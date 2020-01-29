Achieving a 98% graduation rate for two years in a row is no small feat, and thanks to the combined efforts of some extremely proud Dodge Countians, the announcement of this accomplishment will be on public display for years to come.
Recognizing the effort this requires and wanting to celebrate and publicly display the success, Development Authority Project Manager George Smith suggested that signs be placed at the entrances of Dodge County and Eastman to share the feat with visitors.
“This makes a huge statement, and it’s all because of the ones sitting in this room,” Smith said, adding that the development authority is “glad to be a part of making this happen.”
On Thursday, January 16, Dodge County High School (DCHS) faculty and staff, community members and representatives from the development authority, the chamber of commerce and the Dodge County Board of Education attended a ceremony presenting one of the ten signs to the school.
Eastman-Dodge County Chamber of Commerce President and Development Authority Director Charles Williams opened the ceremony by giving a shout-out to the extensive group of people who helped the county earn this level of success.
“This requires serious teamwork,” Williams began. “It’s not just one person; it’s a team effort.”
The team, he said, includes everyone from bus drivers and cafeteria workers and from Pre-K all the way to the high school, and is an effort that pays off far beyond the classroom and graduation stage. “It means a lot of local industries,” he said.
Achieve 98% graduation rate
High school achieves 98% graduation rate again
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)