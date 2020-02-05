Dodge 15 year old is charged in shooting death

On Monday, February 3, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Eastman Field Office arrested a 15 year old juvenile in connection with the shooting death of 17 year old Braydon Stokes. After an extensive investigation, a juvenile complaint was filed for the offenses of felony involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.
A copy of the investigative findings has been provided to Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Timothy Vaughn for prosecution.
On Saturday, November 16, 2019, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the Chauncey Police Department along with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the GBI Eastman Office to assist with a death investigation at a residence on Brown Street in Chauncey.
Upon law enforcement arrival, Braydon Stokes, of Eastman, was discovered with a gunshot wound. Stokes was pronounced deceased a short time later at the Dodge County Hospital.
