Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Who really should impeached?
The senate has a moral responsibility to begin an investigation of political lawlessness. Much of American public is outraged and disgusted at the current vile unlawful attempt to usurp our constitution and destroy the executive branch of our government. Treason has overcome reason. The hateful rhetoric and behavior of Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and a host of other pathological prevaricators has gone beyond the limits one would expect of people who vowed, but lost their way in defending our constitution. Secret illegal partisan meetings were being held to prevent transparency. The truth was purposely withheld from the public and Republican lawyers in the president’s impeachment trial.
Our Democracy is becoming a shamble and our effectiveness as the greatest country in the world is being compromised by these snakes, the democrat politicians. That feckless former vice president Joe Biden and his dope dealing son, “Hunter” should be held accountable for their criminal activities. Hunter Biden was dishonorably discharged from the navy for his cocaine use and dealings. That should speak volumes about that skunk. There’s old saying, “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” Do the math. “Joe Biden”. Old Joe has already admitted that he was involved in the Ukraine cover up. This is the tip of the iceberg. Dozen of other officials dating back to Bill Clinton, Barrack Obama/Hillary Clinton era have broken the laws and not held accountable for their actions.
The solution! The Senate leaders need to immediately send a message to these past political criminals. This is a moral responsibility. But don’t hold your breath. This is 21st Century America where a plurality of Americans throw GOD under the bus with their perverted behavior, selfishness, greed, and pure doggone stupidity in education and common sense. Hey, remember? Perverted men now get a pass to go into the women bathroom to do. USE YOUR IMAGINATION on that one. The law is on their side now. Again folks, thank a democrat politician, and yes, their voting base too!
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, USAF Ret
Letter to the editor
