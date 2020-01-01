Eastman police officers make arrests recently

The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests during the period of December 17 through December 30.

Dana Northcutt, age 25, of Eastman was arrested for Driving too fast for conditions, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, fleeing and attempting to elude police, taillights/lenses required, tag light required, Safety belt violation (adults) and failure to maintain lane.

Walter Morgan, age 65, of Eastman, was arrested for giving false name/address/date of birth to officer, operating vehicle without valid tad/decal, driving while license suspended/revoked, driving while habitual violator and speeding.

Marci Courson, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, drugs to be kept in original container and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Maria Oviedo-Arredondo, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident and headlights/other required.

Hunter Harrell, age 23, of Eastman, was arrested for striking a fixed object.

Krystalyn Wildes, age 40, of Chester, was arrested for Driving while license suspended/revokes, no insurance, driving with suspended tag, speeding and seat belt violation (ages 4 to 18).

Sharon Rogers, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking.

Jimmy Paul, age 52, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of firearms during a crime, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II drugs sale/deliver/distributr, possession and use of drug related objects, shoplifting less than $500.00, criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark and safety belt violation (adults).

Ja’terrion Bray, age 19, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Leonard Hodge, age 49, of Eastman, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence (PUI).

Stephen Williams, age 17, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of alcohol by a minor, speeding, taillights/lenses required and seat belt violation (ages 5 to 17).

Juvenile, age 16, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of firearms by a minor, violation of license restrictions and improper exhaust system.
