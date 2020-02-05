Dodge 15 year old is charged in shooting death

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, February 5. 2020
Comments (0)
On Monday, February 3, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Eastman Field Office arrested a 15 year old juvenile in connection with the shooting death of 17 year old Braydon Stokes. After an extensive investigation, a juvenile complaint was filed for the offenses of felony involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

A copy of the investigative findings has been provided to Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Timothy Vaughn for prosecution.

On Saturday, November 16, 2019, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the Chauncey Police Department along with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the GBI Eastman Office to assist with a death investigation at a residence on Brown Street in Chauncey.

Upon law enforcement arrival, Braydon Stokes, of Eastman, was discovered with a gunshot wound. Stokes was pronounced deceased a short time later at the Dodge County Hospital.

A juvenile at the residence reported that his firearm accidentally discharged, striking Stokes. The juvenile was returning from hunting.

An autopsy was performed on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur.

On Monday, January 27, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department asked the GBI to investigate a possible sexual assault at the Dodge County Middle School.

The two juvenile students involved in the alleged sexual assault had prior knowledge of each other. This incident was not a stranger on stranger encounter. The GBI is still in the process of investigating at this time. There are currently no further details.

At the conclusion of the investigation, it will be turned over to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. 
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News