On the Trump train

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, February 5. 2020
Comments (0)
Don’t forget, Senator Lindsey Graham (R – S.C.) was a Never-Trumper for a long time:
“As a party, we are better to risk losing without Donald Trump than trying to win with him.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham  9-19-2015
Ann Coulter has far better political instincts than Lindsey, who sounds completely different today – he’s all in on the Trump Train now. 
Graham is far from the only one who figured it wrong. George Will, overrated bad predictor and phony conservative for years hanging around the D.C. swamp, claimed Trump had no chance of winning, and said the same about Ronald Reagan as far back as 1974. Will claimed the Republicans’ best hope to win the presidency in 1980 was to nominate Howard Baker, a liberal Republican. He said Reagan was too old in 1974 (he was 63, born in 1911) and was in great shape. Look at the ages and condition of today’s contenders. Check Will’s picks and bet the other way.
“Trump has squeezed two terms’ worth of wins into 3 years as President.”
Deroy Murdock  on Newsmax.com  1-7-20
“Liberals hate our guts and it is a challenge not to return that sentiment.”
Saberpoint.blogspot.com  9-23-15
Matt Whitaker, former U.S. acting attorney general and frequent Fox Network guest, is very sharp and always refers to the USA as a republic – correctly. Why do so many Republicans incorrectly call the country a democracy? Democrats call it that, but why don’t Republicans know better?
Rep. Adam Schiff calls President Trump “a wrathful and vindictive president” so maybe DJT is just what we need. He has the correct enemies, such as Schiff and his cohorts. And whatever became of leftwing Professor Christine Ford, who sought to derail the Judge Kavanaugh nomination? It would be interesting to ask Democrats running for office if they believed Ms. Ford’s outrageous lies. None appeared to criticize her at the time. Good ol’ Jimmy Carter said he believed her. Many other Democrats agreed with Jimmy, which shows how many Democrats are crazy.

NPR: National Propaganda Radio.
Secession time in Virginia? Ninety-one of Virginia’s 95 counties have declared themselves as Second Amendment Sanctuaries, says Bobby Eberle of GOPUSA.org, yet Democrats control all parts of government in Virginia.
Those who believe in partial-birth abortion are portrayed as thoughtful moderates and pro–life advocates are right-wing extremists to the media left.
We hear a lot from the media about abortion rights and the gun lobby but nothing about gun rights and the abortion lobby.
Donald Trump got more Republican votes in the 2016 primary than any Republican in history, including Ronald Reagan – not bad for a first time candidate.
“Wanting a strong border doesn’t make you anti-immigrant, it makes you pro rule of law.”
Cabot Phillips CampusReform.org 11-25-18
Bumper sticker of the day: Today’s Illegals Tomorrow’s Democrats.
The essence of leftism is the transgender issue.
Ron Paul’s Texas Straight Talk 6-25-12: “Get the government out of healthcare! Call toll-free: 1-888-322-1414, updated weekly. Does your Congressman have a toll-free message? Neither does mine and he’s also a Republican.
Even ultraliberal big spender FDR hated public sector unions.
“‘Stereotypes’ may contain sound sociology.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.  Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News