Legals 12/04/2019

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF WAYMON ALFRED MCCRANIE, SR.
All creditors of the Estate of WAYMON ALFRED MCCRANIE, SR., are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 8th day of NOVEMBER, 2019.
ANNE K. MCCRANIE
Executrix of the Estate of
WAYMON ALFRED
MCCRANIE, SR., Deceased
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
IN RE: ESTATE OF BARBARA FRAIZER aka BARBARA STONE, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate of BARBARA FRAIZER, Deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
VARONDA STONE LARGE
Administrator of
BARBARA FRAIZER aka
BARBARA STONE, deceased
1300 NW 15 Terrace
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
IN RE: ESTATE OF HARDY LEE BELFLOWER, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate HARDY LEE BELFLOWER, Deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 12th day of November, 2019.
GLENDA SUE SMITH
BELFLOWER, Executor
846 Bowers Cemetery Road
Cochran, GA 31014
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of JACKIE P. CADWELL, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9245
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JACKIE P. CADWELL are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 2nd day of December, 2019.
Doris Leeanne Sumner,
Executor of the
Estate of JACKIE P. CADWELL, Deceased
310 Nicole Court
McDonough, GA 30252
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF GERALD DEWAYNE SPIRES
All creditors of the Estate of GERALD DEWAYNE SPIRES, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 4th day of December, 2019.
EXECUTOR:
MONICA C. SPIRES
358 River Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
EDWARD SHEFFIELD and
CHARLA SHEFFIELD,
Plaintiffs
Vs.
JONATHAN SHEFFIELD and ELIZABETH SHEFFIELD,
Defendants
Civil Action No. 19V-8665
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: ELIZABETH SHEFFIELD
By order of the court for service by publication, you are hereby notified that in July 2019, Plaintiffs, EDWARD SHEFFIELD and CHARLA SHEFFIELD filed Complaint for Custody. You are required to file with the clerk of the Superior Court, and to serve upon Plaintiffs’ attorney, SARAH RIEDEL, 5607 Anson Ave, Eastman, GA 31023 an answer in writing within 30 days.
Witness, the Honorable Sarah F. Wall, judge of Superior Court of Dodge County.
This 5th day of November, 2019
SARAH RIEDEL
5607 Anson Ave.
Eastman, GA 31023
THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLA JOYCE SUMNER SHEFFIELD, DECEASED
ESTATE NO: P.19.9259
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
To Whom It May Concern: CANDI JO MCCRANIE and JINA JOYCE FORDHAM have petitioned for to be appointed Administrators of the estate of WILLA JOYCE SUMNER SHEFFIELD, deceased, of said County. The Petitioners have also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. ¤ 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before December 23, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be SCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 22nd day of November 2019.
JEFFREY W. JONES,
Judge, Pulaski County
Probate Court
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JACKIE D. WARREN, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-19-9256
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: JACKIE SAMUEL WARREN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before January 7, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Probate Court
Dodge County
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 310230
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOAN R. WARREN, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-19-9255
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: JACKIE SAMUEL WARREN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before January 7, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Probate Court
Dodge County
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF GERALD DEWAYNE SPIRES
THE Petition of MONICA C. SPIRES, for a Years Support from the Estate of GERALD DEWAYNE SPIRES, has been duly filed,
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before the 7th day of JANUARY, 2020
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
Post Office Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
