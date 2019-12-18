Authorities investigate murder/suicide

On Sunday, December 15, at approximately 1:29 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Eastman Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Office to assist with a death investigation. When law enforcement arrived, two individuals identified as Tina Marie Austin, age 36, of Eastman, and Charlie Kiundre Barnes, Jr., age 25, of Sandersville, were discovered deceased outside of Eastman Healthcare and Rehab located at 556 Chester Highway in Eastman.
Autopsies were performed on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur. Both individuals died as a result of gunshot wounds. The investigation indicates Barnes shot and killed Austin. Barnes then committed suicide. The preliminary autopsy results are consistent with the investigative findings. Barnes and Austin were in a relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend. Both Austin and Barnes were employees of Eastman Healthcare and Rehab; however, only Austin was working on the day of the incident.
The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 478-559-1130.
The Eastman Police Department announces the following arrests for the period of December 10 through December 17.
William Ivey, age 62, of Eastman, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) (alcohol .10gms or more, 21 or over) and failure to maintain lane.
Adrian Bateman, age 47,of Eastman, was arrested for failure to appear (FTP) for a bench warrant.
Ofelia Devasquez, age 72, of Eastman, was arrested for license-driving with an expired license, no insurance and failure to stop at a stop/yield sign.
William Harrell, age 45, of Cochran, was arrested for a probation violation.
Jody Huff, age 35, of Winder, was arrested for criminal trespassing on private property.
Dori Veal, age 36, of Cochran, was arrested for shoplifting (less than $500).
Two people were shot to death outside this nursing facility in Eastman in an apparent murder/suicide. (Photo by Cindy Eckles)
Authorities investigate murder/suicide
