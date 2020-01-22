Gym to be named for Davis and Kelly

Former players are encouraged to attend.
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) Gymnasium will be dedicated as the Davis-Kelly Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 28 during the DCHS basketball game scheduled with Wheeler County at 6:00 p.m. Ceremonies will take place between the girls’ and boys’ games.
Coach Bob Davis coached for a total of 35 years with 14 of those years coaching the Dodge County High Squaws from 1960-1974. During that time, he went 358-78 and led the team to the State Playoffs eight times including two state championships in 1962 and 1966, four state runner-up finishes and won eight region championships. Davis’ career won-loss record was 722-162.
Coach Dick Kelly coached the Squaws at Dodge County High School for a total of 30 years with a career record of 634-130. He led the team to 28 state playoff appearances, including five elite eight finishes, five final four finishes, two state runner-up finishes, two state championships in 1985 and 1987 and won 14 region championships.
Dodge County School System and Dodge County High School are proud to honor these two legendary basketball coaches and their contributions to our community and school system.
DCHS would like to invite everyone to come out for this special occasion and send a special invitation to all former players and students of coach Davis and coach Kelly to come out and help honor these two men.
For more information contact DCHS Athletic Director Ken Cofer at 478-374-4019 or DCHS Head Basketball Coach CaSandra Walker Hamilton at 478-374-6690.
