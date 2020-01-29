Random thoughts

This is what keeps the witch hunters in business: “We have large numbers of vigilant inquisitors roaming the countryside.”
Dale Steinrich on LewRockwell.com
If you don’t read LewRockwell.com you’re missing a lot. 
Good  websites – no need to capitalize: KenHamblin.com, AngryWhiteDude.com, FightMusic.com, HermanCain.com, KelliWard.com, BenCarson.com, TheLibertyDaily.com, Boycott-Liberalism.com (must use the dash), Airfields-Freeman.com (must use the dash), SlaveNorth.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, Sobran.com, CanadaFreePress.com, ilanaMercer.com, Unz.com, VDare.com, ROOTforAmerica.com, Breitbart.com, ClashDaily.com, CraigShirley.com, LifeZette.com, MaryGrabar.com, MarthaZoller.com, CommDigiNews.com, 100percent FedUp.com, AmericanThinker.com, NewDayUSA.com, TheGatewayPundit.com, CartoonistGroup.com, AIM.org, iPatriot.com, CitizensforTrump.com, TheBlackSphere.net, GunOwners.org, GhostTowns.com, CumbresToltec.com, Moonbattery.com, FightMusic.com, DelawareTagTraders.com, CNSNews.com, NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com, Downtrend.com, RenewAmerica.com.
Crooked Hillary had plenty of support in the punditry class and lost anyway.
“Hollyweird supports depravity and revels in it.”
Saberpoint.blogspot.com
From TheoSpark.net: “Capitalism turns luxuries into necessities. Socialism turns necessities into luxuries.”
ThePeoplesCube.com
Low-numbered Delaware license plates (expired ones too) bring big bucks at auctions. Delaware plate 20 in 2018 sold for $410,000. In 2015 plate number 14 sold for $325,000.
People on the political right side must always be vigilant. They have a target on their backs. Big media covered for the Clintonoids and Obamacrats but unloads on anyone associated with Trump (or Nixon or Reagan).
Here’s why: activist judges appointed by Clinton and Obama  (lifetime appointments) will be there for years to come. The number of fair-minded non-political or conservative jurists appointed by those two: zippo.

“Today is  a good day to have a good day.”
Waffle House co-founder Tom Forkner  (1918-2017)
Donald Trump stayed in first place the whole 2016 campaign, frightening the Republican incrowd. They kept urging him to quit the race out of fear he could redirect the Republican Party. They preferred Demoleft Lite for the then #2 USA political party. The party leaders treated Ronald Reagan the same way when he came along, claiming he couldn’t win in November. He won every November he was on the ballot, four for four, two for governor, two for president. Democrats never once stopped the Reagan rise to the top, only the staid old Republican establishment (SORE) slowed him down, stopping him in 1976.  Just as with Reagan after he beat them, the Republican establishment  “centrists” pretended they were for Trump all the time.
“Funny that we never talk about conquest anymore. Today it’s called defense.”
Joe Sobran in the Catholic newspaper
The Wanderer  8-13-2007
“Politics in Washington is like professional wrestling – only not as honest!”
AngryWhiteDude.com
I miss Angry White Dude. He’s actually a good-humored, upbeat guy in person, funny, smart, talented. He gave up his Internet writing, at least for now.
Donald Trump won Tennessee by 26 points in 2016. He should do at least as well in 2020.
Bumper sticker of the day: Frack, Baby, Frack. Notice liberals are all against fracking.
