Dodge basketball loses at Southwest Macon

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams played one game last week.
They traveled to Southwest Macon on Friday, January 10 for a region match-up. The Squaws faced, the first place in Region 3AA and eighth ranked in state, Lady Patriots and lost 32-62 while the Indians hung tough but lost 59-63 against coach Robert Cotton’s Patriots.
Scoring for the Squaws against Southwest was: Kylie Hart, nine points; Sanaa Searles, seven points; Altierra Gooch, four points; Jazmyne Mizell, four points; Ileisha Mitchell, four points; Cheyenne Hunt, two points; Ambria Simmons, two points.
Scoring for the Indians against the Patriots was: Timmy Johnson, 21 points; Lamarie Mitchell, 14 points; Keldrick Beck, nine points; Keyshawn Mincey, eight points; Sir Brown, three points; Dontavian McMillian, two points; Caleb Singletary, two points.
Dodge was scheduled for the following games this week: Tuesday, January 14 at home against Northeast Macon; Friday, January, 17 at Dublin; Saturday, January 18 at Telfair County and then return home on Tuesday, January 21 to face Washington County.
All girls’ games start at 6:00 p.m. with the exception of Saturday at Telfair which will begin at 4:00 p.m. Boys’ games always follow immediately after the girls.
