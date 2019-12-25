On the 8th of December, a concerned citizen called 911 to report suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Dodge County deputies responded to the complaint and approached a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the road and had been reported to have been selling drugs.
The deputies checked the identifications of the two men and found that the local man, James (Bubba) Bass, age 38, from the Gresston area, was wanted for gun related charges and was taken into custody. The second man, Carson John Thomas, age 21, from Constable, New York, was found to have a stolen .45 caliber handgun in his waistband. He was also taken into custody.
A search of the vehicle revealed what the two men were doing and that the concerned citizen was correct in their suspicions that alleged drug activity was going on. A large amount of suspected methamphetamine was located in the vehicle along with one pound of suspected high grade marijuana. The marijuana was suspected to come from British Columbia, Canada. It is more commonly known as BC Bud.
Two firearms were also found in the vehicle and the investigation is ongoing. The two men were allegedly trading marijuana for guns that would be taken back to New York where they would be sold for a large profit on the street.
The case has been turned over to the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Agency, a federal agency, for prosecution.
Citizen complaint leads to drug/gun arrests
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)