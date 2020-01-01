The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests during the period of December 17 through December 30.
Dana Northcutt, age 25, of Eastman was arrested for Driving too fast for conditions, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, fleeing and attempting to elude police, taillights/lenses required, tag light required, Safety belt violation (adults) and failure to maintain lane.
Walter Morgan, age 65, of Eastman, was arrested for giving false name/address/date of birth to officer, operating vehicle without valid tad/decal, driving while license suspended/revoked, driving while habitual violator and speeding.
Marci Courson, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, drugs to be kept in original container and obstructing law enforcement officers.
Maria Oviedo-Arredondo, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident and headlights/other required.
Hunter Harrell, age 23, of Eastman, was arrested for striking a fixed object.
Eastman police officers make arrests recently
