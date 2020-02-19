Legals 02-19-20

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of MICHAEL REUBEN HAMBRICK, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9282
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MICHAEL REUBEN HAMBRICK are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 27th day of January, 2020.
KRISTI NIBLETT,
Executor of the
Estate of MICHAEL REUBEN HAMBRICK, Deceased
150 Peacock Niblett Lane
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of JOE HOLLIS GOODE, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9281
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JOE HOLLIS GOODE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 27th day of January, 2020.
MARJORIE PADGETT GOODE
as Executor of the
Estate of JOE HOLLIS GOODE, Deceased
5507 Creighton Street
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF JANICE P. FRIEL
All creditors of the Estate of JANICE P. FRIEL, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 3rd day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
WHITNEY BROWN WEIGEL
Executor of the Estate of
JANICE P. FRIEL, Deceased
11505 Joshua’s Bend Drive
Tampa, FL 33612
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: WILMER CURTIS JONES SR.
All creditors of the Estate of WILMER CURTIS JONES SR., late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 12th day of February, 2020.
EXECUTOR: DEBBIE MULLIS
500 Highland Lakes Drive
Eastman, Georgia 31023
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JOYCE JACQUELENE JONES, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 6th day of February, 2020.
RICHARD M. JONES
P.O. Box 4365
Eastman, GA 31023
Executor, Estate of JOYCE
JACQUELENE JONES
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ERICA JONES
All creditors of the Estate of ERICA JONES, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 19th day of February, 2020.
EXECUTOR:
MARLA JONES WAHL
1195 Chauncey Rhine Highway
Chauncey, Georgia 31011
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: RODNEY JONES
All creditors of the Estate of RODNEY JONES, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 19th day of February, 2020.
EXECUTOR:
MARLA JONES WAHL
1195 Chauncey Rhine Highway
Chauncey, Georgia 31011
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman GA 31023
DIVORCES
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
STEPHANIE HOLDEN, Plaintiff
ELMER JAMES HOLDEN, Defendant
Civil Action File No. 20V-8785
NOTICE OF SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: ELMER JAMES HOLDEN, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking, DIVORCE, was filed against you in said court on JANUARY 16, 2020, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on JANUARY 16, 2020, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and service upon STEPHANIE HOLDEN plaintiff, whose address is 115 SWANSON CIRCLE; EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of said Court.
This 16th day of JANUARY, 2020.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
ELECTION NOTICES
Organizing meeting for the Dodge County Democratic Party/Committee Officers/Executive Committee will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - Noon at the City Hall Council Chamber; 333 College Street; Eastman, Georgia. Call 478-285-9019 for more information.
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by DAVID CHRISTIAN KNIGHT to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as grantee, as nominee for FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, its successors and assigns, dated November 21, 2016, recorded in Deed Book 00829, Page 82, Dodge County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION by assignment recorded in Deed Book 860, Page 553, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SIXTY-FIVE AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($163,665.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN MARCH, 2020, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: FREEDOM MORTGAGE, 10500 KINKAID DR. STE. 300, FISHERS, IN 46037, 855-690-5900.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS DAVID CHRISTIAN KNIGHT OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1350 RODDY HWY, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
FREEDOM MORTGAGE
CORPORATION
as Attorney in Fact for
DAVID CHRISTIAN KNIGHT
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, GA 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
THE LAND HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO IS SITUATED IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, COUNTY OF DODGE, STATE OF GA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 6.77 ACRES LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 205 OF THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY T. JERRY PEACOCK SR., REGISTERED SURVEYOR, DATED MAY 10, 2010 AND RECORDED AT PLAT BOOK 39 PAGE 78, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF ARE INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE HEREIN IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION. SAID TRACT IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: FROM AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE LAND LOT LINE DIVIDING LAND LOTS 204 AND 205 IN THE SAID LAND DISTRICT WITH THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF COUNTY ROAD 195 (RODDY HIGHWAY), SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED. RUN THENCE NORTH 47 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 1016.14 FEET TO A POINT. THENCE RUN SOUTH 47 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 13 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 173.72 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 14 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 256.13 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 46 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 719.95 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF COUNTY ROAD 195; THENCE RUN NORTH 60 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 188.05 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 59 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST A CHORD DISTANCE OF 150.32 FEET ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF COUNTY ROAD 195 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM KEITH CROOMS TO DAVID CHRISTIAN KNIGHT BY DEED DATED APRIL 5, 2013 AND RECORDED APRIL 9, 2013 IN BOOK 730 PAGE 232 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS.
AP N: 00690-00000-026-000
MR/cne 3/3/20
Our file no. 5799720 - FT17
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
On August 30, 2013, JANE S. GILMAN delivered to ROBINS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION n/k/a ROBINS FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION a certain security deed containing power of sale in order to secure indebtedness therein recited in the principal amount of $50,000.00, as shown by the record of same in Deed Book 742, Pages 3-10 of the Public Records of DODGE County, Georgia conveying the following property, to wit:
THE FOLLOWING TRACTS:
ALL THOSE TRACTS OR PARCELS OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 75 OF THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ON THE ATTACHED EXHIBIT A INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE, AND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS THE IDENTICAL PARCELS CONVEYED TO SOLOMON PETER DAVIS KAY JONES BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JANUARY 5, 2000, AND RECORDED AT DEED BOOK 346, PAGE 216-217, DODGE COUNTY LAND RECORDS.
TRACT 1:
ALL THAT CERTAIN TRACT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, SITUATED, LYING AND BEING IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING A FRACTIONAL PART OF ORIGINAL LOT NUMBER SEVENTY-FIVE (75) AND CONTAINED WITHIN THE FOLLOWING LINES:
BEGINNING AT A STAKE CORNER ON THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE SEABOARD RAILWAY AT A POINT TWO THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED AND TEN (2110) FEET WEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF SAID RAILWAY RIGHT-OF-WAY BOUNDARY AND THE DODGE-TELFAIR COUNTY LINE, RUNNING THENCE SOUTH EIGHT DEGREES WEST AND WITH THE PROPERTY LINE OF JONES LUMBER COMPANY A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED THIRTY-EIGHTY (138) FEET TO A STAKE CORNER, THENCE RUNNING NORTH SEVENTY-FIVE DEGREES WEST THREE HUNDRED AND THIRTY-FIVE (335) FEET TO A STAKE CORNER, THENCE RUNNING NORTH SIXTEEN DEGREES EAST ONE HUNDRED THIRTY-EIGHT (138) FEET TO A STAKE CORNER ON THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF THE SAID SEABOARD RAILWAY RIGHT-OF-WAY, THENCE RUNNING WITH THE SAID RAILWAY BOUNDARY AND WITH A ONE DEGREE CURVE ONE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY-ONE (181) FEET TO A STAKE CORNER, THENCE RUNNING SOUTH SEVENTY-FOUR DEGREES EAST AND RUNNING WITH SAID RAILWAY BOUNDARY ONE HUNDRED AND THIRTY-FIVE (135) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THE SAID PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE AND THE SAME BEING A PART OF THE LANDS CONVEYED TO M.C. JONES BY THE JONES LUMBER COMPANY UNDER DATE OF MARCH 25, 1947 AND RECORDED IN THE LAND RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN DEED BOOK 62, PAGES 317-318.
TRACT II:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LOT OF LAND NO. 75 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEGIN AT THE WEST CORNER OF SAID LOT OF LAND AND RUN THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-SIX (46) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF FIVE HUNDRED THIRTY-SEVEN (537) FEET TO LANDS OF G.C. JONES; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID G.C. JONES LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH SIXTY-EIGHT (68) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED FIFTY-FIVE (1655) FEET TO LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY KENNETH C. JONES; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID KENNETH C. JONES LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH TWO (2) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF TWO HUNDRED THIRTY (230) FEET, THIS IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID POINT OF BEGINNING BEING LOCATED AT THE NORTHWESTERLY CORNER OF LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF KENNETH C. JONES AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING ALONG LANDS OF KENNETH C. JONES IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH EIGHTY-SEVEN (87) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF THREE HUNDRED TWENTY (320) FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH EIGHT (8) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF SIXTY-TWO (62) FEET TO OTHER LANDS OWN OR FORMERLY OWNED BY M. CHARLES JONES; THENCE RUNNING ALONG OTHER LANDS OF M. CHARLES JONES IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH SEVENTY-FIVE (75) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF THREE HUNDRED THIRTY-FIVE (335) FEET TO LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY MRS. RUBY E. JONES; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH TWO (2) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY FIVE (125) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID PROPERTY BEING BOUNDED ON THE NORTHERLY SIDE BY OTHER LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF M. CHARLES JONES, ON THE WESTERLY SIDE BY LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY MRS. RUBY E. JONES, ON THE SOUTHERLY SIDE BY LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY KENNETH C. JONES AND ON THE EASTERLY SIDE BY A ROADWAY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY KENNETH C. JONES.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JANE S. GILMAN BY ADMINISTRATORS’ DEED FROM MILTON M. FERRELL, JR., AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF SOLOMON PETER DAVIS, DECEASED AS RECORDED 12/31/2003 IN BOOK 463 AT PAGE 92.
COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 218 RAILROAD ST, MILAN, GA 31060
This security deed was executed to secure a debt evidenced by a note, and the amount and terms and conditions of the debt are shown in the security deed.
The debt secured by this security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among possible events of default, the transfer of property without the consent of the lender, failure to maintain insurance on the property and non-payment of the monthly installments of said loan.
THEREFORE, according to the terms of this security deed and the applicable law, the undersigned will, after proper advertisement, sell the above described property to the highest bidder, for cash, on TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020, during the legal hours of sale before the Courthouse door in DODGE County, Georgia. This property will be sold as the property of Jane S. Gilman and the sale will be subject to the following: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are liens, whether or not due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed first set out above. The proceeds of the sale will be used first to the payment of the debt to the undersigned, including principal, interest, attorneys fees and expenses, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
ROBINS FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION is the only entity with the authority to negotiate, amend and modify the terms of the Note and Security Deed. ROBINS FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION’S ADDRESS IS 803 WATSON BOULEVARD, WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA 31095. WENDY CHRISTIAN at ROBINS FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION may be contacted by telephone at 923-3773 extension 2401.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the property is now in the possession of JANE S. GILMAN.
ROBINS FINANCIAL
CREDIT UNION
Attorney in fact for
JANE S. GILMAN
KIRBY R. MOORE
Attorney at Law
961 Walnut Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-743-70260
NAME CHANGE
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that RONALD EDWARD DANIELS, the undersigned attorney at law, filed a petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, on the 4th day of February 2020 praying for a change in the name of PEYTON NICOLE SHEFFIELD to LEO JOSEPH SHEFFIELD. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
Dated February 4, 2020.
DANIELS LAW LLC
/s/Ronald Edward Daniels
RONALD EDWARD DANIELS
Georgia Bar No.: 540854
Counsel for Petitioner
P.O. BOX 4939
Eastman, GA 31023
478.227.7331 (t)
478.352.0173 (f)
ron@dlawllc.com
rondanielslaw.com
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: HUI LAN ZHANG
Civil Action File No. 20V-8814
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that HUI LAN ZHANG, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 10th day of FEBRUARY 2020, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from HUI LAN ZHANG to NANCY HUI LAN ZHANG.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 10th day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
HUI LAN ZHANG
Petitioner prose
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of WILLIAM CAMPBELL VAUGHN,
Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9283
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
BRANDE B. VAUGHN has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of WILLIAM CAMPBELL VAUGHN, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before FEBRUARY 27, 2020.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Facsimile No.: 478-374-1512
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF TERRY LEE MYERS, JR.,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P20-9285
NOTICE
The Petition of TONYA LYNN MYERS, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before March 18, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Dodge County Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge County
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
