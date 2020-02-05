Don’t forget, Senator Lindsey Graham (R – S.C.) was a Never-Trumper for a long time:
“As a party, we are better to risk losing without Donald Trump than trying to win with him.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham 9-19-2015
Ann Coulter has far better political instincts than Lindsey, who sounds completely different today – he’s all in on the Trump Train now.
Graham is far from the only one who figured it wrong. George Will, overrated bad predictor and phony conservative for years hanging around the D.C. swamp, claimed Trump had no chance of winning, and said the same about Ronald Reagan as far back as 1974. Will claimed the Republicans’ best hope to win the presidency in 1980 was to nominate Howard Baker, a liberal Republican. He said Reagan was too old in 1974 (he was 63, born in 1911) and was in great shape. Look at the ages and condition of today’s contenders. Check Will’s picks and bet the other way.
“Trump has squeezed two terms’ worth of wins into 3 years as President.”
Deroy Murdock on Newsmax.com 1-7-20
“Liberals hate our guts and it is a challenge not to return that sentiment.”
Saberpoint.blogspot.com 9-23-15
Matt Whitaker, former U.S. acting attorney general and frequent Fox Network guest, is very sharp and always refers to the USA as a republic – correctly. Why do so many Republicans incorrectly call the country a democracy? Democrats call it that, but why don’t Republicans know better?
Rep. Adam Schiff calls President Trump “a wrathful and vindictive president” so maybe DJT is just what we need. He has the correct enemies, such as Schiff and his cohorts. And whatever became of leftwing Professor Christine Ford, who sought to derail the Judge Kavanaugh nomination? It would be interesting to ask Democrats running for office if they believed Ms. Ford’s outrageous lies. None appeared to criticize her at the time. Good ol’ Jimmy Carter said he believed her. Many other Democrats agreed with Jimmy, which shows how many Democrats are crazy.
