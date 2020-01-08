Squaws defeat Hawkinsville, Telfair; Indians defeat Hawkinsville

Posted by
Admin
in Sports
Wednesday, January 8. 2020
Comments (0)
By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams played six games over the Christmas break.  They traveled to Washington County on Tuesday, December 17 and then hosted non-region foes Hawkinsville and Telfair County on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21. DCHS played in one game of the Turner County Christmas Classic against Worth County on Monday, December 30 and then hosted East Laurens on Friday, January 3 and traveled to Bleckley County on Saturday, January 4.
The Squaws picked up two wins during that time period as they defeated Hawkinsville, 55-49 and Telfair County, 59-52 and lost games against Washington County, 39-75; Worth County, 41-61; East Laurens, 36-51 and Bleckley County, 49-58.
Scoring for the Squaws against Washington County was: Kylie Hart, 11 points including two three-pointers; Cheyenne Hunt, 11 points; Altierra Gooch, four points; Sanaa Searles, four points; Ambria Simmons, four points; Jazmyne Mizell, three points; Kaonta Goolsby, two points. 
Scoring for the Squaws in the win over Hawkinsville: Kylie Hart, 24 points including four three-pointers; Altierra Gooch, 13 points; Sanaa Searles, eight points; Carson Ethridge a three-pointer; Brooke Dixon, three points; Gabby Hilburn, two points; Jazmyne Mizell, one point; Ambria Simmons, one point.
Squaws scoring in the win over Telfair County was; Altierra Gooch, 13 points; Kyle Hart, 11 points including three three-pointers; Sanaa Searles, 10 points; Carson Ethridge, nine points including two three-pointers; Jazmyne Mizzell, nine points including two three-pointers; Ambria Simmons, seven points.
Scoring for the Squaws against Worth County was: Kylie Hart, 16 points including two three-pointers; Kaonta Goolsby, 12 points; Ambria Simmons, eight points; Jazmyne Mizell, three points; Sanaa Searles two points.
Scoring for the Squaws against East Laurens was: Kylie Hart, 11 points including three three-pointers; Kaonta Goolsby, six points; Altierra Gooch, five points; Jazmyne Mizell, five points; Ambria Simmons, four points; Ileasha Mitchell, two points; Sanaa Searles, two points; Brooke Dixon, one point.

Squaws scoring against Bleckley County was: Kaonta Goolsby, 14 points; Sanaa Searles, 11 points; Altierra Gooch, eight points; Kylie Hart, six points; Ileisha Mitchell, five points; Jazmyne Mizell, three points; Carson Ethridge, two points.
The Indians picked up their first win on the season against Hawkinsville, 56-42 and lost to: Washington County, 41-76; Telfair County, 62-67; Worth County, 52-56; East Laurens, 61-65; Bleckley County, 41-51.
Scoring for the Indians against Washington County was: Timmy Johnson, seven points; Keldrick Beck, six points; Dontavian McMillian, six points; Sir Brown, five points; Kavarris Hall, five points; Demron Gordon, four points; Keyshawn Mincey, two points; Ja’lon Jaynes, two points; Javan Smith, two points; Kevin Sykes, two points.
Indians scoring against Hawkinsville was: Timmy Johnson, 16 points; Dontavian McMillian, 11 points; Sir Brown, eight points; Demron Gordon, eight points;Keldrick Beck, four points;  Lamarie Mitchell, four points; Ja’Lon Jaynes, three points; Kevin Sykes, two points. 
Scoring for the Indians  against Telfair County was: Timmy Johnson, 18 points; Keldrick Beck 16 points; Kevin Sykes, 15 points; Dontavian McMillian, five points; Sir Brown, three points; Ja’Lon Jaynes, three points; Mikhail Carr, two points.
Scoring for the Indians against Worth County was: Keldrick Beck, 13 points; Timmy Johnson, 12 points; Ja’lon Jaynes, eight points; Mikhail Carr, seven points; Keyshawn Mincey, four points, Caleb Singletary, four points; Dontavian McMilian, two points; Kevin Sykes, two points.
Scoring for the Indians against East Laurens was; Mikhail Carr, 20 points; Timmy Johnson, 16 points; Kevin Sykes, 12 points; Keldrick Beck, seven points; Sir Brown, three points; Lamarie MItchlle, three points.
Indians scoring against Bleckley County was: Timmy Johnson, 15 points; Keldrick Beck, 11 points; Sir Brown, six points; Mikhail Carr, six points; Kevin Sykes, three points.
Dodge was scheduled for the following games this week: Friday, January 10 at Southwest Macon and then host Northeast Macon on Tuesday, January 14. 
All girls’ games tip at 6:00 p.m. with boys to follow.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News