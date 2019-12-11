Bearden

Parades set for Saturday

Wednesday, December 11. 2019
Two Christmas parades are set for this Saturday.

The Rhine Christmas Parade will be this Saturday, December 14 in downtown Rhine. Line up for the parade will be at 12:00 noon at the Rhine Gymnasium and the parade will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Church floats, cars, trucks, tractors and even fire trucks are urged to participate.There is no entry fee for the parade.

The Eastman Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday also in downtown Eastman. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Line up for the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The grand marshal for the parade is Phil Bearden.

Phil Bearden is a 39 year employee with Ocmulgee EMC (OEMC) where he is the director of safety & loss control and a marketing and member services representative.

He’s married to his high school sweetheart Pattie. They have one son, Cole (Allison), and two grandchildren, Isla and Cash.

He is a member of First Baptist Church in Eastman and an active Gideon in the Eastman camp.

He is currently the Board chair of the Dodge Connection and Communities In Schools. He is the president of the Dodge Historical Society board and a member of the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport Authority.

His career with OEMC has allowed him to be involved in local economic and community development for the past 25 years. He served actively on the Eastman-Dodge Chamber board for many of those years in various positions and served a term as chamber chair.

Bearden’s longtime exercise hobby includes running, cycling, and riding motorcycles, both street and trail. His competitive nature brought opportunities to compete in many, triathlons, century bicycle rides, marathons, and mountain bike races over the past 35 years.

He is an 8- time Ironman Triathlon finisher, multi time off-road motorcycle class champion, and an NEPG National Enduro age-group champion.

Bearden stated that his most enduring accomplishment in life so far, has been accepting Christ as an eleven year-old boy.
