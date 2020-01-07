Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
In spite of what may have happened throughout our community, we can be thankful that our Savior has blessed this nation to the beginning of another new year.
My prayer is that this community will not join the rest of the nations in savage behavior. We are about to enter a new year and past time to make a difference.
America is big on book learning, but seems to be failing in lessons learned. This nation can learn from our Savior Jesus Christ. We are glad that he did not accept a compromise. We have the right to disagree with each other but not to change the word of our Lord and Savior.
America seems to be a nation that has forgotten how to look to God for guidance and to history to prevent past mistakes. We make a living by what we work for and a life by what we give.
Each of us was given two ears to think twice and one mouth to speak once. If this nation keeps going down the same path, it will be like falling down in a well. She will wake up when she hits rock bottom.
No one would believe that America would become such a divided nation. Love has just become another four letter word.
America, prayer is our communication through our Savior to the heavenly Father.
Let us pray; Almighty God who alone can bring order to the chaos that man creates, look mercifully upon us as we go about our daily lives. Teach us to apply your wisdom and guide us as to dealing with our fellow man. Give us our renewed strength when we seem to falter along the way.
In your Holy name we pray, Amen.
Johnny Blacke
Comments
