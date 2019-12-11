Dear editor,
Recently, while killing time at an appointment, I picked up a national magazine and read an essay by a grieving Pakistani mother of a daughter killed in the Santa Fe High School last year without feeling her anguish. She went on to say (“I sent my child to study in the U.S. She died from your gun culture”)
I personally grew up in an era, 1950’s, 1960’s, when there were no school shootings, but students and teachers brought guns to school to shoot on the 22 range and for ROTC at one out of the state schools I attended; what happen? How many of you in my age demographics can remember seeing so many pick up trucks at the Dodge County High School parking lot and seeing a 30-30 Winchester lever action rifle hanging in the back window?
Here’s a nifty idea on the criminal activity that is now so pervasive in that once sleepy town of Dodge County. Those hooligans that is seemingly enveloped my beloved Eastman, why not go old school on those feckless idiots, tar and feather them, put a civil lien on their property to pay the overtime of our police detectives and run them and their families out of town, and as for little Johnny who wants to hibernate in that bedroom playing videos games, sassing you, and won’t leave his room, put a good belt on his incorrigible butt, stick a nice bar of ivory soap in his mouth and mandate that he have a paper route job before dinner time.
I suspect even our president will ask you to support my idea. Heck! You politicians can even parlay my idea for your reelection campaign. It’s a win, win for everybody.
TSGT. Joseph L Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)