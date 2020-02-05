By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams played two games last week and one game in the first round of the Region 3AA Tournament on Monday. The Squaws and Indians hosted Wheeler County on Tuesday, January 28 and Bleckley County on Saturday, February 1 for senior night. On Monday, February 3 the Squaws hosted Dublin, while the Indians host East Laurens in the first round of the region tournament.
The Squaws lost 62-76 to the highly ranked Lady Bulldogs of Wheeler County and lost 44-59 to Bleckley County. The Squaws defeated Dublin, 64-46 in the first round of the region tournament.
Scoring for the Squaws against Wheeler County was: Cheyenne Hunt, 18 points; Altierra Gooch, 15 points; Kaonta Goolsby, 14 points; Jazmyne Mizell, six points; Ileisha Mitchell, four points; Sanaa Searles, three points; Kylie Hart, two points; Ambria Simmons, one point.
Squaws scoring against Bleckley County was; Kaonta Goolsby, 11 points; Altierra Gooch, 10 points; Kylie Hart, seven points; Ambria Simmons, seven points; Sanaa Searles, five points; Ileisha Mitchell, two points.
Scoring for the Squaws in the win over Dublin was: Chyenne Hunt, 15 points; Kylie Hart, 13 points including three three-pointers; Altierra Gooch, eight points; Kaonta Goolsby, eight points; Sanaa Searles, six points; Carson Ethridge, five points; Ambria Simmons, five points; Brooke Dixon, two points; Jazmyne Mizell, two points.
The Indians lost to Wheeler County, 56-75 and lost to Bleckley County, 39-56 and lost to East Laurens in first round of Region tournament, 48-58.
