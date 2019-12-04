Indian Freshman Demron Gordon (11), lays the ball up for two of his game high 22 points against the Southwest Patriots in Saturday’s game in Eastman. (Photo by Jennifer Peacock)

Dodge basketball teams open new season

Wednesday, December 4. 2019
By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams opened the 2019-20 season with three games during the Thanksgiving Holiday period. Both the Squaws and Indians have started the new season on a rough note as they both lost their three opening games over the past week. The Squaws and Indians both have youthful and inexperienced teams with lots of underclassmen seeing playing time. They are exciting to watch and see the young talent but have yet to put a win on the board. Improvement is sure to come as the season progresses.
The Squaws are coached by returning head coach CaSandra Hamilton and assistants, Pamela Powers and Nisha Brundige. Coach Hamilton has taken on a new role this year as she is also coaching the Indians with assistants, David Orange and Powers. 
The Squaws lost to AAAAA Wayne County, 27-56, on the road on Saturday, November 23 and then lost two home games on Friday, November 29 to Dooly County, 58-66 and then to Southwest Macon on Saturday, November 30 by a score of 36-68.
Scoring for the Squaws against Wayne was: Kaonta Goolsy, 11 points; Altierra Gooch, five points; Cheyenne Hunt, four points, Sanaa Searles, four points, Kylie Hart, three points.
Scoring for the Squaws against Dooly County was: Kylie Hart, 17 points including three three-pointers; Altierra Gooch, 11 points; Cheyenne Hunt, nine points; Jazmyne Mizell, seven points including two three-pointers; Kaonta Goolsby, six points; Ambria Simmons, four points; Ileasha Mitchell, two points; Sanaa Searles, two points.

Scoring for the Squaws against Southwest Macon was: Altierra Gooch, 12 points; Sanaa Searles, eight points; Carson Ethridge, five points; Jazmyne Mizell, four points; Kaonta Goolsby, two points; Ileasha Mitchell, two points; Cheyenne Hunt, one point; Ambria Simmons, one point.
The Indians lost to AAAAA Wayne County, 39,65 after one week of practice with the full team.  Dodge lost to Dooly County, 82-91 on Friday, November 29 and then lost 53-74 to Southwest Macon on Saturday, November 30.
Scoring for the Indians against Wayne County was: Demron Gordon, 12 points including a three-pointer; Mikhail Carr, eight points; Timmy Johnson, eight points; Kevin Sykes, four points; Ja’lon Jaynes, three points; Demarcus Baxter, two points; Keldrick Beck, two points; 
Scoring for Dodge against Dooly County was: Mikhail Carr, 17 points; Demron Gordon, 13 points; Timmy Johnson, 13 points including four three-pointers; Sir Brown, 11 points including three three-pointers; Dontavian McMillian, nine points including a three-pointer;  Kevin Sykes, seven points; Ja’lon Jaynes, seven points including a three-pointer; Keldrick Beck, four points.
Scoring for Dodge against Southwest Macon was: Demron Gordon, 22 points including a three-pointer; Keldrick Beck, 12 points; Timmy Johnson, seven points including a three-pointer; Mikhail Carr, five points;  Ja’lon Jaynes, four points including a three-pointer; Sir Brown, three points. 
Dodge was scheduled for the next three games on the road: Tuesday, December 3 at Wheeler County and Friday, December 6, at region foe Northeast Macon and then at Wilcox County on  Saturday, December 7 before returning home on Tuesday, December 10 against rival Dublin. All girls’ games tip at 6:00 p.m. with boys to follow. 
