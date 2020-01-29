Achieve 98% graduation rate

High school achieves 98% graduation rate again

Achieving a 98% graduation rate for two years in a row is no small feat, and thanks to the combined efforts of some extremely proud Dodge Countians, the announcement of this accomplishment will be on public display for years to come.

Recognizing the effort this requires and wanting to celebrate and publicly display the success, Development Authority Project Manager George Smith suggested that signs be placed at the entrances of Dodge County and Eastman to share the feat with visitors.
“This makes a huge statement, and it’s all because of the ones sitting in this room,” Smith said, adding that the development authority is “glad to be a part of making this happen.”

On Thursday, January 16, Dodge County High School (DCHS) faculty and staff, community members and representatives from the development authority, the chamber of commerce and the Dodge County Board of Education attended a ceremony presenting one of the ten signs to the school.

Eastman-Dodge County Chamber of Commerce President and Development Authority Director Charles Williams opened the ceremony by giving a shout-out to the extensive group of people who helped the county earn this level of success.
“This requires serious teamwork,” Williams began. “It’s not just one person; it’s a team effort.”

The team, he said, includes everyone from bus drivers and cafeteria workers and from Pre-K all the way to the high school, and is an effort that pays off far beyond the classroom and graduation stage. “It means a lot of local industries,” he said.

Dodge County School Superintendent Rex Hodges thanked the DCHS faculty and staff for “everything everybody’s done” and specifically praised Dodge County High School Principal Dr. Susan Long for her leadership at the school level and for her part in the system’s success; however, in her opening remarks to the crowd, Dr. Long immediately sent the praise back to the schools.

“You guys take these students under your wing, and you wrap your arms around them,” she began. “This is about you guys. We couldn’t do it without all of you - the community, the board of education, the other schools - hats off to you all.”

According to a press release from the Georgia Department of Education, the graduation rate is calculated by dividing the number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class.

From the beginning of ninth grade, students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort that is subsequently adjusted by adding any students who transfer into the cohort during the next three years, and subtracting any students who transfer out.

While Dodge County High School’s 98% graduation rate has been above both the state and national rates for both years, Dr. Long asserts that the administration, faculty, staff and students will continue to push until a 100% graduation rate is achieved.
