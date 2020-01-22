Dodge basketball takes two wins from Telfair

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams played three games last week. The Squaws and Indians hosted Northeast Macon on Tuesday, January 14 and then traveled to Dublin on Friday, January 17 for a region match-up and then to Telfair County on Saturday, January 18 for a non-region game.
The Squaws lost 33-68 to the Lady Raiders of Northeast and lost 54-66 to Dublin and defeated the Lady Trojans of Telfair County 40-37.
Scoring for the Squaws against Northeast was: Chyenne Hunt, eight points; Kaonta Goolsby, seven points; Altierra Gooch, seven points; Carsen Ethridge, five points; Ileisha Mitchell, four points; Ambria Simmons, two points.
Squaws scoring against Dublin was; Kaonta Goolsby, 27 points; Ambria Simmons, seven points; Chyenne Hunt, six points; Jazmyne Mizell, five points; Sanaa Searles, five points; Carsen Ethridge, two points; Altierra Gooch, two points.
Scoring for the Squaws in the win over Telfair was: Kyle Hart, 15 points including three three-pointers; Kaonta Goolsby, seven points; Jazmyne Mizell, six points; Sanaa Searles, four points; Chyenne Hunt, two points; Ileisha Mitchell, two points; Jazmyne Mizell, two points; Altierra Gooch, two points; Ambria Simmons, two points.
The Indians lost to Northeast Macon, 29-62 and lost to Dublin, 45-84 and defeated Telfair County, 52-47
Scoring for the Indians against the Northeast was: Demron Gordon, 10 points; Timmy Johnson, five points; Lamarie Mitchell, two points; Kavarris Hall, two points; Kevin Sykes, two points; Caleb Singletary, two points; Keldrick Beck, two points; Javan Smith, two points; Sir Brown, two points.
Scoring for the Indians at Dubin was: Timmy Johnson, 15 points; Kevin Sykes, 11 points; Demron Gordon, nine points; Keldrick Beck, eight points; Dontavian McMillian, two points.
Scoring for Dodge in win over Telfair was: Mikhail Carr, 15 points; Kevin Sykes, 15 points; Timmy Johnson, 12 points; Keldrick Beck, six points; Sir Brown, two points; Demron Gordon, two points.
Dodge was scheduled for the following games this week: Tuesday, January 21 at home against Washington County; Friday, January, 24 at East Laurens; Saturday, January 25 at Hawkinsville and then return home on Tuesday, January 28 to face Wheeler County.
All girls’ games start at 6:00 p.m. Boys’ games always follow immediately after the girls.
