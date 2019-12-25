Random thoughts

Democrats trashed Republican judicial appointments of well-qualified judges Miguel Estrada, Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, and last year Brett Kavanaugh. Liberals now face Republican control of the Supreme Court for the foreseeable future. Life appointments are the legacy of all presidents, and Republicans could pick up another Supreme Court seat in the next four years. Thus the hysterical lies and hideous attacks on Judge Kavanaugh. Guilt by association was in effect in the Kavanaugh case. Professor Christine Ford picked up a million dollars or so in a go fund me account for the lies she told. Liberals rallied around her in her phony testimony. This is aanother good reason to vote against all Democrats running for president.
A Yale University study in September 2018 found that there could have twice as many illegal immigrants as previously estimated, maybe 29 million illegals now in the USA, and that estimate was more than a year ago. Illegals are quickly attaining status as an aggrieved victim class.
Bumper sticker of the day: Presumption Of Innocence: Rest In Peace.
Yes, think lifetime judicial appointments. Donald Trump is certainly better than the hideous Hillary alternative, isn’t he. He is also running up record economic numbers and the dependency crowd can’t stand it.
I can’t describe myself as a fan of Mr. Trump, but I am overjoyed that these appointments will be his and not Hillary’s.”
Hugo Miller from Central Florida on TheLibertarianAlliance.com 1-7-17
I’ll bet Hugo was impressed with the result of the election in view of the record-setting economy.
Some of the best writing on the Internet is by unknown folks out here in Middle America, commenting on columns written by the big boys and ladies. TheLibertarianAlliance.com has some savvy readers responding to some fine writers. Once again, the talent on the Internet generally blows away the relics who litter most newspaper opinion pages. I don’t waste time reading Kathleen Parker and George Will and that crowd any more. Somehow the big papers aren’t interested in Ann Coulter, Ilana Mercer, Jane Chastain, Allan Wall, Steve Sailer, John Derbyshire, James Kirkpatrick and many other great ones writing on the Internet.
“Barack Obama’s presidency began with a record number of Americans not in the labor force and it’s ending that way.”
CNSnews.com 1-17-17
The losertarian party struck again in the Kentucky governor’s race in November 2019 and siphoned enough votes to tip the outcome to the Democrats. Unpopular Governor Matt Bevin was way behind until President Trump came along to campaign for him, ratcheting his vote up to striking distance, over 49 percent. Republican Bevin lost by 5,000 votes or so as Libertarian candidate John Hicks (who?) took 28,476 votes, or 2%, while Bevin and liberal Democrat Andy Beshear each took 49%. The losertarians have become a weapon for the Democrats, who love having hapless vote splitters on the ballot to help them win close elections. You can see a running example of this strategy in several of Montana’s U.S. Senate races over the past few years. Most states have no runoffs so you can win by a plurality of votes.
“Political correctness is a war on noticing.”
Steve Sailer on VDare.com
Are you a Big Baller fan? Lonzo Ball has an autographed basketball shoe available on the Internet for the bargain price of $24,000. I assume this includes a signed shoe for each foot.
The ubiquitous John Morgan, very liberal Democrat Florida resident and “for the people” lawyer endorsed Joe Biden for president in May 2019.
Some point out the Trump presidency as unconventional, which may be good for us.
“Rights: authorizations for new areas of government control.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Bumper sticker on a car with California tags: Emigrate While You Can.
“Coaching is nothing more than eliminating mistakes before you get fired.”
Lou Holtz
Good websites – no need to capitalize: SlaveNorth.com RicEdelman.com IlanaMercer.com Breitbart.com Nikitas3.com MarthaZoller.com SpeedTrap.org GasBuddy.com ZeroHedge.com JohnLeBout.com DailyKenn.com TheLibertyDaily.com BigLeaguePolitics.com WashingtonTimes.com AIM.org WND.com MRC.org Twitchy.com TheRightScoop.com LewRockwell.com PaulCraigRoberts.org Carvana.com FightMusic.com Richochet.com Downtrend.com BlazingCatFur.ca Twitchy.com AnnCoulter.com CanadaFreePress.com ColoradoGuy.com CumbresToltec.com GhostTowns.com AtlantaTimeMachine.com LostParks.com WFLAOrlando.com (6-9 a.m.) Boycott-Liberalism.com (must use the dash).
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
Random thoughts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)