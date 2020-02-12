In the Iowa Demo left caucus voting PEW (Pocahontas Elizabeth Warren) finished fifth in her namesake county, Pocahontas County, Iowa.
I’m pulling for Rush Limbaugh and can’t believe the snide comments I hear from leftists about him. Rush single-handedly started a competitive media and created great careers for many who followed his lead. The man is a great talent. He’s actually a great fellow in person, many have told me and so is his younger brother David Limbaugh.
Whatever became of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Professor Christine Ford? She took her million dollar Go Fund Me account and disappeared – easy money. Concoct big lies get cover from the media left while getting big bucks from the brainwashed leftists. Any Democrat running for office should be questioned about whether Prof. Ford’s preposterous charges against the judge were true. Their answers would be interesting. No Democrat questioned her amazing tale during the hearings. Remember Jimmy Carter ? He recently claimed in an appearance at Emory University in Atlanta that he believed her story. Jimmy is even loonier than I thought.
In the Republican Iowa Caucus vote Donald Trump took over 97% of the vote. It was D.J Trump 31,424, William Weld 425, Joe Walsh 349.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: KenHamblin.net SlaveNorth.com CampusReform.com MarthaZoller.com Students4Trump.com 1stock1.com CanadaFreePress.com WFLAOrlando.com (6-9 a.m. is a great show, maybe the best of its kind on radio, listen anywhere on the Internet) Deadspin.com VDare.com LewRockwell.com Unz.com RootforAmerica.com CommDigiNews.com TheLibertyDaily.com DailyKenn.com LarryElder.com TaxCutsWork.com FunWhileItLasted.com RememberTheABA.com IllegalAlienCrimeReport.com FAIRus.org FreeBeacon.com RonPaulForums.com MadWorldNews.com MarshaBlackburn.com KelliWard.com TakiMag.com DennisPrager.com SidneyPowell.com ChicksOnRight.com ilanaMercer.com Breitbart.com SteynOnline.com JaneChastain.com BlazingCatFur.ca AMAC.us USNPL.com (National newspaper list) DissidentProf.com LloydMarcus.com TheBlackSphere.net TheoSpark.net NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com JimGossettComedy.com MonicaMemo.com MikeDitka.com StubbornThings.org.
Ilana Mercer is one of the best writers in America and grew up in South Africa. I’ve never seen her name in a newspaper, but you can find her at several sites on the Internet.
North Dakota now produces more oil than some OPEC nations, reports the Bismarck Tribune newspaper. Texas still far outpaces North Dakota’s oil production but until 1999 there were no oil rigs in the state. They’re now #2 nationally,
