Squaws win two; Indians lose three

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams had three games at home last week. They hosted region rival Dublin on Tuesday, December 10; AAAAA Wayne County on Friday, December 13; and then Wilcox County on Saturday, December 14 for another non-region game.

The Squaws picked up their first win of the season against Dublin, 79-59; the Squaws kept things close with AAAAA Wayne County but lost 47-56; and then defeated Wilcox County, 75-63 for their second win of the week.

Scoring for the Squaws in the win against the Dublin Lady Irish was: Kylie Hart, 17 points including five three-pointers; Altierra Gooch, 15 points; Kaonta Goolsby, 11 points including a three-pointer; Cheyenne Hunt, nine points including a three-pointer; Jazmyne Mizell, seven points including a three-pointer; Sanaa Searles, seven points; Carson Ethridge, five points including a three-pointer; Ambria Simmons, five points including three-pointer. 

Scoring for the Squaws in the loss against Wayne County was: Kylie Hart, 18 points including four three-pointers; Kaonta Goolsby, 12 points including a three-pointer; Altierra Gooch, five points; Cheyenne Hunt, four points; Sanaa Searles, four points; Jazmyne Mizell a three-pointer; Ambria Simmons, one point.

Scoring for the Squaws in the win against Wilcox County was: Kaonta Goolsby, 31 points including three three-pointers; Cheyenne Hunt, 17 points; Altierra Gooch, 10 points; Kylie Hart, nine points including a three-pointer; Jazmyne Mizell, five points including a three-pointer; Sanna Searles, a three-pointer.

The Indians lost to Dublin, 45-59; to Wayne County, 36-66; and lost 59-87 to second Ranked Wilcox County.

Scoring for the Indians against Dublin was: Timmy Johnson, 14 points including two three-pointers; Keldrick Beck, six points; Sir Brown, six points; Demron Gordon, six points; Mikhail Carr, five points; Dontavian McMillian, five points; Kevin Sykes, three points. 

Scoring for Dodge against Wayne County was: Kevin Sykes, 13 points including three three-pointers; Sir Brown, eight points; Kavarris Hall, three points; Dontavian McMillian, three points; Mikhail Carr, Keldrick Beck, Demron Gordon, Larime Mitchell, all two points and Timmy Johnson, one point.

Scoring for the Indians against Wilcox County was: Demron Gordon, 11 points including a three-pointer; Keldrick Beck, nine points; Kevin Sykes, nine points including two three-pointers; Kavarris Hall, seven points; Mikhail Carr, six points; Dontavian McMillian six points including a three pointer; Kavarris Hall, seven points; Sir Brown, three points; Ja’ Lon Jaynes, three points; Timmy Johnson, three points; Keyshawn Mincey, one point

Dodge was scheduled for the following games this week: Tuesday, December 17 at Washington County; Friday, December 20 at home against Hawkinsville and then Telfair County on Saturday, December 21 at home. 
All girls’ games tip at 6:00 pm with boys to follow.
