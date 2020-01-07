Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
In this latest nonsense of wild eyed hair on fire screaming democrat politicians and like minded voters of that llk of a party affiliation on the impending impeachment of our president, Donald Trump. I’m reminded of the 1787 provisions that our founding fathers made in misuse of power.
As with so many of our democratic norms, it was assumed that our legislative representatives would faithfully execute their duties under the Constitution.
Case in point: The idiom, “the camel has pushed his nose into the tent”. The Constitution provides that the president can be removed from office upon impeachment and conviction for “treason, bribery, or high crimes and misdemeanors”.
We are told these malfeasance also include abuse of power of government office or a violation of public trust, conduct not necessarily barred criminal statute. If this is to be the standard for impeachment, then any president can be removed by Congress at any time based on a whim wrapped in a theory.
You may not like President Trump, but do you really think that making the executive branch essentially subservient to Congress in in the best interest?
(“Wait!, my bad, I just answered my own question; Fox News has just reported that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is (“PO”), pun very much intended! She has just added another charge of impeachment to President Trump. While Pelosi was visiting the White House, the president forgot to put the seat down in the bathroom”.)
TSGT. Joseph L Bryan, U.S.A. F. Ret.
