By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams had three games at home last week. They hosted region rival Dublin on Tuesday, December 10; AAAAA Wayne County on Friday, December 13; and then Wilcox County on Saturday, December 14 for another non-region game.
The Squaws picked up their first win of the season against Dublin, 79-59; the Squaws kept things close with AAAAA Wayne County but lost 47-56; and then defeated Wilcox County, 75-63 for their second win of the week.
Scoring for the Squaws in the win against the Dublin Lady Irish was: Kylie Hart, 17 points including five three-pointers; Altierra Gooch, 15 points; Kaonta Goolsby, 11 points including a three-pointer; Cheyenne Hunt, nine points including a three-pointer; Jazmyne Mizell, seven points including a three-pointer; Sanaa Searles, seven points; Carson Ethridge, five points including a three-pointer; Ambria Simmons, five points including three-pointer.
Scoring for the Squaws in the loss against Wayne County was: Kylie Hart, 18 points including four three-pointers; Kaonta Goolsby, 12 points including a three-pointer; Altierra Gooch, five points; Cheyenne Hunt, four points; Sanaa Searles, four points; Jazmyne Mizell a three-pointer; Ambria Simmons, one point.
Squaws win two; Indians lose three
