Legals 12-18-19

DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of JACKIE P. CADWELL, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9245
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JACKIE P. CADWELL are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 2nd day of December, 2019.
Doris Leeanne Sumner,
Executor of the
Estate of JACKIE P. CADWELL, Deceased
310 Nicole Court
McDonough, GA 30252
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF GERALD DEWAYNE SPIRES
All creditors of the Estate of GERALD DEWAYNE SPIRES, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 4th day of December, 2019.
EXECUTOR:
MONICA C. SPIRES
358 River Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re:Estate of MOLLY SUE PARKERSON, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9264
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MOLLY SUE PARKERSON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 10th day of December, 2019.
BEALER FRANK
PARKERSON, JR.,
Executor of the
Estate of MOLLY SUE
PARKERSON, Deceased
785 Lennox Road NE
Baxley, GA 31513
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
In Re:Estate of JOHN K. MOBLEY, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9265
All creditors of the Estate of JOHN K. MOBLEY are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 11th day of December, 2019.
PAULINE THOMPSON
MOBLEY,
Executor of the
Estate of JOHN K. MOBLEY, Deceased
474 Minter Drive
Eastman, GA 31023
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
K.M., DOB: 07,21,2018
Minor Child
Case No.: 045-19J3418
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
PUBLICATION
TO: TIAMARA JONES and the unknown unnamed putative father of K.M. claiming to have a parental interest in the minor child named above born to TIAMARA JONES on the date above listed.
The Georgia Department of Human Resources has filed a Petition on December 3, 2019, in the Juvenile Court of Dodge County, Georgia, seeking to appoint a permanent guardian for your child.
An Order allowing service on you by newspaper publication was signed on December 12, 2019.
The final hearing in this matter is scheduled for JANUARY 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Dodge County Courthouse in Eastman, Georgia.
You are entitled to object to the establishment of a permanent guardianship or to the selection of guardian or both. An objection must be filed in writing with the court within ten days of the second publication of this notice.
You will lose all rights to object to the appointment of a permanent guardian if you do not file an objection with the court and file a petition to legitimate the minor within thirty days of the hearing on your objection.
WITNESS HON. STEPHANIE BURTON,
JUDGE OF SAID COURT.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk, Juvenile Court of
Dodge County
SARAH TIPTON-DOWNIE
Special Assistant Attorney General
Post Office Box 925
Vidalia, Georgia 30475
912-537-9265
1011
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Because of default in payment of the indebtedness secured by Deed to Secure Debt executed by Ajitkumar Maganlal Mehta, dated June 27, 2018, filed at Deed Book 860, Pages 297-303, Clerk’s Office, Dodge County Superior Court, Georgia, the undersigned, Planters First Bank, has declared the entire amount of indebtedness due and payable, and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said security deed, will on the first Tuesday in January, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, at the courthouse door, Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said deed, to-wit:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Eastman, County of Dodge, State of Georgia being more particularly described as Tract “1” consisting of 0.19 acres, more or less, and Tract “2” consisting of 0.09 acre, more or less according to a Plat of Survey prepared by Freddie J. Hattaway, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor No. 2467, dated November 3, 2004, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 33, Page 241, said plat and the recording thereof being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by reference for descriptive and all other legal purposes. Together with all interest in the adjoining party walls.
Said property will be sold subject to the accrued and/or outstanding ad valorem taxes and assessments, if any. A deed will be made by the undersigned to the purchaser at said sale as attorney in fact for the said Ajitkumar Maganlal Mehta, with the proceeds of said sale to be applied as provided in said deed to secure debt.
Notice will be given of intention to collect attorney’s fees in accordance with the terms of the note secured by said deed.
Said property will be sold as the property of Ajitkumar Maganlal Mehta and the proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness, accrued interest, expenses of the sale and other sums secured by said deed including attorney’s fees, with the remainder, if any, being applied as provided by law.
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the property is in the possession of Ajitkumar Maganlal Mehta.
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained shall be used for that purpose.
Dated this 6th day of December, 2019.
Planters First Bank,
as Attorney in Fact for
Ajitkumar Maganlal Mehta
Ramsey T. Way, Jr.
Way & Way, LLP
104 Commerce Street
P.O. Box 630
Hawkinsville, GA 31036
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLA JOYCE SUMNER SHEFFIELD, DECEASED
ESTATE NO: P.19.9259
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
To Whom It May Concern: CANDI JO MCCRANIE and JINA JOYCE FORDHAM have petitioned for to be appointed Administrators of the estate of WILLA JOYCE SUMNER SHEFFIELD, deceased, of said County. The Petitioners have also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. ¤ 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before December 23, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be SCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 22nd day of November 2019.
JEFFREY W. JONES,
Judge, Pulaski County
Probate Court
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JACKIE D. WARREN, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-19-9256
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: JACKIE SAMUEL WARREN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before January 7, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Probate Court
Dodge County
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 310230
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOAN R. WARREN, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-19-9255
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: JACKIE SAMUEL WARREN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before January 7, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Probate Court
Dodge County
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF GERALD DEWAYNE SPIRES
THE Petition of MONICA C. SPIRES, for a Years Support from the Estate of GERALD DEWAYNE SPIRES, has been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before the 7th day of JANUARY, 2020
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF HYACINTH D. GILBERT, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-19-9263
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
To Whom It May Concern:
SANDRA GAIL GILBERT BRANYAN F/K/A SANDRA GAIL G. SCARBOROUGH has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of HYACINTH D. GILBERT, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 13, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 2nd day of December 2019.
Al McCranie,
Judge, Probate Court of
Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
1017
PUBLIC SALES/ AUCTIONS
MAHINDRA FINANCE USA will offer the following repossessed equipment for
sale to the highest bidder for certified funds, plus applicable sales tax.
Equipment: MAD MPOW85 TRACTOR S/N KNGRY-1272, MAD 85 L LOADER
S/N 142178076 . Date of sale: 01/03/2020. Time of Sale: 9:00 A.M. Place of
sale: EASTMAN EQUIPMENT 1111 COLLEGE ST. EASTMAN, GA 31023.
Equipment can be inspected at place of sale. The equipment will be sold AS IS, without
warranty. Final sale of equipment will be contingent upon winning bidder meeting
all applicable federal and state regulatory requirements. We reserve the right to
bid. For further information please contact DUSTIN SMILEY (470) 364-0732,
Reference Number: 1780287
Legals 12-18-19
