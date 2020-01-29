This is what keeps the witch hunters in business: “We have large numbers of vigilant inquisitors roaming the countryside.”
Dale Steinrich on LewRockwell.com
If you don’t read LewRockwell.com you’re missing a lot.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: KenHamblin.com, AngryWhiteDude.com, FightMusic.com, HermanCain.com, KelliWard.com, BenCarson.com, TheLibertyDaily.com, Boycott-Liberalism.com (must use the dash), Airfields-Freeman.com (must use the dash), SlaveNorth.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, Sobran.com, CanadaFreePress.com, ilanaMercer.com, Unz.com, VDare.com, ROOTforAmerica.com, Breitbart.com, ClashDaily.com, CraigShirley.com, LifeZette.com, MaryGrabar.com, MarthaZoller.com, CommDigiNews.com, 100percent FedUp.com, AmericanThinker.com, NewDayUSA.com, TheGatewayPundit.com, CartoonistGroup.com, AIM.org, iPatriot.com, CitizensforTrump.com, TheBlackSphere.net, GunOwners.org, GhostTowns.com, CumbresToltec.com, Moonbattery.com, FightMusic.com, DelawareTagTraders.com, CNSNews.com, NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com, Downtrend.com, RenewAmerica.com.
Crooked Hillary had plenty of support in the punditry class and lost anyway.
“Hollyweird supports depravity and revels in it.”
Saberpoint.blogspot.com
From TheoSpark.net: “Capitalism turns luxuries into necessities. Socialism turns necessities into luxuries.”
ThePeoplesCube.com
Low-numbered Delaware license plates (expired ones too) bring big bucks at auctions. Delaware plate 20 in 2018 sold for $410,000. In 2015 plate number 14 sold for $325,000.
People on the political right side must always be vigilant. They have a target on their backs. Big media covered for the Clintonoids and Obamacrats but unloads on anyone associated with Trump (or Nixon or Reagan).
Here’s why: activist judges appointed by Clinton and Obama (lifetime appointments) will be there for years to come. The number of fair-minded non-political or conservative jurists appointed by those two: zippo.
Random thoughts
