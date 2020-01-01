Legals 01-01-2020

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Gpn 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re:Estate of MOLLY SUE PARKERSON, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9264
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MOLLY SUE PARKERSON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 10th day of December, 2019.
BEALER FRANK
PARKERSON, JR.,
Executor of the
Estate of MOLLY SUE
PARKERSON, Deceased
785 Lennox Road NE
Baxley, GA 31513
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
In Re:Estate of JOHN K. MOBLEY, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9265
All creditors of the Estate of JOHN K. MOBLEY are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 11th day of December, 2019.
PAULINE THOMPSON
MOBLEY,
Executor of the
Estate of JOHN K. MOBLEY, Deceased
474 Minter Drive
Eastman, GA 31023
Gpn 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re:Estate of WILLIAM J. STEELE, Deceased
PETITION TO PROBATE
WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
Estate No.: P-19-9268
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WILLIAM J. STEELE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 17th day of December, 2019.
NANCY WHIGGUM STEELE,
Executor of the
Estate of WILLIAM J. STEELE, Deceased
681 Cochran Highway
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF GLADYS H. LINDSEY
All creditors of the Estate of GLADYS H. LINDSEY, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 23rd day of December, 2019.
ALEPH H. FORE
Executor of the Last Will and
Testament of
GLADYS H. LINDSEY,
Deceased
STRAUGHAN & STRAUGHAN
Attorneys for said Estate
P.O. Box 55567
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
229-868-5629
1011
FORECLOSURES
Gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Because of default in payment of the indebtedness secured by Deed to Secure Debt executed by Ajitkumar Maganlal Mehta, dated June 27, 2018, filed at Deed Book 860, Pages 297-303, Clerk’s Office, Dodge County Superior Court, Georgia, the undersigned, Planters First Bank, has declared the entire amount of indebtedness due and payable, and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said security deed, will on the first Tuesday in January, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, at the courthouse door, Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said deed, to-wit:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Eastman, County of Dodge, State of Georgia being more particularly described as Tract “1” consisting of 0.19 acres, more or less, and Tract “2” consisting of 0.09 acre, more or less according to a Plat of Survey prepared by Freddie J. Hattaway, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor No. 2467, dated November 3, 2004, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 33, Page 241, said plat and the recording thereof being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by reference for descriptive and all other legal purposes. Together with all interest in the adjoining party walls.
Said property will be sold subject to the accrued and/or outstanding ad valorem taxes and assessments, if any. A deed will be made by the undersigned to the purchaser at said sale as attorney in fact for the said Ajitkumar Maganlal Mehta, with the proceeds of said sale to be applied as provided in said deed to secure debt.
Notice will be given of intention to collect attorney’s fees in accordance with the terms of the note secured by said deed.
Said property will be sold as the property of Ajitkumar Maganlal Mehta and the proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness, accrued interest, expenses of the sale and other sums secured by said deed including attorney’s fees, with the remainder, if any, being applied as provided by law.
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the property is in the possession of Ajitkumar Maganlal Mehta.
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained shall be used for that purpose.
Dated this 6th day of December, 2019.
Planters First Bank,
as Attorney in Fact for
Ajitkumar Maganlal Mehta
Ramsey T. Way, Jr.
Way & Way, LLP
104 Commerce Street
P.O. Box 630
Hawkinsville, GA 31036
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
Gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF HYACINTH D. GILBERT, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-19-9263
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
To Whom It May Concern:
SANDRA GAIL GILBERT BRANYAN F/K/A SANDRA GAIL G. SCARBOROUGH has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of HYACINTH D. GILBERT, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 13, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 2nd day of December 2019.
Al McCranie,
Judge, Probate Court of
Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
1020
DELINQUENT TAXES
GPN 20
NOTICE
FORECLOSURE OF
RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
NOTICE TO:
ELLA JANE AUSTIN ESTATE AND ALL PERSONS KNOWN OR UNKNOWN WHO CLAIM OR MIGHT CLAIM ADVERSELY TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS MAP AND PARCEL # E06 005, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, And all other occupants or parties having an interest in the property described below:
PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. 48-4-45 ET SEQ
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
Map and Parcel # E06 005
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN A PART OF LAND LOT 22, 15TH LAND DISTRICT, CITY OF EASTMAN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING IN WHISPERING PINES SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO A PLAT THEREOF WHICH IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT AND PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 78, SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEIR OF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART THEREOF AND BEING ALSO THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY C. L. GILLES, SR., SURVEYOR, WHICH PLATT IS ALSO RECORDED IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE IN PLAT BOOK 10, PAGE 278, SAID PLATT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEIR OF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEAR OF SAID LOT FRONTING 100 FT ON THE NORTHWESTERLY SIDE OF EDGEWOOD ROAD AND RUNNING BACK TO EVEN WIDTH IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 276 FT.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON THE 8TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2020.
The tax deed to which this notice relates are dated the 6th day of November, 2018, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia in Deed Book 866, Page 179.
The property may be redeemed at any time before 5:00 p.m. on the 15th day of January, 2020, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
Attorneys at law
P.O. Box 130
5425 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3488
Please be governed accordingly.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON,
attorney for
KINGSLEY HORTON
GPN 20
NOTICE
FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
NOTICE TO:
LOUISE HARRELL AND ALL PERSONS KNOWN OR UNKNOWN WHO CLAIM OR MIGHT CLAIM ADVERSELY TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS MAP AND PARCEL # 67 30C, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, And all other occupants or parties having an interest in the property described below:
PURSUANT TO O.C.G.A. 48-4-45 ET SEQ
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:
Map and Parcel # 67 30C
ALL THAT TRACT ARE PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LOT OF LAND NUMBER TWO HUNDRED TWENTY-TWO (222) OF THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SET LOT AND THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE STATE POST ROAD KNOWN AS THE EMPIRE -CHESTER ROAD (FORMERLY THE WRIGHTSVILLE AND TENNILLE RAILROAD) AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-FIVE (45) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF EIGHTY-EIGHT (88) FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY SIDE OF THE OLD EASTMAN-COCHRAN PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY (40) DEGREES EAST ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY SIDE OF SAID EASTMAN - COCHRAN ROAD A DISTANCE OF NINETY-THREE (93) FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH SEVENTY-EIGHT (78) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED NINETY (190) FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH TWELVE (12) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF FIFTY-FIVE (55) FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF THE SAID EMPIRE - CHESTER ROAD; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH SEVENTY-NINE (79) DEGREES WEST ALONG THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID EMPIRE - CHESTER ROAD A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED NINETY-FIVE (195) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING ONE - HALF ACRE, MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY JAKE D. HARRELL ON MARCH 11, 1954, FOR RODDY BAPTIST CHURCH, SAID PLAT BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 16, REFERENCE TO WHICH IS HEREBY MADE AND INCORPORATED HEREIN; AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY RODDY BAPTIST CHURCH TO WILLIE A REGISTER BY DEED DATED JANUARY 29, 1966.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON THE 8TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2020.
The tax deed to which this notice relates are dated the 7th day of August, 2018, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia in Deed Book 863, Page’s 448-449.
The property may be redeemed at any time before 5:00 p.m. on the 15th day of January, 2020, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH AND HARRINGTON
Attorneys at law
P.O. Box 130
5425 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3488
Please be governed accordingly.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON,
attorney for
KINGSLEY HORTON
Legals 01-01-2020
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)