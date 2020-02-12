Police make arrests

The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests from February 4 through February 11.
Joseph Tarrado, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal attempt, criminal trespass private, and firearms possession during a crime.
Darrell Hickman, age 56, of Eastman, was arrested on an ftp bench warrant.
George Neill, age 47, of Mcrae, was arrested on a probation violation.
Brandon Crockrell, age 30, of Eastman was arrested for license; driving while suspended or revoked and lighted headlights/other lights required.
A juvenile, age 10, of Eastman, was arrested for simple battery on a school official and disrupting public school.
Breanna Thomas, age 23, of Eastman was arrested for criminal trespass-private.
Bradley Hargrove, 23, of Eastman was arrested for probation violation.
Malik Harris, 23, of Eastman, was arrested for burglary-forced entry-residence and burglary-forced entry-residence.
Jaheem Roberson, 18, of Eastman, was arrested for battery
Briar White, 24, of Eastman, was charged with ftp bench warrant
Essie Howell, 55, of Eastman, was arrested for forgery in the first degree-other object.
