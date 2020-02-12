By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School Squaws basketball team traveled to Northeast Macon on Tuesday, February 4 for the second round of the Region 3AA tournament to face the third seeded Raiderettes. The Squaws had defeated Dublin on the night before, 64-46 to advance in the tournament.
The Squaws lost twice to Northeast in the regular season, but Dodge fought hard in the game to only lose 88-89 in overtime.
Dodge trailed 12-19 after one quarter and was led by Kaonta Goolsby with eight points in the quarter. The Squaws outscored Northeast 16-10 in the second quarter to close the score to 28-29 at halftime. Goolsby had 11 of her game high 31 points in the quarter.
Sophomore Sanaa Searles led the Squaws in the third quarter with eight of her 15 points as Dodge trailed 45-49 headed to the fourth quarter. Kylie Hart led the Squaws with nine points in the fourth along with Goolsby’s eight points to tie the game at 69-69 at the end of regulation. Searles again led Dodge in the overtime period with six points followed by Cheyenne Hunt with four points as the Squaws dropped a hard fought game 88-89.
Scoring for the Squaws was: Kaonta Goolsby, 31 points; Kylie Hart, 17 points including three three-pointers; Sanaa Searles, 15 points; Cheyenne Hunt, 10 points; Ileisha Mitchell, eight points; Altierra Gooch, six points; Ambria Simmons, three points. The Squaws end their season with the loss.
Overtime loss knockes Squaws out of tournament
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)