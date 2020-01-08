Legals 01-08-20

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
In Re:Estate of JOHN K. MOBLEY, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9265
All creditors of the Estate of JOHN K. MOBLEY are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 11th day of December, 2019.
PAULINE THOMPSON
MOBLEY,
Executor of the
Estate of JOHN K. MOBLEY, Deceased
474 Minter Drive
Eastman, GA 31023
Gpn 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re:Estate of WILLIAM J. STEELE, Deceased
PETITION TO PROBATE
WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
Estate No.: P-19-9268
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WILLIAM J. STEELE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 17th day of December, 2019.
NANCY WHIGGUM STEELE,
Executor of the
Estate of WILLIAM J. STEELE, Deceased
681 Cochran Highway
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF GLADYS H. LINDSEY
All creditors of the Estate of GLADYS H. LINDSEY, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 23rd day of December, 2019.
ALEPH H. FORE
Executor of the Last Will and
Testament of
GLADYS H. LINDSEY,
Deceased
STRAUGHAN & STRAUGHAN
Attorneys for said Estate
P.O. Box 55567
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
229-868-5629
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MATTHEW MARION JONES, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 2nd day of JANUARY, 2020.
Executor of the
Estate of
MATTHEW MARION JONES, Deceased
JACK MARION JONES
3621 Roddy Highway
Cochran, GA 31014
1008
DIVORCES
Gpn 08
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
NANNIE HINSON, Plaintiff
CHARLES EARL ANDERSON, Defendant
Civil Action File No. 19V-8753
NOTICE OF SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: CHARLES EARL ANDERSON, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking, DIVORCE, was filed against you in said court on 2nd of DECEMBER, 2019, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on 2nd of DECEMBER, 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and service upon NANNIE HINSON, plaintiff, whose address is 702 GRIFFIN AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable HOWARD C. KAUFOLD, Judge of said Court.
This 2nd day of DECEMBER, 2019.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
1011
FORECLOSURES
Gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by WILLIAM ALAN ROSE , JR and HANNAH JADE ROSE to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as grantee, as nominee FOR PRIMESOUTH BANK DBA PRIMESOUTH MORTGAGE, its successors and assigns , dated August 22, 2012, recorded in Deed Book 713, Page 244, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION by assignment recorded in Deed Book 879, Page 526, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED THIRTEEN THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED SEVENTY-FIVE AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($113,775.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY in FEBRUARY, 2020, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, 3415 Vision Drive, Columbus, OH 43219, 800-446-8939.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS WILLIAM ALAN ROSE , JR AND HANNAH JADE ROSE OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 133 BLACKBERRY DRIVE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
as Attorney in Fact for
WILLIAM ALAN ROSE , JR and HANNAH JADE ROSE
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, GA 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 79 IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONTAINING 2.18 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE SPECIFICALLY SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED FEBRUARY 24, 1982 AS PARCEL NO. 6, SAID PLAT HAVING BEEN PREPARED BY CAREY B. TREADWELL, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 1538. SAID PLAT BEING MADE A PART HEREOF BY THIS REFERENCE THERETO AND FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION AS TO THE METES AND BOUNDS OF SAID TRACT, SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 142.
ALSO: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 79 IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONTAINING 0.11 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE SPECIFICALLY LOCATE IN THE NORTH CORNER ON A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED NOVEMBER 5, 1984, SAID PLAT HAVING BEEN PREPARED BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR SAID PLAT BEING MADE A PART HEREOF BY THIS REFERENCE THERETO AND FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION AS TO METES AND BOUNDS OF SAID TRACT SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DOGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 242, PARCEL ID NUMBER: 045-068
MR/hq1 2/4/20
Our file no. 5773319 - FT3
Gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt dated September 3, 2010, executed and delivered by JOANNE C. SMITH to BANK OF EASTMAN, and recorded on September 10, 2010 in Deed Book 664, Pages 40-43, Dodge County, Georgia records (“Security Deed”) as modified by that certain Modification of Deed to Secure Debt executed by Joanne Crooks Smith dated March 28, 2017 and recorded in Deed Book 835, Pages 91-93, Clerks Office, Dodge County Superior Court; conveying the after-described property (through the open end provisions therein) to secure that certain promissory note (as it may have been amended, modified, extended, and/or renewed, “Note One”) executed by JOANNE CROOKS SMITH in favor of Bank of Eastman, dated January 26, 2017 in the original principal amount of Sixty-Seven Thousand Three Hundred and Sixty-Five and 28/100s Dollars ($67,365.28) and that certain promissory note (as it may have been amended, modified, extended, and/or renewed, “Note Two”) (collectively Note One and Note Two are hereinafter referred to as the “Notes”) executed by JOANNE CROOKS SMITH in favor of BANK OF EASTMAN, dated September 30, 2019 in the original principal amount of Eight Thousand Five Hundred and Forty-Three and 76/100s dollars ($8,543.76), BANK OF EASTMAN being the current owner and holder of the Notes, with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia during the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY OF FEBRUARY, 2020, of the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND CONTAINING 67.1 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, IN LAND LOT NUMBER 77 IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, STATE OF GEORGIA, APPROXIMATELY 4 MILES NORTHWEST FROM EASTMAN, GEORGIA, ON COUNTY PAVED ROAD, BOUNDED NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: ON THE NORTHEAST BY FRIENDSHIP CHURCH ROAD, AND PROPERTIES OF LOLA B. HALL, DAVID MCDANIEL, CAROLYN SAPP ESTATE AND BETTY B. DYE; ON THE EAST AND SOUTHEAST BY LANDS OF CAROLYN J. SAPP ESTATE AND BERTIE MAE GARRETT; ON THE SOUTHWEST BY LANDS OF STUCKEY TIMBERLAND, INC.; ON THE NORTHWEST BY LANDS OF FRANK DAVIS; SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY CAREY E. TREADWELL SUPERVISOR, ON THE 7TH DAY OF APRIL, 1975, REVISED ON THE 10TH DAY OF OCTOBER, 1981, WHICH PLAT, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 238, PUBLIC RECORDS OF SAID DODGE COUNTY IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AS A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION, AND BEING THE SAME LANDS DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM JIMMY LEE BRAY TO BERTIE MAE GARRETT WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 194, PAGE 523.
LESS AND EXCEPT 5.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MARCH 13, 1991 MADE FOR LARRY R. FREEMAN AND ANDREA L. FREEMAN BY JIM H. ROSS, DODGE COUNTY SURVEYOR; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
THERE IS RESERVED BY GRANTOR A PERPETUAL EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS BEING TWENTY (20) FEET IN WIDTH CONNECTING SAID EXCEPTED 5.00 ACRE TRACT WITH THE SOUTHWESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF FRIENDSHIP CHURCH ROAD AS WELL AS A TWENTY (20) FOOT WIDE EASEMENT FROM THE EAST CORNER OF SAID EXCEPTED 5.00 ACRE TRACT SOUTH 10 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 238.30 FEET TO A DEEP WELL LOCATED ON THE ABOVE-REFERENCED PROPERTY. BOTH EASEMENTS ARE MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SURVEY OF SAID EXCEPTED TRACT.
GRANTOR ALSO RESERVES THE RIGHT TO USE WATER FROM SAID DEEP WELL AND THE RIGHT TO ENTER ONTO THE PROPERTY TO REPAIR AND MAINTAIN THE DEEP WELL.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The indebtedness secured by the Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable by reason of default for, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Notes and the Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying said debt and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including but not limited to attorneys’ fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorneys’ fees having been served). The Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); any matters that might be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the Property; any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, and covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed. Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and subject to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given.
Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 100 E. GREENE ST., MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Bank of Eastman can be contacted through the following representative, CHRISTOPHER R. CONLEY, JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE MACON, GEORGIA, 31201, TEL: (478) 749-9908.
BANK OF EASTMAN,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
JOANNE C. SMITH
CHRISTOPHER R. CONLEY, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
Macon, Georgia, 31201
(478) 749-9908
Gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
Gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate ofMYRTLE B. LIGGIN, Deceased
Petition For Year’s
Support
Estate No.: P-20-9277
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of GEORGE WILLIAM LIGGIN, JR. for Year’s Support from this Estate of MYRTLE B. LIGGIN, deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before February 5, 2020, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone for the required amount for filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the Probate Court of the above named county, located at 643 Pearl Bates Avenue / P.O. Box 514 Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia 31023 (478-374-3775). If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDERED, this 3rd day January, 2020.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Judge of Probate Court
1020
DELINQUENT TAXES
GPN 20
NOTICE
FORECLOSURE OF
RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
NOTICE TO:
ELLA JANE AUSTIN ESTATE AND ALL PERSONS KNOWN OR UNKNOWN WHO CLAIM OR MIGHT CLAIM ADVERSELY TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS MAP AND PARCEL # E06 005, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, And all other occupants or parties having an interest in the property described below:
PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. 48-4-45 ET SEQ
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
Map and Parcel # E06 005
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN A PART OF LAND LOT 22, 15TH LAND DISTRICT, CITY OF EASTMAN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING IN WHISPERING PINES SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO A PLAT THEREOF WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT AND PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 78, SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEIR OF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART THEREOF AND BEING ALSO THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY C. L. GILLES, SR., SURVEYOR, WHICH PLATT IS ALSO RECORDED IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE IN PLAT BOOK 10, PAGE 278, SAID PLATT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEIR OF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEAR OF SAID LOT FRONTING 100 FT ON THE NORTHWESTERLY SIDE OF EDGEWOOD ROAD AND RUNNING BACK TO EVEN WIDTH IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 276 FT.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON THE 8TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2020.
The tax deed to which this notice relates are dated the 6th day of November, 2018, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia in Deed Book 866, Page 179.
The property may be redeemed at any time before 5:00 p.m. on the 15th day of January, 2020, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
Attorneys at law
P.O. Box 130
5425 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3488
Please be governed accordingly.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON,
attorney for
KINGSLEY HORTON
GPN 20
NOTICE
FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
NOTICE TO:
LOUISE HARRELL AND ALL PERSONS KNOWN OR UNKNOWN WHO CLAIM OR MIGHT CLAIM ADVERSELY TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS MAP AND PARCEL # 67 30C, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, And all other occupants or parties having an interest in the property described below:
PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. 48-4-45 ET SEQ
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
Map and Parcel # 67 30C
ALL THAT TRACT ARE PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LOT OF LAND NUMBER TWO HUNDRED TWENTY-TWO (222) OF THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SET LOT AND THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE STATE POST ROAD KNOWN AS THE EMPIRE -CHESTER ROAD (FORMERLY THE WRIGHTSVILLE AND TENNILLE RAILROAD) AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-FIVE (45) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF EIGHTY-EIGHT (88) FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY SIDE OF THE OLD EASTMAN-COCHRAN PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY (40) DEGREES EAST ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY SIDE OF SAID EASTMAN - COCHRAN ROAD A DISTANCE OF NINETY-THREE (93) FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH SEVENTY-EIGHT (78) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED NINETY (190) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH TWELVE (12) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF FIFTY-FIVE (55) FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF THE SAID EMPIRE - CHESTER ROAD; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH SEVENTY-NINE (79) DEGREES WEST ALONG THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID EMPIRE - CHESTER ROAD A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED NINETY-FIVE (195) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING ONE - HALF ACRE, MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY JAKE D. HARRELL ON MARCH 11, 1954, FOR RODDY BAPTIST CHURCH, SAID PLAT BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 16, REFERENCE TO WHICH IS HEREBY MADE AND INCORPORATED HEREIN; AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY RODDY BAPTIST CHURCH TO WILLIE A REGISTER BY DEED DATED JANUARY 29, 1966.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON THE 8TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2020.
The tax deed to which this notice relates are dated the 7th day of August, 2018, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia in Deed Book 863, Page’s 448-449.
The property may be redeemed at any time before 5:00 p.m. on the 15th day of January, 2020, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
Attorneys at law
P.O. Box 130
5425 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3488
Please be governed accordingly.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON,
attorney for
KINGSLEY HORTON
