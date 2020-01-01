Dodge recognizes players at annual football banquet

By Joey Marchant
The Dodge County Indians officially turned the page on their 2019 football season with a banquet and awards ceremony. Players and their families enjoyed a meal catered by The Butcher Block. Seniors were presented with their home football jerseys.
Coaches gave the following awards. Senior Hunter Rahn and junior Patrick Stevenson were awarded academic awards for their hard work in the classroom. Senior Jamal Mahan was recognized for being named to the Scout Smart Academic Team by Georgia High School Football Daily. This team is made up of players from all seven classifications whom excel both on the field and in the classroom.
Freshman Hunter Kirkley was presented the Junior Varsity Offensive Award. Sophomore Jackson Bowen was presented the Junior Varsity Defensive Award. Senior Noah Pace was presented the Most Improved Offensive Player Award. Freshman Lamarie Mitchell was presented the Most Improved Defensive Player Award. Senior Timmy Johnson was presented the Special Teams Award. Junior Kevin Sykes, Jr. was presented the Hustle Award for Offense. Junior Rico Caines was presented the Hustle Award for Defense. Senior Jayleen Lemon was presented the Coach’s Award for Offense. Senior AJ Melvin was presented the Coach’s Award for Defense. Senior Colby Lee was presented the Offensive Lineman Award.
