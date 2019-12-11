Two Christmas parades are set for this Saturday.
The Rhine Christmas Parade will be this Saturday, December 14 in downtown Rhine. Line up for the parade will be at 12:00 noon at the Rhine Gymnasium and the parade will begin at 1:00 p.m.
Church floats, cars, trucks, tractors and even fire trucks are urged to participate.There is no entry fee for the parade.
The Eastman Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday also in downtown Eastman. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Line up for the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The grand marshal for the parade is Phil Bearden.
Phil Bearden is a 39 year employee with Ocmulgee EMC (OEMC) where he is the director of safety & loss control and a marketing and member services representative.
He’s married to his high school sweetheart Pattie. They have one son, Cole (Allison), and two grandchildren, Isla and Cash.
He is a member of First Baptist Church in Eastman and an active Gideon in the Eastman camp.
He is currently the Board chair of the Dodge Connection and Communities In Schools. He is the president of the Dodge Historical Society board and a member of the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport Authority.
Bearden
Parades set for Saturday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)