Dodge basketball teams loose three on the road

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams had three games on the road last week.
They traveled to Wheeler County on Tuesday, December 3 for a non-region game, Northeast Macon on Friday, December 6 for a region game and then to Wilcox County on Saturday, December 7 for another non-region game.
The Squaws lost to second ranked Lady Bulldogs of Wheeler County, 55-80; the Squaws kept things close with region foe Northeast but still lost 49-57 and again kept things close with Wilcox County but fell to the Lady Patriots, 66-69.
 Scoring for the Squaws against Wheeler County was: Kylie Hart, 15 points including a three-pointer; Altierra Gooch, 13 points; Jazmyne Mizell, seven points including two three-pointers; Sanaa Searles, seven points; Kaonta Goolsby, four points; Ambria Simmons, four points; Ileisha Mitchell, three points; Cheyenne Hunt, two points.
Scoring for the Squaws against Northeast Macon was: Kylie Hart, 20 points including five three-pointers; Kaonta Goolsby, 10 points; Altierra Gooch, 10 points; Ambria Simmons, three points; Cheyenne Hunt, two points; Jazmyne Mizell, two points; Sanaa Searles, two points.
Scoring for the Squaws against Wilcox County was: Altierra Gooch, 21 points;  Kylie Hart, 16 points including four three-pointers; Sanaa Searles, 10 points; Kaonta Goolsby, nine points; Cheyenne Hunt, nine points; Carsen Ethridge, one point.

The Indians lost to Wheeler County, 47-62; to Northeast Macon, 46-61; and lost 35-82 to second Ranked Wilcox County.
Scoring for the Indians against Wheeler County was: Keldrick Beck, 11 points; Mikhail Carr, nine points; Timmy Johnson, nine points; Kevin Sykes, seven points; Keyshawn Mincey, six points; Dontavian McMillan, five points.  
Scoring for Dodge against Northeast Macon  was: Kevin Sykes, 12 points; Dontavian McMillian, 10 points; Mikhail Carr, eight points; Sir Brown, seven points; Keldrick Beck, two points; Keyshawn Mincey, two points; Javan Smith, two points; Timmy Johnson, two points. 
Scoring for Dodge against Wilcox County was: Demron Gordon, 12 points; Dontavian McMillian, nine points; Kevin Sykes, four points; Keldrick Beck, three points; Timmy Johnson, three points; Sir Brown, two points; Kavarris Hall, two points.
Dodge was scheduled for the next three games at home: Tuesday, December 10 against region rival Dublin and Friday, December 13, against Wayne County and then Wilcox County on Saturday, December 14 before hitting the road on Tuesday, December 17 at Washington County. All girls games tip at 6:00 p.m. with boys to follow.
