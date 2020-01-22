Random thoughts

Ann Coulter is a savvy political observer. Many people laughed when she picked Donald Trump as a serious politician several years before he ran for president.
Another reason liberals hate Trump, as with any president, is his ability to name life-tenured judges who will be around for years to come. We’ve had 187 Federal judges confirmed under Trump including 50 Circuit Court of Appeals judges and two for the Supreme Court. Either Clinton (Bill or Hill) would never nominate a conservative to anything. Trump is their complete opposite.
“Would I rather be in solitary confinement or be with Michael Moore?”
Dennis Prager
Tough question!
Mayor Pete is still running. “Typical. Buttigieg’s father was a Marxist professor at Notre Dame University.”
Nikitas3.com
Keep in mind: “The corporate class is intent on selling out Americans to China.”
Laura Ingraham
AOC: Always Openly Communistic.
Democrats should pay the Libertarian Party’s filing fee. All the LP accomplishes is helping Democrats win close elections by siphoning off one or two percent of the Republican vote. At least two-thirds of the LP vote comes off the Republican line. It came up big in Kentucky governor’s race in 2019. It kept Montana’s liberal Democrat Senator Jon Tester in office the last two elections, Louisiana’s last governor’s race and several others. Democrats love the Libertarian Party. I’m surprised the LP keeps being used by the Demo left. Democrats are far worse than the Republicans – no contest there.
Fifty million people live in the 9th Judicial Circuit and Trump is remaking the group of judges, moving from raving leftists who legislate from the bench to a far more conservative court.
Very rich liberal Michael Bloomberg uses cheapo prison labor in Oklahoma to make phone calls for his faltering, barely detectable presidential campaign. Big bucks can take you part of the way, maybe not to the finish line.
Wealthy liberal Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway BRK-A stock increased by almost 700,000 percent between 1964 and 2014. On Aug. 14, 2004 the price reached $200,000 per share. On Aug. 14, 2019 it was $296,582.75. BRK-B was $196.55 on Aug. 14, now was $226.62 on Jan. 10, 2010. Not many people have enough for one share of the A issue but the BRK-B is doable. I’m not a Buffett fan but he is very good at picking stocks. He has averaged a bit over 20 percent a year for the past 50 years. Those stocks pay no dividends but have paid handsomely in growth over the years. Savvy investors reinvest dividends. Very savvy investors add something each month, even small amounts.
Bumper sticker of the day: Make Liberals Cry Again: TRUMP 2020!
$PLC: Soviet Poverty Lie Center, Thomas DiLorenzo of LewRockwell.com calls it. The Southern Poverty Law Center makes a nice living off white guilt. Don’t send them any money. They’re already rich.
The late columnist Will Grigg astutely observed that totalitarianism was defined by the abundance and unintelligiblity of laws.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: Boycott-Liberalism.com FightMusic.com Moonbattery.com SlaveNorth.com Downtrend.com WeaselZippers.us WND.com OfftheWire.org PeterBGemma.com RonaldHart.com MRC.orgCanadaFreePress.com KenHamblin.net BlackSphere.net SteynOnline.com SidneyPowell.com LifeZette.com KelliWard.com LibertyFocus.org LewRockwell.com VDare.com Airfields-Freeman.com RemembertheABA.com NYPost.com WashTimes.com ROOTforAmerica.com Downtrend.com Bongino.com BlazingCatFur.ca MichaelPRamirez.com ColoradoGuy.com CumbresToltec.com TheNewAmerican.com DailyKenn.com Unz.com JohnDerbyshire.com AIM.org.
“I’m such an old coot that I can still remember when unmarried women were sometimes embarrassed when they found out they were pregnant.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com 12-11-2006
