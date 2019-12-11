Dodge basketball teams loose three on the road

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams had three games on the road last week.
They traveled to Wheeler County on Tuesday, December 3 for a non-region game, Northeast Macon on Friday, December 6 for a region game and then to Wilcox County on Saturday, December 7 for another non-region game.
The Squaws lost to second ranked Lady Bulldogs of Wheeler County, 55-80; the Squaws kept things close with region foe Northeast but still lost 49-57 and again kept things close with Wilcox County but fell to the Lady Patriots, 66-69.
Scoring for the Squaws against Wheeler County was: Kylie Hart, 15 points including a three-pointer; Altierra Gooch, 13 points; Jazmyne Mizell, seven points including two three-pointers; Sanaa Searles, seven points; Kaonta Goolsby, four points; Ambria Simmons, four points; Ileisha Mitchell, three points; Cheyenne Hunt, two points.
Scoring for the Squaws against Northeast Macon was: Kylie Hart, 20 points including five three-pointers; Kaonta Goolsby, 10 points; Altierra Gooch, 10 points; Ambria Simmons, three points; Cheyenne Hunt, two points; Jazmyne Mizell, two points; Sanaa Searles, two points.
Scoring for the Squaws against Wilcox County was: Altierra Gooch, 21 points; Kylie Hart, 16 points including four three-pointers; Sanaa Searles, 10 points; Kaonta Goolsby, nine points; Cheyenne Hunt, nine points; Carsen Ethridge, one point.
