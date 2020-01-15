Free Enterprise versus Socialism

Free Enterprise versus Socialism: “One produces prosperity, the other produces poverty.”
Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Alabama)
“Nothing creates more awkwardness than saying things people can’t afford to admit they agree with.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
A Colorado woman has been arrested after shooting a crossbow at a neighbor. We now need strict crossbow control laws. That will solve our problems.
Motley Fool (Fool.com) has a fine track record for picking stocks. Maybe a mutual fund should concentrate on the Fool’s expertise and buy mostly the stocks Fool.com recommends. Good investment advisors tell customers to buy something every month, even $100 or so, which allows you to buy at reasonable prices if the market stalls or moves downward.
All should read the recent Nikitas3.com article “Trump flees New York City.” Nikitas3.com is a keen observer and a big Donald Trump supporter.
Lying liberal “polls” in November showed Donald Trump losing to the four top Demoleft losers. Another ridiculous poll a few months back claimed all 22 Democrats in the contest were running ahead of President Trump. One would have to be crazy to believe any of that. Maybe the polls were taken in the District of Corruption (D.C.) where Donald Trump took 4% of the 2016 presidential vote.
In 1992 Cal State Fullerton had zero yards passing versus Georgia, losing the game 56-0. That was the last time a team had no passing yards against UGA. Cal State Fullerton, which usually has great baseball teams, disbanded the football program after the 1992 season. 
Remember Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, leaving a crack pipe in a Hertz rental car last summer? Big media quickly dropped the story and I had almost forgotten it until Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz reminded us on 10-28-19.

President Trump was booed at the 2019 World Series in D.C. – no surprise there: “That Trump is not cheered at a D.C. baseball game is not odd, for the spectators are not working-class Trumpians. Series tickets cost hundreds even thousands of dollars, and the spectators are drawn from a town that gave Donald Trump 4% of its votes in 2016.”
Pat Buchanan on Unz.com 10-28-19
Good websites – no need to capitalize: FightMusic.com, Boycott-Liberalism.com (must use the dash), IlanaMercer.com, CanadaFreePress.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, WalterEWilliams.com, DailyKenn.com, TheLibertyDaily.com, MRC.org, TheoSpark.net, KenHamblin.net, SteynOnline.com, Dontrend.com, Ricochet.com, NYPost.com, VetsDontForgetVets.com, NinetyMilesFroTyranny.com, AirflowClub.com, IllegalAlienCrimeReport.com, 100PercentFedUp.com, WND.co, NumbersUSA.com, AirlineRetirees.com, AMAC.us, Breitbart.com, OANN.com, HermanCain.com, BobbyBowden.com, WayneAllynRoot.com, JohnCBogle.com, PaulCraigRoberts.org, TheBlackSphere.net, LifeZette.com, AIM.org.
Cash for Clunkers under B.H. Obama cost taxpayers $3 billion, totally wasted but they can’t find $5 billion for a border wall which would pay for itself. The wall keeps out illegal pre-Democrats and many drug traffickers.
The 1993 Sears Spring Catalog was over 1,500 pages long. Things change quickly. In 2010 there were 2,300 Sears stores. At the end of 2018 only 500 remained. In 1972 Sears accounted for over one percent of the gross national product.
Dennis Prager says there is more fear of the Left than fear of the Lord.
Bumper sticker of the day: Shake the Fake News.
Will 2020 be The Roaring Twenties?
Marshall Miller
