By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams played two games last week and one game in the first round of the Region 3AA Tournament on Monday. The Squaws and Indians hosted Wheeler County on Tuesday, January 28 and Bleckley County on Saturday, February 1 for senior night. On Monday, February 3 the Squaws hosted Dublin, while the Indians host East Laurens in the first round of the region tournament.
The Squaws lost 62-76 to the highly ranked Lady Bulldogs of Wheeler County and lost 44-59 to Bleckley County. The Squaws defeated Dublin, 64-46 in the first round of the region tournament.
Scoring for the Squaws against Wheeler County was: Cheyenne Hunt, 18 points; Altierra Gooch, 15 points; Kaonta Goolsby, 14 points; Jazmyne Mizell, six points; Ileisha Mitchell, four points; Sanaa Searles, three points; Kylie Hart, two points; Ambria Simmons, one point.
Squaws scoring against Bleckley County was; Kaonta Goolsby, 11 points; Altierra Gooch, 10 points; Kylie Hart, seven points; Ambria Simmons, seven points; Sanaa Searles, five points; Ileisha Mitchell, two points.
Scoring for the Squaws in the win over Dublin was: Chyenne Hunt, 15 points; Kylie Hart, 13 points including three three-pointers; Altierra Gooch, eight points; Kaonta Goolsby, eight points; Sanaa Searles, six points; Carson Ethridge, five points; Ambria Simmons, five points; Brooke Dixon, two points; Jazmyne Mizell, two points.
 The Indians lost to Wheeler County, 56-75 and lost to Bleckley County, 39-56 and lost to East Laurens in first round of Region tournament, 48-58.

Scoring for the Indians against the Wheeler County was: Timmy Johnson, 16 points; Demron Gordon, 14 points; Dontavian McMillian, nine points; Lamarie Mitchell, nine points; Mikhail Carr, four points; Caleb Singletary, two points; Keshawn Mincey, one point; Kevin Sykes, one point.
Scoring for the Indians against Bleckley County was: Lamarie Mitchell, 10 points; Timmy Johnson, seven points; Demron Gordon, six points; Dontavian McMillian, five points; Caleb Singletary, four points; Kevin Sykes, four points; Keldrick Beck, three points.
Scoring for Dodge against East Laurens was: Dontavian McMillian, 15 points; Mikhail Carr, 10 points; Timmy Johnson, nine points; Sir Brown, five points; Caleb Singletary, four points; Demron Gordon, three points; Keldrick Beck, two points.
The Squaws were scheduled to play in the second round of the Region 3AA Tournament on Tuesday, February 4 at Northeast Macon at 7:00 p.m. with a win the Squaws would play in the region semifinals and finals on Friday and Saturday, February 7 and 8 at Southwest Macon.  The Indians season is complete. Checkout Dodge County High School Basketball on Facebook for tournament schedule.
