Two people were shot to death outside this nursing facility in Eastman in an apparent murder/suicide. (Photo by Cindy Eckles)

Authorities investigate murder/suicide

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, December 18. 2019
Comments (0)
On Sunday, December 15, at approximately 1:29 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Eastman Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Office to assist with a death investigation. When law enforcement arrived, two individuals identified as Tina Marie Austin, age 36, of Eastman, and Charlie Kiundre Barnes, Jr., age 25, of Sandersville, were discovered deceased outside of Eastman Healthcare and Rehab located at 556 Chester Highway in Eastman.

Autopsies were performed on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur. Both individuals died as a result of gunshot wounds. The investigation indicates Barnes shot and killed Austin. Barnes then committed suicide. The preliminary autopsy results are consistent with the investigative findings. Barnes and Austin were in a relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend. Both Austin and Barnes were employees of Eastman Healthcare and Rehab; however, only Austin was working on the day of the incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 478-559-1130.

The Eastman Police Department announces the following arrests for the period of December 10 through December 17.

William Ivey, age 62, of Eastman, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) (alcohol .10gms or more, 21 or over) and failure to maintain lane.

Adrian Bateman, age 47,of Eastman, was arrested for failure to appear (FTP) for a bench warrant.

Ofelia Devasquez, age 72, of Eastman, was arrested for license-driving with an expired license, no insurance and failure to stop at a stop/yield sign.

William Harrell, age 45, of Cochran, was arrested for a probation violation.

Jody Huff, age 35, of Winder, was arrested for criminal trespassing on private property.

Dori Veal, age 36, of Cochran, was arrested for shoplifting (less than $500).

Juvenile, age 9, of Cochran, was arrested for unruly behavior, disorderly conduct, simple assault (school employee), disrupting public school, and interference with government property.

Hardy Dolce, age 22, of Dublin, was arrested for criminal trespassing on private property.

Jonathan Pickett, age 27, of Clermont, FL, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, battery (family violence), and cruelty to children in the third degree.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests from December 12 through December 15.

James Bray, age 61, of Eastman, was arrested for the possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Geovano Cornello, age 43, of Eastman was arrested for public drunkenness.

Juarez Cruz, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (alcohol/controlled substance was found in blood/urine subject to 391(B)), driving with an expired or no license, possession of an open alcohol container, and failure to maintain lane.

William Ralph Harrell, age 45, of Cochran, was arrested for a probation violation.

Russell Robert Hill, age 37, of Cochran, was arrested for terroristic threats and actions.

Angela Mullis, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation and the possession of methamphetamine.

William Earnest Talley, age 23, of Eastman, was arrested for a probation violation.

Omar Hernandez, age 38, of Eastman, was arrested for public drunkenness.

Daven Eric Hughes, age 18, of Chester, was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News