Random thoughts

R.I.P. Don Imus.
Maybe this is enough to know about the left:
“Being on the left is never having to say you’re sorry. Did they apologize to Brett Kavanaugh?”
Dennis Prager
Of course they never apologize – they just move on to the next victim with another pack of lies.
Dennis Prager says college is “now a left-wing seminary, mostly a rip-off.”
What do celebrities Charlie Daniels, Bo Derek, Martina McBride, Sarah Palin and Marie Osmond have in common? They are on a sizable list of conservative celebrities, well over 100 individuals to support on Boycott-Liberalism.com (must use the dash). Unfortunately the list of reprehensible leftists is considerably longer. This site is well worth checking out. They need to update the list of good folks. I tell all to take a look at this site. Yes, Clint Eastwood is on the list.
B.H. Obama is still active, and self-important. In an April 2019 speech in Germany he referred to himself 392 times, beating his old record of 171 times he did so in a 2016 speech. Imagine listening to anyone, particularly a windbag politician, for such a period of time. I’ve always preferred politicians who didn’t promise you a lot. Anything they give you is taken from someone else. As Paul Harvey used to say, the government has no money, except what it takes from you.
The Democrat pitch to voters is sanctuary cities, getting rid of the wall, open borders, abortion on demand, anti-term limits, of course. Have you ever met a liberal who endorses term limits? They figure if you’re dumb enough to elect them they deserve to stay forever.
Too bad it wasn’t enough: In 2008 and 2012 Dr. Ron Paul received more campaign contributions from active duty military personnel than all other Republicans running for president combined.
Proposed bumper sticker: I’m an illegal alien pre-Democrat.
Remember the big media buildup for Beto O’Rourke? He was just one more failed media candidate.
“Beto is like a mirage or a dream concocted by Hollywood liberals looking for the next John F. Kennedy or Barack Obama.”
Jeff Crouere on CanadaFreePress.com 3-16-19
Random thoughts
