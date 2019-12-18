Merry Christmas (if it’s still legal to say it) and Happy New Year 2020.
Don’t care for Donald Trump? Who is closer to the correct side on the issues- D.J. Trump or the Demoleft?
Former Attorney General (under Obama) Eric Holder says current A.G. William Barr, who had a totally clean record as George Bush I’s attorney general and same for his current tenure, and goes by the book completely. Eric Holder must’ve been describing himself when he said Bill Barr was “unfit” for the job.
“Everything the Left touches it ruins.”
Dennis Prager
A good example is the Boy Scouts.
Communist Gus Hall (1910-2000) was born Arvo Kusta Halber in Iron, Minnesota. With such a catchy name, why would he want to change it? Gus Hall ran for president four times as a Communist. In 1976 he received 58,492 votes nationally, finishing in eighth place, behind Democrats, Republicans, Independent Libertarian (losertarian), American Independent, American and Socialist Workers parties. In recent elections the Communist Party USA did not run a candidate, endorsing the Democrat instead. Does that tell you where they’re coming from?
Texas Pastor Robert Jeffress says there are 25 million Evangelical Christians in the USA who are not registered to vote.
Perhaps not a legitimate function of government? InformationLiberation.com writer Chris Menahan has a headline story reading “Seattle: King County leaders hire transgender stripper to perform at conference on solving homelessness.”
The Left threw everything it had at Donald Trump in 2016 and he won anyway in his first try for public office, taking the grand prize.
“Comey, Clapper and Brennan are psychotics. They just can’t stop lying.”
attorney-commentator Joe DeGenova on Fox News Lou Dobbs show
Remember- Georgia Governor Roy Barnes backed by John Edwards for president in 2004. The National Rifle Association endorsed the increasingly liveral Gov. Barnes for reelection in 2002. Many figured Edwards would pick Roy Barnes as his running mate. I always say the good guys stand fast: Gun Owners of America (GunOwners.org). “The only no-compromise gun lobby in D.C.” says retired Congressman Ron Paul of Texas. GOA always backed Dr. Paul in his elections. When Dr. Paul returned to Congress in 1996 after a 12 year absence the NRA endorsed his primary opponent, so did the Bush family and Newt Gringoch, along with both Republican Texas U.S. Senators. Yes, there is a big difference between the Repub establishment and real conservatives. Ron Paul is the real deal. He also refused to ever vote for foreign aid. Good for him.
“By and large, a language is a tool for concealing the truth.”
comedian George Carlin
Merry Christmas
