Special election set for Senate seat in District 13

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday the date of the special election required for Senate District 13 which became vacant with the death of Senator Greg Kirk, R-Americus.
The special election will be February 4 for the district, which includes parts of Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Sumter, Tift, Worth, Turner and Wilcox counties. A run-off, if needed, will be March 3.
Qualifying for the special election was in the Elections Division of the Office of Secretary of State in Atlanta on January 2 and 3 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and January 6 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. The qualifying fee is $400.00.
Those who qualified for the special election are Mary Egler, a democrat, retired, from Leesburg; Jim Quinn, a republican, a journalist, from Leegsburg and Carden H. Summers, a republican, self employed, from Cordele.
January 9 is the last day to register to vote in the special election.
The Secretary of State is Georgia’s chief election officer and has the mission to help ensure secure and accurate elections. County election officials run the actual elections and handle voter registration.
Georgia is a leader in election innovation and access with automatic voter registration through the Department of Driver Services, three weeks of early voting – including a Saturday, and no-excuse absentee voting. It is the top state in the number of motor voter registrations and in the last election cycle experienced record registration and a record increase in turnout.
