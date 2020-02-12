I’m pulling for Rush Limbaugh

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, February 12. 2020
Comments (0)
In the Iowa Demo left caucus voting PEW (Pocahontas Elizabeth Warren) finished fifth in her namesake county, Pocahontas County, Iowa.
I’m pulling for Rush Limbaugh and can’t believe the snide comments I hear from leftists about him. Rush single-handedly started a competitive media and created great careers for many who followed his lead. The man is a great talent. He’s actually a great fellow in person, many have told me and so is his younger brother David Limbaugh.
Whatever became of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Professor Christine Ford? She took her million dollar Go Fund Me account and disappeared – easy money. Concoct big lies get cover from the media left while getting big bucks from the brainwashed leftists. Any Democrat running for office should be questioned about whether Prof. Ford’s preposterous charges against the judge were true. Their answers would be interesting. No Democrat questioned her amazing tale during the hearings. Remember Jimmy Carter ? He recently claimed in an appearance at Emory University in Atlanta that he believed her story. Jimmy is even loonier than I thought.
In the Republican Iowa Caucus vote Donald Trump took over 97% of the vote. It was D.J Trump 31,424, William Weld 425, Joe Walsh 349.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: KenHamblin.net SlaveNorth.com CampusReform.com MarthaZoller.com Students4Trump.com 1stock1.com CanadaFreePress.com WFLAOrlando.com (6-9 a.m. is a great show, maybe the best of its kind on radio, listen anywhere on the Internet) Deadspin.com VDare.com LewRockwell.com Unz.com RootforAmerica.com CommDigiNews.com TheLibertyDaily.com DailyKenn.com LarryElder.com TaxCutsWork.com FunWhileItLasted.com RememberTheABA.com IllegalAlienCrimeReport.com FAIRus.org FreeBeacon.com RonPaulForums.com MadWorldNews.com MarshaBlackburn.com KelliWard.com TakiMag.com DennisPrager.com SidneyPowell.com ChicksOnRight.com ilanaMercer.com Breitbart.com SteynOnline.com JaneChastain.com BlazingCatFur.ca AMAC.us USNPL.com (National newspaper list) DissidentProf.com LloydMarcus.com TheBlackSphere.net TheoSpark.net NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com JimGossettComedy.com MonicaMemo.com MikeDitka.com StubbornThings.org.
Ilana Mercer is one of the best writers in America and grew up in South Africa. I’ve never seen her name in a newspaper, but you can find her at several sites on the Internet.
North Dakota now produces more oil than some OPEC nations, reports the Bismarck Tribune newspaper. Texas still far outpaces North Dakota’s oil production but until 1999 there were no oil rigs in the state. They’re now #2 nationally,

Fairly new in the business, trailing only Texas, very impressive. North Dakota is the least-visited U.S. state. I spent about 15 minutes there in 1975, getting off the plane in Bismarck in September, warm and very breezy, rather flat, few trees, not scenic. We stopped there on the way to Billings, Montana, flying on Northwest Orient, as it was then called. A bunch of famous basketball coaches are from North Dakota, oddly enough. North Dakota State always has a fine football team, too. People there must be tough to live there in winter months.
“The media may not be great at objectivity but they’re pros at blame deflection.”
Laura Ingraham LauraIngraham.com
The Libertarian Party is the pie in the sky party, losing consistently while helping Democrats win close elections by splitting the conservative vote. They usually get one or two percent of the total vote after fifty years of failure.. Democrats realize this and encourage conservatives to vote libertarian. That is the reason Kentucky and North Carolina now have Democrat governors and why liberal Democrat Senator Jon Tester won his last two elections in supposedly conservative Montana. In that regard the LP has some power, but it is for a bad end.
“You can always tell when a politician has spoken from the heart. He has to take it back the next day.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
“Apparently, the only thing that would attract the attention of the MSM to murders committed by illegals would be if the murders were committed by someone who looked like Brett Kavanaugh.”
James Fulford on VDare.com 1-21-19
AOC, Ms. Cortez, the media heartthrob, won a Congressional primary in which only about ten percent of registered voters turned out. She should become a one-termer even in ultraliberal New York.
“The best way to make money in the stock market is to purchase excellent companies and keep them as long as possible. Sell only if you need to cash out for a pressing need, such as a home purchase, tuition payment or retirement – or if you believe something important has changed about the company.”
James K. Glassman in Kiplingers.com
Bumper sticker of the day: I don’t live in the past, I just make payments on it.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News