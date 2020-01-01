Athletes recognized

Dodge recognizes players at annual football banquet

Wednesday, January 1. 2020
By Joey Marchant
The Dodge County Indians officially turned the page on their 2019 football season with a banquet and awards ceremony. Players and their families enjoyed a meal catered by The Butcher Block. Seniors were presented with their home football jerseys.
Coaches gave the following awards. Senior Hunter Rahn and junior Patrick Stevenson were awarded academic awards for their hard work in the classroom. Senior Jamal Mahan was recognized for being named to the Scout Smart Academic Team by Georgia High School Football Daily. This team is made up of players from all seven classifications whom excel both on the field and in the classroom.
Freshman Hunter Kirkley was presented the Junior Varsity Offensive Award. Sophomore Jackson Bowen was presented the Junior Varsity Defensive Award. Senior Noah Pace was presented the Most Improved Offensive Player Award. Freshman Lamarie Mitchell was presented the Most Improved Defensive Player Award. Senior Timmy Johnson was presented the Special Teams Award. Junior Kevin Sykes, Jr. was presented the Hustle Award for Offense. Junior Rico Caines was presented the Hustle Award for Defense. Senior Jayleen Lemon was presented the Coach’s Award for Offense. Senior AJ Melvin was presented the Coach’s Award for Defense. Senior Colby Lee was presented the Offensive Lineman Award.

Senior Jamal Mahan was presented the Defensive Lineman Award. Junior Daylon Gordon was presented the Offensive Back Award. Junior Keldrick Beck was presented the Receiver Award. Senior Javon McNeal was presented the Linebacker Award. Juniors Davis Marchant and Noah Cummings were each presented Tomahawk Awards given to players who are willing to do anything to help the team win.
Region 3AA recently released its All Region Teams and Awards. Senior Timmy Johnson was recognized as the 3AA Special Teams Player of the Year. Johnson averaged 36 yards a punt for the Indians this year.
Jamal Mahan, Javon McNeal and Nathan Coley made the First Team Defense. Mikhail Carr made the Second Team Offense.
In other news, Dodge has released its 2020 Football Schedule:
August 14: Pierce County - Away (Preseason Scrimmage)
August 21: Toombs County - Away
August 28: Dublin - Home
September 4: West Laurens - Away
September 11: Fitzgerald - Home
September 18: Open
September 25: Bleckley County- Away
October 2: Open
October 9: Monticello - Homecoming
October 16: Lamar County - Away
October 23: Northeast Macon - Home
October 30: Washington County - Away
November 6: Southwest – Home (Senior Night)
