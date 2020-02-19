Dodge defeats Hawkinsville and Swainsboro

By Joey Marchant
It was a mixed bag for Dodge County Baseball as they opened the regular season. There were highs and lows. The good news is that Dodge pitching gave up only one earned run in three games and starting pitching and produced two complete games. The bad news is that Dodge struggled at the plate at times and committed a few errors in the field. All in all, the team showed a lot of promise.
Dodge opened at home with Hawkinsville. Andrew Lowery took the mound for Dodge and pitched a complete game shutout giving up only two hits while striking out five and walking two. Lowery was efficient throwing only around seventy pitches. Hawkinsville came out very aggressive at the plate as the first three batters swung at the first pitch. A base hit and an uncharacteristic Dodge error set Hawkinsville up with a chance to take an early lead with runners at first and second base with one out. However, things ended abruptly when Lowery got a ground ball to second base that Garrett Durden fielded and flipped to Brodie Woodard covering second base for the second out. Woodard threw on to Noah Mincey at first for out number three to complete the double play.
Dodge wasted no time taking a first inning lead. Woodard reached on an error by the shortstop. Parker Dixon hit a two run homerun to left field to drive in Woodard. Lowery walked and was replaced by courtesy runner Timmy Johnson. Mincey singled in the gap between first and second base, and the right fielder allowed the ball to roll under his glove all the way to the fence. The speedy Johnson came all the way around to score despite taking a tumble rounding third. Mincey ended up on third where he would remain stranded, but Dodge led 3-0.
Lowery was on cruise control from the second through the sixth innings retiring fourteen of the fifteen batters he faced.
Meanwhile Dodge padded the lead at the plate. In the bottom of the second, Catcher Parker Hardin hit a fly ball to left, which was dropped by the left fielder. Hardin hustled into second base where he was relieved by courtesy runner Kade Harpe. Davis Marchant grounded out to the right side moving Harpe to third. Brendan O’Connor doubled to left center scoring Harpe. With two outs, Durden hit a fly ball on the infield, which inexplicably fell between the first and second basemen for a cheap hit. O’Connor was running on contact, but he had to hold at third due to stumbling rounding the bag. Dixon placed a two strike pitch into left field for a single plating O’Connor and giving Dodge a 5-0 lead.
Woodard walked in the bottom of the fourth and scored from first on an RBI double by Durden. Dixon had an infield hit. Lowery hit a pop up on the infield, which the second baseman seemed to lose sight of before making an unsuccessful attempt to catch it. Durden scored on the play to give Dodge a 7-0 lead.
Dodge added a final run in the bottom of the sixth when Durden led off with a standup triple. Lowery grounded out to third scoring Durden. Mincey followed with a double, but he was stranded. Dodge led 8-0.
Lowery came out for the seventh to try to close out the game. He looked to be tiring as he gave up a base hit and a walk. He later gave up a deep fly ball to center, but Landin Crummey immediately turned and ran the ball down in the air for the crucial second out. Fittingly, Lowery fanned the last batter for his fifth strikeout to preserve the win.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Parker Dixon was 3 for 4 with a homerun, 3 RBI and 1 run scored. Garrett Durden was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, 1 RBI and 1 run scored. Noah Mincey was 2 for 3 with a double. Brendan O’Connor was 1 for 4 with double, 1 RBI and 1 run scored. Davis Marchant was 1 for 3.
Dodge later made a trip to Swainsboro to take on the Tigers. Brodie Woodard took the mound for Dodge, and he also hurled a complete game. Woodard scattered six hits while walking one batter and hitting one batter. He struck out one batter, and he gave up only two unearned runs.
This game should not have been close as Dodge would leave eleven runners on base. Dodge wasted base hits by Garrett Durden and Parker Dixon in the first inning when Durden was thrown out trying to steal home. It was a good idea as Dixon intentionally tried to get himself in a rundown between first and second in order to allow Durden to score from third. Dodge tries this often and has stolen many runs this way. This time Swainsboro played it well.
Woodard got through the first two innings fairly easily giving up only a double and a single and holding Swainsboro scoreless. Dodge loaded the bases in the top of the third inning. Brendan O’Connor led off with a base hit and was able to advance to second on a ground out by Woodard. Durden and Dixon each walked, but Dodge could not score.

Woodard ran into some trouble in the third although it was not all of his own making. The inning started with an error by Dodge. Then came a sacrifice bunt and an infield hit. Dixon made a nice play at third to cut down a runner going to second for the second out. Woodard should have been out of the inning, but he instead found himself with runners at the corners. The runner on first moved up to second without a throw. Woodard then gave up a solid single to right field scoring two runs and giving Swainsboro a 2-1 lead. Woodard struck out the next batter to end the inning.
After stranding two more runners in the fourth inning, Dodge finally broke through in the top of the fifth. Durden ripped a one out single by a diving third baseman. Dixon followed with a two run homerun over the left field fence to score Durden and tie the game. Andrew Lowery was hit by a pitch. Noah Mincey walked. Landin Crummey had an infield hit to load the bases. Seth Cosset walked to plate Lowery and keep the bases loaded. O’Connor reached on an error by the shortstop allowing Mincey and Crummey to score. Dodge led 5-2.
Dodge would add an insurance run in the seventh when Crummey reached on an error. Timmy Johnson came in to pinch run. He advanced to second on a wild pitch. Griffin Durden had a base hit to right field advancing Johnson to third. Roper Weathersbee walked to load the bases. O’Connor hit a sacrifice fly to score Johnson. Dodge led 6-2.
That was more than enough run support for Woodard who retired thirteen of the final fifteen batters he faced. Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Parker Dixon was 2 for 3 with a homerun, 2 RBI and 1 run scored. Brendan O’Connor was 1 for 5 with 2 RBI. Garrett Durden was 1 for 3 with 1 run scored. Landin Crummey was 1 for 2 with 2 runs scored. Griffin Durden was 1 for 1.
Dodge capped off its first week of the season with a Valentine’s Day trip to Nashville to take on the Berrien County Rebels. These two teams almost always play a close game, and this night was no exception. Landin Crummey took the mound for Dodge and pitched well for five innings.
Dodge was sluggish at the plate in this one. Dodge made contact only striking out twice. However, often the result was a weak fly ball, and Dodge twice failed to get bunts down. Brendan O’Connor led off the game with a base hit, and Brodie Woodard followed by reaching on an error. Dodge could not get these runners in. Dodge’s lone run was scored in the third when Woodard had an infield hit and was driven home by an RBI double that nearly left the park off of the bat of Andrew Lowery.
With Crummey on the mound, it looked for a while like the one Dodge run would stand up. Crummey got into trouble in the first after giving up a leadoff double and a walk. However, he worked out of it without giving up a run thanks in part to a great defensive play by second baseman Garrett Durden who ran full speed into right field to catch the third out despite hearing footsteps from Lowery. It looked for a moment like the two would collide, but Lowery peeled off at the last second.
Things went well from there until Crummey was struck in the lower leg while batting in the top of the sixth inning. With the leg apparently bothering him, Crummey gave up a leadoff homer to start the sixth and put the go ahead run at first on a four pitch walk. Crummey was relieved by Lowery who was able to get two quick strikeouts. Then with a runner on second base and two outs, Lowery got a routine fly ball that should have ended the inning. However, an error in the outfield allowed the ball to drop and the runner at second to score what would proved to be the winning run for Berrien as Dodge went in order in the seventh. The final score was 2-1. Both runs were charged to Crummey, but only one was earned. Crummey pitched five innings giving up 4 hits while striking out 5 and walking 3. Lowery pitched one inning yielding no runs while striking out 3 and walking 1.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Andrew Lowery was 1 for 4 with a double and 1 RBI. Brodie Woodard was 1 for 4 with 1 run scored. Brendan O’Connor was 1 for 4. Come out to the ball park to support the Indians, or tune us in on Wolf Country 97.5 FM.
