Dear editor,
We recently had the privilege of working with our county manager Spence Barron, county attorney John Harrington and all the county commissioners of Dodge County who unanimously supported the negotiation of a lease contract between the commissioners and the board of trustees for the Giddens school project. The purpose of the contract was to establish a trash transfer station on the old school property to provide a location for the community to properly dispose of their household garbage. As of today, this project is about 90% complete and operational.
It was a pleasure to work with such a great group of people on this mutually beneficial project. We would like to send a special thanks to Mr. Harrell and all the Dodge County employees who provided the manpower to accomplish the work. It was a job well done. We would also like to thank the people of the community who provided their input into the negotiations.
A special thank you to Spence Barron for guiding it through the system.
For the Old Giddens School Board of Trustees,
Donald L. Huff, chairman of the board
Edison Smith, secretary/treasurer
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)