Man injured when pickup hit by train

An Eastman man was injured when his truck was hit by a train in Chauncey.

Wednesday, December 4. 2019
An Eastman man was injured when the pickup truck he was driving was hit by a train.

According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Seaborn Jackson Attaway, age 20, of Eastman, was driving his 2019 GMC Sierra pickup west on South Railroad Avenue in Chauncey. He turned onto Durham Street and failed to yield for an oncoming train traveling west on the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Attaway was transported to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin by Dodge County Emergency Medical Services.

The accident happened at approximately 12:09 p.m. on Thursday, November 28.

The Eastman Police Department announces the following arrests for the period of November 25 through December 3.

Eric Wright, age 41, of Chauncey, was arrested for two counts of shoplifting of less than $500.00 and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Willie Fisher, age 56, of Eastman, was arrested for burglary (forced entry-residence), entering an auto with intent to commit theft and obstructing law enforcement officer.

Briar White, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for forgery in the first degree (check).

Reco Flowers, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking auto.

Ronnie Agnew, age 38, of Eastman was arrested for open container violation, DUI – drugs less safe (second offense) and failure to maintain lane.

Janet Mann, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for six counts of theft by taking.

Gregory Blount, age 50, of Cadwell, was arrested for shoplifting more than $500.00.

Nickaus Hudson, age 38, of Dublin, was arrested for shoplifting more than $500.00.

Keldrick Sneed, age 19, of Lizella, was arrested for license – driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident.

Shaniqua Holmes, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for affray and damage to property – private (second offense).

Fredrick James, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for affray.

Rickie Blackshear, age 38, of Eastman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct and battery (family violence).

Joseph Curry, age 37, of Warner Robins, was arrested for probation violation.

Curtis Rushing, age 26, of Eastman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Sarah Charrin, age 41, of Helena, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence (P.U.I.)

Winton Monplaisir (age 34) of Hazlehurst, was arrested for probation violation.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests from November 26 through December 3.

Altaron Lamont Gooch, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Brandie Nicole Chick, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for battery.

Willie Albert Fisher, age 56, of Cadwell, was arrested for felony first degree burglary, entering automotive or other vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.

Charlie Meminger, age 60, of Milan, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Jatwinder Syrita Powell, age 37, of Vidalia, was arrested for a bench warrant.

Ladarius Emmanuel Wells, age 23, of Dublin, was arrested for seat belt violation, failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

Eric Wright, age 42, of Chauncey, was arrested for probation violation.
