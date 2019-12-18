Merry Christmas

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, December 18. 2019
Comments (0)
Merry Christmas (if it’s still legal to say it) and Happy New Year 2020.
Don’t care for Donald Trump? Who is closer to the correct side on the issues- D.J. Trump or the Demoleft?
Former Attorney General (under Obama) Eric Holder says current A.G. William Barr, who had a totally clean record as George Bush I’s attorney general and same for his current tenure, and goes by the book completely. Eric Holder must’ve been describing himself when he said Bill Barr was “unfit” for the job.
“Everything the Left touches it ruins.”
Dennis Prager
A good example is the Boy Scouts.
Communist Gus Hall (1910-2000) was born Arvo Kusta Halber in Iron, Minnesota. With such a catchy name, why would he want to change it? Gus Hall ran for president four times as a Communist. In 1976 he received 58,492 votes nationally, finishing in eighth place, behind Democrats, Republicans, Independent Libertarian (losertarian), American Independent, American and Socialist Workers parties. In recent elections the Communist Party USA did not run a candidate, endorsing the Democrat instead. Does that tell you where they’re coming from?
Texas Pastor Robert Jeffress says there are 25 million Evangelical Christians in the USA who are not registered to vote.
Perhaps not a legitimate function of government? InformationLiberation.com writer Chris Menahan has a headline story reading “Seattle: King County leaders hire transgender stripper to perform at conference on solving homelessness.”
The Left threw everything it had at Donald Trump in 2016 and he won anyway in his first try for public office, taking the grand prize.
“Comey, Clapper and Brennan are psychotics. They just can’t stop lying.”
attorney-commentator Joe DeGenova on Fox News Lou Dobbs show
Remember- Georgia Governor Roy Barnes backed by John Edwards for president in 2004. The National Rifle Association endorsed the increasingly liveral Gov. Barnes for reelection in 2002. Many figured Edwards would pick Roy Barnes as his running mate. I always say the good guys stand fast: Gun Owners of America (GunOwners.org). “The only no-compromise gun lobby in D.C.” says retired Congressman Ron Paul of Texas. GOA always backed Dr. Paul in his elections. When Dr. Paul returned to Congress in 1996 after a 12 year absence the NRA endorsed his primary opponent, so did the Bush family and Newt Gringoch, along with both Republican Texas U.S. Senators. Yes, there is a big difference between the Repub establishment and real conservatives. Ron Paul is the real deal. He also refused to ever vote for foreign aid. Good for him.
“By and large, a language is a tool for concealing the truth.”
comedian George Carlin

The Billings (Montana) Gazette endorsed B.H. Obama for president in 2008 and again in 2012. In June 2014 it ran an editorial admitting its mistake. We could’ve told them that in 2008, couldn’t we? At least they finally admitted it but too many citizens think newspaper people have the answers. Others who feel they have made the same mistake should also come clean and admit they were also supporting a media-hyped leftist showbiz “community organizer” candidate who had no business running anything.
North Carolina’s voters learned they had been conned and corrected themselves in the next election. Their ultra-liberal one-term U.S. Senator Kay Hagan, elected in 2008, voted with Obama’s legislation 96% of the time for six years. She lost in 2014. That was Jesse Helm’s old seat. Jesse Helms, a great American, first elected in 1972 as North Carolina’s first Republican Senator since Reconstruction, held the seat from 1973 to 2002 when he retired. Liberals always told us Jesse was unelectable but he never lost in five elections. It was Jesse Helms 5 Liberal Demos 0.
Good websites- no need to capitalize: SlaveNorth.com, Boycott-Liberalism.com (must use the dash), Nikitas3.com, CommDigiNews.com, TheLibertyDaily.com, CanadaFreePress.com, LewRockwell.com, DailyKen.com, TheCollegeFix.com, ROOTforAmerica.com, VDare.com, 1stock1.com, LauraIngraham.com, AnnCoulter.com, Unz.com, ClashDaily.com, Breitbart.com, TheoSpark.net, DodgeCountyNews.com (of course!), ClashDaily.com, Twitchy.com, Cagle.com, JimGossettComedy.com, Fool.com, CraigShirley.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, Ricochet.com, AirfieldsFreeman.com, ColoradoGuy.com, CumbresToltec.com, GhostTowns.com, AtlantaTimeMachine.com, LostParks.com, IllegalAlienCrimeReport.com, SaberPoint.blogspot.com, RicEdelman.com, CNSnews.com, WND.com.
Kevin Jackson runs conservative site TheBlackSphere.net (highly recommended!) and says Hillary Clinton will not run for President in 2020. “If you think the Impeachment Hoax backfired on Democrats, consider what a Hillary Clinton entry would do.”
Kevin Jackson 12-15-19
Bumper Sticker of the Day: I used to be cool, honest!
Donald Trump’s enemies: “They’d rather see America fail than my father succeed.”
Eric Trump
Is Beto O’Rourke this year’s Jon Ossof?
Yes, Joe had a limited view of government and a dry sense of humor: “Anything called a ‘program’ is unconstitutional.”
Joe Sobran Sobran.com
My email address is marshalem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News