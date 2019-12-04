An Eastman man was injured when the pickup truck he was driving was hit by a train.
According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Seaborn Jackson Attaway, age 20, of Eastman, was driving his 2019 GMC Sierra pickup west on South Railroad Avenue in Chauncey. He turned onto Durham Street and failed to yield for an oncoming train traveling west on the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
Attaway was transported to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin by Dodge County Emergency Medical Services.
The accident happened at approximately 12:09 p.m. on Thursday, November 28.
The Eastman Police Department announces the following arrests for the period of November 25 through December 3.
Eric Wright, age 41, of Chauncey, was arrested for two counts of shoplifting of less than $500.00 and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Willie Fisher, age 56, of Eastman, was arrested for burglary (forced entry-residence), entering an auto with intent to commit theft and obstructing law enforcement officer.
Briar White, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for forgery in the first degree (check).
Reco Flowers, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking auto.
Ronnie Agnew, age 38, of Eastman was arrested for open container violation, DUI – drugs less safe (second offense) and failure to maintain lane.
Janet Mann, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for six counts of theft by taking.
Gregory Blount, age 50, of Cadwell, was arrested for shoplifting more than $500.00.
Nickaus Hudson, age 38, of Dublin, was arrested for shoplifting more than $500.00.
Keldrick Sneed, age 19, of Lizella, was arrested for license – driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident.
Man injured when pickup hit by train
