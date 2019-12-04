By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams opened the 2019-20 season with three games during the Thanksgiving Holiday period. Both the Squaws and Indians have started the new season on a rough note as they both lost their three opening games over the past week. The Squaws and Indians both have youthful and inexperienced teams with lots of underclassmen seeing playing time. They are exciting to watch and see the young talent but have yet to put a win on the board. Improvement is sure to come as the season progresses.
The Squaws are coached by returning head coach CaSandra Hamilton and assistants, Pamela Powers and Nisha Brundige. Coach Hamilton has taken on a new role this year as she is also coaching the Indians with assistants, David Orange and Powers.
The Squaws lost to AAAAA Wayne County, 27-56, on the road on Saturday, November 23 and then lost two home games on Friday, November 29 to Dooly County, 58-66 and then to Southwest Macon on Saturday, November 30 by a score of 36-68.
Scoring for the Squaws against Wayne was: Kaonta Goolsy, 11 points; Altierra Gooch, five points; Cheyenne Hunt, four points, Sanaa Searles, four points, Kylie Hart, three points.
Scoring for the Squaws against Dooly County was: Kylie Hart, 17 points including three three-pointers; Altierra Gooch, 11 points; Cheyenne Hunt, nine points; Jazmyne Mizell, seven points including two three-pointers; Kaonta Goolsby, six points; Ambria Simmons, four points; Ileasha Mitchell, two points; Sanaa Searles, two points.
Indian Freshman Demron Gordon (11), lays the ball up for two of his game high 22 points against the Southwest Patriots in Saturday’s game in Eastman. (Photo by Jennifer Peacock)
Dodge basketball teams open new season
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)