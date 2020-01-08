Squaws defeat Hawkinsville, Telfair; Indians defeat Hawkinsville

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams played six games over the Christmas break. They traveled to Washington County on Tuesday, December 17 and then hosted non-region foes Hawkinsville and Telfair County on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21. DCHS played in one game of the Turner County Christmas Classic against Worth County on Monday, December 30 and then hosted East Laurens on Friday, January 3 and traveled to Bleckley County on Saturday, January 4.
The Squaws picked up two wins during that time period as they defeated Hawkinsville, 55-49 and Telfair County, 59-52 and lost games against Washington County, 39-75; Worth County, 41-61; East Laurens, 36-51 and Bleckley County, 49-58.
Scoring for the Squaws against Washington County was: Kylie Hart, 11 points including two three-pointers; Cheyenne Hunt, 11 points; Altierra Gooch, four points; Sanaa Searles, four points; Ambria Simmons, four points; Jazmyne Mizell, three points; Kaonta Goolsby, two points.
Scoring for the Squaws in the win over Hawkinsville: Kylie Hart, 24 points including four three-pointers; Altierra Gooch, 13 points; Sanaa Searles, eight points; Carson Ethridge a three-pointer; Brooke Dixon, three points; Gabby Hilburn, two points; Jazmyne Mizell, one point; Ambria Simmons, one point.
Squaws scoring in the win over Telfair County was; Altierra Gooch, 13 points; Kyle Hart, 11 points including three three-pointers; Sanaa Searles, 10 points; Carson Ethridge, nine points including two three-pointers; Jazmyne Mizzell, nine points including two three-pointers; Ambria Simmons, seven points.
Scoring for the Squaws against Worth County was: Kylie Hart, 16 points including two three-pointers; Kaonta Goolsby, 12 points; Ambria Simmons, eight points; Jazmyne Mizell, three points; Sanaa Searles two points.
Scoring for the Squaws against East Laurens was: Kylie Hart, 11 points including three three-pointers; Kaonta Goolsby, six points; Altierra Gooch, five points; Jazmyne Mizell, five points; Ambria Simmons, four points; Ileasha Mitchell, two points; Sanaa Searles, two points; Brooke Dixon, one point.
