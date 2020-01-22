Legals 01-22-20

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on DECEMBER 26, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
SEVEN HUNDRED SIXTY TWO DOLLARS ($762.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 13TH day of JANUARY, 2020.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
SHERIFF LYNN SHEFFIELD
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on DECEMBER 9, 2019, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
SEVEN HUNDRED FORTY DOLLARS ($740.00) IN
UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 13TH day of JANUARY, 2020.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
SHERIFF LYNN SHEFFIELD
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF GLADYS H. LINDSEY
All creditors of the Estate of GLADYS H. LINDSEY, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 23rd day of December, 2019.
ALEPH H. FORE
Executor of the Last Will and
Testament of
GLADYS H. LINDSEY,
Deceased
STRAUGHAN & STRAUGHAN
Attorneys for said Estate
P.O. Box 55567
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
229-868-5629
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MATTHEW MARION JONES, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 2nd day of JANUARY, 2020.
Executor of the
Estate of
MATTHEW MARION JONES, Deceased
JACK MARION JONES
3621 Roddy Highway
Cochran, GA 31014
Gpn 07
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES RANDALL KNIGHT, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 18th day of October 2019.
KELLI MARIE WILSON
RUSTY LEE MULLIS
Co-Executors of the Last Will & Testament of
JAMES RANDALL KNIGHT
216 E. Lewis Street
Cochran, GA 31014
GPN 07
State of Georgia
County of Dodge.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JOAN R. WARREN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 13th day of January 2020.
Estate of JOAN R. WARREN
JESSICA DEANNA WARREN SANDERS, Executrix
1126 John Edge Road
Chester, GA 31012
MARGARET GREER EVANS
Attorney at Law
478-272-2885
Gpn 07
State of Georgia
County of Dodge.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JACKIE D. WARREN late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 13th day of January 2020.
Estate of JACKIE D. WARREN
JESSICA DEANNA WARREN SANDERS, Executrix
1126 John Edge Road
Chester, GA 31012
MARGARET GREER EVANS
Attorney at Law
478-272-2885
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of SARA NELL ANDERSON, Deceased
PETITION TO PROBATE WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
Estate No.: P-20-9280
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of SARA NELL ANDERSON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 14th day of January, 2020.
JAMES W. ANDERSON
as Executor of the
Estate of SARA NELL
ANDERSON
961 Streamwater Cove
Lawrenceville, GA 30015
Gpn 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of RANDY A. JOHNSON
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION WITH WILL ANNEXED
Estate No.: P-19-9272
IN RE: ESTATE OF RANDY A. JOHNSON
All creditors of the Estate of RANDY A. JOHNSON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 13th day of January, 2020.
JUSTIN ALLEN JOHNSON,
Administrator with the Will annexed of the
Estate of RANDY A.
JOHNSON, Deceased
JUSTIN ALLEN JOHNSON
31 Easton Trace
Adairsville, GA 30103
678-918-0418
Gpn 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of ESTELLE J. SHEFFIELD, Deceased
PETITION TO PROBATE WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
Estate No.: P-20-9279
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ESTELLE J. SHEFFIELD are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 14th day of January, 2020.
JOSEPH O. JONES
as Co-Executor of the
Estate of ESTELLE J.
SHEFFIELD, Deceased
SUSAN CARLETTE
WILLIAMS
as Co-Executor of the
ESTATE OF ESTELLE J.
SHEFFIELD, Deceased
5500 1st Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
1008
DIVORCES
Gpn 08
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
NANNIE HINSON, Plaintiff
CHARLES EARL ANDERSON, Defendant
Civil Action File No. 19V-8753
NOTICE OF SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: CHARLES EARL ANDERSON, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking, DIVORCE, was filed against you in said court on 2nd of DECEMBER, 2019, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on 2nd of DECEMBER, 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and service upon NANNIE HINSON, plaintiff, whose address is 702 GRIFFIN AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable HOWARD C. KAUFOLD, Judge of said Court.
This 2nd day of DECEMBER, 2019.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
1011
FORECLOSURES
Gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by WILLIAM ALAN ROSE , JR and HANNAH JADE ROSE to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as grantee, as nominee FOR PRIMESOUTH BANK DBA PRIMESOUTH MORTGAGE, its successors and assigns , dated August 22, 2012, recorded in Deed Book 713, Page 244, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION by assignment recorded in Deed Book 879, Page 526, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED THIRTEEN THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED SEVENTY-FIVE AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($113,775.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY in FEBRUARY, 2020, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, 3415 Vision Drive, Columbus, OH 43219, 800-446-8939.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS WILLIAM ALAN ROSE , JR AND HANNAH JADE ROSE OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 133 BLACKBERRY DRIVE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
as Attorney in Fact for
WILLIAM ALAN ROSE , JR and HANNAH JADE ROSE
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, GA 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 79 IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONTAINING 2.18 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE SPECIFICALLY SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED FEBRUARY 24, 1982 AS PARCEL NO. 6, SAID PLAT HAVING BEEN PREPARED BY CAREY B. TREADWELL, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 1538. SAID PLAT BEING MADE A PART HEREOF BY THIS REFERENCE THERETO AND FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION AS TO THE METES AND BOUNDS OF SAID TRACT, SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 142.
ALSO: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 79 IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONTAINING 0.11 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE SPECIFICALLY LOCATE IN THE NORTH CORNER ON A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED NOVEMBER 5, 1984, SAID PLAT HAVING BEEN PREPARED BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR SAID PLAT BEING MADE A PART HEREOF BY THIS REFERENCE THERETO AND FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION AS TO METES AND BOUNDS OF SAID TRACT SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 242, PARCEL ID NUMBER: 045-068
MR/hq1 2/4/20
Our file no. 5773319 - FT3
Gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt dated September 3, 2010, executed and delivered by JOANNE C. SMITH to BANK OF EASTMAN, and recorded on September 10, 2010 in Deed Book 664, Pages 40-43, Dodge County, Georgia records (“Security Deed”) as modified by that certain Modification of Deed to Secure Debt executed by Joanne Crooks Smith dated March 28, 2017 and recorded in Deed Book 835, Pages 91-93, Clerks Office, Dodge County Superior Court; conveying the after-described property (through the open end provisions therein) to secure that certain promissory note (as it may have been amended, modified, extended, and/or renewed, “Note One”) executed by JOANNE CROOKS SMITH in favor of Bank of Eastman, dated January 26, 2017 in the original principal amount of Sixty-Seven Thousand Three Hundred and Sixty-Five and 28/100s Dollars ($67,365.28) and that certain promissory note (as it may have been amended, modified, extended, and/or renewed, “Note Two”) (collectively Note One and Note Two are hereinafter referred to as the “Notes”) executed by JOANNE CROOKS SMITH in favor of BANK OF EASTMAN, dated September 30, 2019 in the original principal amount of Eight Thousand Five Hundred and Forty-Three and 76/100s dollars ($8,543.76), BANK OF EASTMAN being the current owner and holder of the Notes, with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia during the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY OF FEBRUARY, 2020, of the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND CONTAINING 67.1 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, IN LAND LOT NUMBER 77 IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA, APPROXIMATELY 4 MILES NORTHWEST FROM EASTMAN, GEORGIA, ON COUNTY PAVED ROAD, BOUNDED NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: ON THE NORTHEAST BY FRIENDSHIP CHURCH ROAD, AND PROPERTIES OF LOLA B. HALL, DAVID MCDANIEL, CAROLYN SAPP ESTATE AND BETTY B. DYE; ON THE EAST AND SOUTHEAST BY LANDS OF CAROLYN J. SAPP ESTATE AND BERTIE MAE GARRETT; ON THE SOUTHWEST BY LANDS OF STUCKEY TIMBERLAND, INC.; ON THE NORTHWEST BY LANDS OF FRANK DAVIS; SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY CAREY E. TREADWELL SUPERVISOR, ON THE 7TH DAY OF APRIL, 1975, REVISED ON THE 10TH DAY OF OCTOBER, 1981, WHICH PLAT, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 238, PUBLIC RECORDS OF SAID DODGE COUNTY IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AS A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION, AND BEING THE SAME LANDS DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM JIMMY LEE BRAY TO BERTIE MAE GARRETT WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 194, PAGE 523.
LESS AND EXCEPT 5.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MARCH 13, 1991 MADE FOR LARRY R. FREEMAN AND ANDREA L. FREEMAN BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
THERE IS RESERVED BY GRANTOR A PERPETUAL EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS BEING TWENTY (20) FEET IN WIDTH CONNECTING SAID EXCEPTED 5.00 ACRE TRACT WITH THE SOUTHWESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF FRIENDSHIP CHURCH ROAD AS WELL AS A TWENTY (20) FOOT WIDE EASEMENT FROM THE EAST CORNER OF SAID EXCEPTED 5.00 ACRE TRACT SOUTH 10 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 238.30 FEET TO A DEEP WELL LOCATED ON THE ABOVE-REFERENCED PROPERTY. BOTH EASEMENTS ARE MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SURVEY OF SAID EXCEPTED TRACT.
GRANTOR ALSO RESERVES THE RIGHT TO USE WATER FROM SAID DEEP WELL AND THE RIGHT TO ENTER ONTO THE PROPERTY TO REPAIR AND MAINTAIN THE DEEP WELL.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The indebtedness secured by the Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable by reason of default for, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Notes and the Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying said debt and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including but not limited to attorneys’ fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorneys’ fees having been served). The Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); any matters that might be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the Property; any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, and covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed. Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and subject to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given.
Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 100 E. GREENE ST., MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Bank of Eastman can be contacted through the following representative, CHRISTOPHER R. CONLEY, JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE MACON, GEORGIA, 31201, TEL: (478) 749-9908.
BANK OF EASTMAN,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
JOANNE C. SMITH
CHRISTOPHER R. CONLEY, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
Macon, Georgia, 31201
(478) 749-9908
Gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt dated October 26, 2011, executed and delivered by C. L. Braden and SEENA D. BRADEN also known as Sue Braden to Bank of Eastman, and recorded on November 1, 2011 in Deed Book 693, Pages 25-28, Dodge County, Georgia records ("Security Deed") as modified by that certain Modification of Deed to Secure Debt executed by Borrower dated October 31, 2014 and recorded in Deed Book 769, Pages 196-198, Clerks Office, Dodge County Superior Court; conveying the after-described property (through the open end provisions therein) to secure that certain promissory note (as it may have been amended, modified, extended, and/or renewed, "Note One") executed by SEENA D. BRADEN in favor of Bank of Eastman, dated October 31, 2014 in the original principal amount of One Hundred Thirty-Three Thousand Three Hundred One and 75/100s Dollars ($133,301.75) and that certain promissory note (as it may have been amended, modified, extended, and/or renewed, "Note Two") (collectively Note One and Note Two are hereinafter referred to as the "Notes") executed by SEENA D. BRADEN in favor of BANK OF EASTMAN, dated December 4, 2017 in the original principal amount of One Hundred Fourteen Thousand Seventy-Five and 34/100s dollars ($114,075.34), BANK OF EASTMAN being the current owner and holder of the Notes, with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia during the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY OF FEBRUARY, 2020, of the following described property (the "Property"):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 330 OF THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT 5 OF BLOCK B OF THE PINES SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, SURVEYOR, DATED DECEMBER 31, 1993, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 21 AT PAGE 46 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE HEREIN FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES. THIS PROPERTY IS SUBJECT TO THAT CERTAIN DECLARATION OF PROTECTIVE COVENANTS OF THE PINES SUBDIVISION AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 238 AT PAGES 435-439 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SUBJECT ALSO TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES NOW IN USE.
The indebtedness secured by the Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable by reason of default for, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Notes and the Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying said debt and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including but not limited to attorneys’ fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorneys’ fees having been served). The Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); any matters that might be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the Property; any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, and covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed. Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and subject to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 100 E. GREENE STREET, MILLEDGEVILLE, GEORGIA 31061, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. BANK OF EASTMAN can be contacted through the following representative, CHRISTOPHER R. CONLEY, JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA 31201, TEL: (478) 749-9908.
BANK OF EASTMAN,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
C. L. BRADEN and SEENA D. BRADEN also known as SUE BRADEN
CHRISTOPHER R. CONLEY, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
Macon, Georgia 31201
(478) 749-9908
Gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt dated November 8, 2011, executed and delivered by SEENA D. BRADEN also known as SUE BRADEN to Bank of Eastman, and recorded on November 10, 2011 in Deed Book 693, Pages 213-216, Dodge County, Georgia records (“Security Deed”); conveying the after-described property (through the open end provisions therein) to secure that certain promissory note (as it may have been amended, modified, extended, and/or renewed, “Note One”) executed by SEENA D. BRADEN in favor of Bank of Eastman, dated October 31, 2014 in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED THIRTY-THREE THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED ONE AND 75/100S DOLLARS ($133,301.75) and that certain promissory note (as it may have been amended, modified, extended, and/or renewed, “Note Two”) (collectively Note One and Note Two are hereinafter referred to as the “Notes”) executed by SEENA D. BRADEN in favor of BANK OF EASTMAN, dated December 4, 2017 in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED FOURTEEN THOUSAND SEVENTY-FIVE AND 34/100S DOLLARS ($114,075.34), BANK OF EASTMAN being the current owner and holder of the Notes, with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia during the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY OF FEBRUARY, 2020, of the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 6 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 4.42 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED OCTOBER 15, 2011, MADE FOR SEENA BRADEN BY RONNY BARRON, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 38 AT PAGE 148 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES NOW IN USE.
SUBJECT TO THAT CERTAIN PERPETUAL NON-EXCLUSIVE SIGNAGE EASEMENT FROM H. C. RAGAN AND JOHN REDDOCK TO JAMESON COMPANY DATED APRIL 4, 1989, AND FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 206 AT PAGE 784 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO THAT CERTAIN EASEMENT FOR THE MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION OF A DEEP WELL AND PUMP HOUSE RESERVED IN THAT CERTAIN WARRANTY DEED FROM HARRELL ROGERS AND MRS. DAISY ROGERS TO GRAHAM PONTIAC, BUICK. G.M.C., INC., DATED JANUARY 2, 1973, AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOO 129 AT PAGES 47-48 IN SAID DEED RECORDS.
SUBJECT TO ALL ENCROACHMENTS SHOWN ON SAID PLAT INCLUDING ENCROACHMENTS FOR TWO BILLBOARD SIGNS LOCATED ON THE PROPERTY.
The indebtedness secured by the Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable by reason of default for, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Notes and the Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying said debt and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including but not limited to attorneys’ fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorneys’ fees having been served). The Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); any matters that might be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the Property; any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, and covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed. Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and subject to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 100 E. GREENE STREET, MILLEDGEVILLE, GEORGIA 31061, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Bank of Eastman can be contacted through the following representative, CHRISTOPHER R. CONLEY, JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA 31201, TEL: (478) 749-9908.
BANK OF EASTMAN,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
SEENA D. BRADEN also known as SUE BRADEN
CHRISTOPHER R. CONLEY, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
Macon, Georgia 31201
(478) 749-9908
1014
MISCELLANEOUS
Gpn 04
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
v.
0.243 ACRES OF LAND; AND WALTHALL OIL COMPANY; HEIRS OF FLOYD MCRAE
HARRELL; HEIRS OF ROBERT MCRAE HARRELL; HEIRS OF GERTRUDE LINZY
HARRELL; MICHAEL FRANK CLEMENTS, AS EXECUTOR UNDER THE LAST WILL
AND TESTAMENT OF FANNIE LAURA HARRELL CLEMENTS; HEIRS OF JAMESROBERT HARRELL; PAMELA G. HARRELL; KATIE STAPLES; KIMBERLY
MAZZA; ROBERT BRYANT HARRELL; MARVIN D. HARRELL; AND DONNA BOWEN, INDIVIDUALLY
CASE NO. 19V-8739
Parcel 6A
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: HEIRS OF FLOYD MCRAE HARRELL; HEIRS OF ROBERT MCRAE HARRELL; HEIRS OF GERTRUDE LINZY HARRELL; MICHAEL FRANK CLEMENTS, AS EXECUTOR UNDER THE WILL OF FANNIE LAURA HARRELL CLEMENTS; HEIRS OF JAMES ROBERT HARRELL; MARVIN D. HARRELL; AND DONNA BOWEN
You are hereby notified that the above-styled condemnation action was filed against you in said court on November 14, 2019, and that by reason of an Order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on January 8, 2020, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon MARCY GLOVER BRIDGES, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is HARRIS & JAMES, LLP, 3573 VINEVILLE AVENUE, P.O. BOX 4866, MACON, GEORGIA 31208, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication.
Witness the HONORABLE C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, judge of said court.
This the 8th day of January, 2020.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County, Georgia
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
Gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate ofMYRTLE B. LIGGIN, Deceased
Petition For Year’s
Support
Estate No.: P-20-9277
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of GEORGE WILLIAM LIGGIN, JR. for Year’s Support from this Estate of MYRTLE B. LIGGIN, deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before February 5, 2020, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone for the required amount for filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the Probate Court of the above named county, located at 643 Pearl Bates Avenue / P.O. Box 514 Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia 31023 (478-374-3775). If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDERED, this 3rd day January, 2020.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Judge of Probate Court
1020
DELINQUENT TAXES
GPN 20
NOTICE
FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
NOTICE TO:
CARE 2 INVEST, LLC. AND ALL PERSONS KNOWN OR UNKNOWN WHO CLAIM OR MIGHT CLAIM ADVERSELY TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS MAP AND PARCEL # 025 048W11, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, And all other occupants or parties having an interest in the property described below:
PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. 48-4-45 ET SEQ
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
Map and Parcel # 025 048W11
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 3.35 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 11, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK, 34, PAGE 95, AND IS A PORTION OF THAT PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN A DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 537, PAGE 8, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA PUBLIC RECORDS.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON THE 29TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2020.
The tax deed to which this notice relates are dated the 7th day of August, 2018, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia in Deed Book 863, Page 441.
The property may be redeemed at any time before 5:00 p.m. on the 12th day of February, 2020, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
Attorneys at law
P.O. Box 130
5425 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
(478) 374-3488
Please be governed accordingly.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON,
attorney for
KELVIN HORTON
GPN 20
NOTICE
FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
NOTICE TO:
CARE 2 INVEST, LLC. AND ALL PERSONS KNOWN OR UNKNOWN WHO CLAIM OR MIGHT CLAIM ADVERSELY TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS MAP AND PARCEL # 025 048W12, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, And all other occupants or parties having an interest in the property described below:
PURSUANT TO
O.C.G.A. 48-4-45 ET SEQ
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
Map and Parcel # 025 048W12
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 3.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 12, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK, 34, PAGE 95, AND IS A PORTION OF THAT PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN A DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 537, PAGE 8, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA PUBLIC RECORDS.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON THE 29TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2020.
The tax deed to which this notice relates are dated the 7th day of August, 2018, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia in Deed Book 863, Page 442.
The property may be redeemed at any time before 5:00 p.m. on the 12th day of February, 2020, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
Attorneys at law
P.O. Box 130
5425 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
(478) 374-3488
Please be governed accordingly.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON,
attorney for
KELVIN HORTON
GPN 20
NOTICE
FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
NOTICE TO:
CARE 2 INVEST, LLC. AND ALL PERSONS KNOWN OR UNKNOWN WHO CLAIM OR MIGHT CLAIM ADVERSELY TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS MAP AND PARCEL # 025 048W02, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, And all other occupants or parties having an interest in the property described below:
PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. 48-4-45 ET SEQ
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
Map and Parcel # 025 048W02
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 3.99 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 2, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK, 34, PAGE 95, AND IS A PORTION OF THAT PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN A DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 537, PAGE 8, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA PUBLIC RECORDS.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON THE 7TH DAY OF MARCH, 2020.
The tax deed to which this notice relates are dated the 7th day of August, 2018, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia in Deed Book 863, Page 437.
The property may be redeemed at any time before 5:00 p.m. on the 7th day of March, 2020, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
Attorneys at law
P.O. Box 130
5425 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
(478) 374-3488
Please be governed accordingly.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON,
attorney for
KINGSLEY HORTON
Gpn 20
NOTICE
FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
NOTICE TO:
CARE 2 INVEST, LLC. AND ALL PERSONS KNOWN OR UNKNOWN WHO CLAIM OR MIGHT CLAIM ADVERSELY TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS MAP AND PARCEL # 025 048W13, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, And all other occupants or parties having an interest in the property described below:
PURSUANT TO
O.C.G.A. 48-4-45 ET SEQ
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
Map and Parcel # 025 048W13
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 3.36 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 13, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK, 34, PAGE 95, AND IS A PORTION OF THAT PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN A DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 537, PAGE 8, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA PUBLIC RECORDS.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON THE 7TH DAY OF MARCH, 2020.
The tax deed to which this notice relates are dated the 7th day of August, 2018, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia in Deed Book 863, Page 443.
The property may be redeemed at any time before 5:00 p.m. on the 7th day of March, 2020, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
Attorneys at law
P.O. Box 130
5425 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
(478) 374-3488
Please be governed accordingly.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON,
attorney for
KINGSLEY HORTON
Legals 01-22-20
