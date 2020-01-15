Free Enterprise versus Socialism: “One produces prosperity, the other produces poverty.”
Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Alabama)
“Nothing creates more awkwardness than saying things people can’t afford to admit they agree with.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
A Colorado woman has been arrested after shooting a crossbow at a neighbor. We now need strict crossbow control laws. That will solve our problems.
Motley Fool (Fool.com) has a fine track record for picking stocks. Maybe a mutual fund should concentrate on the Fool’s expertise and buy mostly the stocks Fool.com recommends. Good investment advisors tell customers to buy something every month, even $100 or so, which allows you to buy at reasonable prices if the market stalls or moves downward.
All should read the recent Nikitas3.com article “Trump flees New York City.” Nikitas3.com is a keen observer and a big Donald Trump supporter.
Lying liberal “polls” in November showed Donald Trump losing to the four top Demoleft losers. Another ridiculous poll a few months back claimed all 22 Democrats in the contest were running ahead of President Trump. One would have to be crazy to believe any of that. Maybe the polls were taken in the District of Corruption (D.C.) where Donald Trump took 4% of the 2016 presidential vote.
In 1992 Cal State Fullerton had zero yards passing versus Georgia, losing the game 56-0. That was the last time a team had no passing yards against UGA. Cal State Fullerton, which usually has great baseball teams, disbanded the football program after the 1992 season.
Remember Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, leaving a crack pipe in a Hertz rental car last summer? Big media quickly dropped the story and I had almost forgotten it until Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz reminded us on 10-28-19.
Free Enterprise versus Socialism
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)