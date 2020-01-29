By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams played three games last week. The Squaws and Indians hosted Washington County on Tuesday, January 21 and then traveled to East Laurens on Friday, January 24 and then to Hawkinsville on Saturday, January 25 for a non-region game.
The Squaws lost 27-69 to the Lady Golden Hawks of Washington County and lost 36-54 to East Laurens and defeated the Lady Devils of Hawkinsville, 47-33.
Scoring for the Squaws against Washington County was: Kaonta Goolsby, 12 points; Sanaa Searles, eight points; Kylie Hart, three points; Ileisha Mitchell, two points; Ambria Simmons, two points; Altierra Gooch, one point.
Squaws scoring against East Laurens was; Kaonta Goolsby, 13 points; Altierra Gooch, 10 points; Ileisha Mitchell, five points; Kylie Hart, four points; Sanaa Searles, four points.
Scoring for the Squaws in the win over Hawkinsville was: Kaonta Goolsby, 11 points; Ileisha Mitchell, 11 points; Kylie Hart, seven points; Altierra Gooch, five points; Sanaa Searles, five points; Ambria Simmons, four points; Carson Ethridge, two points; Brooke Dixon, two points.
The Indians lost to Washington County, 45-93 and lost to East Laurens, 52-69 and defeated Hawkinsville, 58-41.
Scoring for the Indians against the Washington County was: Timmy Johnson, 18 points including three three-pointers; Kevin Sykes, seven points; Keldrick Beck, six points; Sir Brown, five points; Lamarie Mitchell, four points; Ja’lon Jaynes, three points; Keshawn Mincey, two points.
Scoring for the Indians at East Laurens was: Timmy Johnson, 18 points; Kevin Sykes, 17 points; Lamaurie Mitchell, nine points; Demron Gordon, four points; Keldrick Beck, two points; Sir Brown, two points.
Scoring for Dodge in the win over Hawkinsville was: Timmy Johnson, 21 points; Lamaurie Mitchell, 11 points; Demron Gordon, eight points; Kevin Sykes, seven points; Dontavian McMillian, five points; Keshawn Mincey, two points.
Dodge was scheduled for the following games this week: Tuesday, January 28 at home against Wheeler County and Saturday, January 25 at home against Bleckley County for senior night. All girls’ games start at 6:00 p.m. Boys’ games always follow immediately after the girls.
The Region 3AA Tournament will begin next week. Checkout Dodge County High School Basketball on Facebook for tournament schedule.
