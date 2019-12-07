He went out instead

Nikitas3.com (fine site!) was heads-up on the impending 2016 Trump victory way back on January 15, 2011 , maybe the first mention nationally on the Trump possible election.
Mayor Bill DeBlasio tried to put a positive spin on it: The “worst mayor ever” who was polling at zippo (0.00%) said he had “nowhere to go but up.” He went out instead.
“A new poll released last week shows President Trump is more popular in ultra-liberal New York than Big Apple Mayor Bill DeBlasio; topping the far-left leader by more than 5% throughout the state.”
Hannity.com  6-17-19
Donald Trump vs. his Demoleft detractors: He said, “We’ve done nothing wrong and they’ve done nothing.”
Surveys show “rich” millennials including those under age 35 with annual incomes of $100,000 or higher are fleeing New York “the top state that rich millennials are fleeing.” 
“Wealthy young Americans are also fleeing Illinois, Virginia and Massachusetts.”
Liberals hate The Big Five: Tax cuts, term limits, border control, oil drilling, Donald Trump (or fill in Republican name here).
Demoleft Congressman Adam Schiff (Cal.) says America will not survive another four years of Donald Trump. Let’s prove him wrong. TRUMP 2020! 
Bug-eyed Bolshevik Adam Schiff they call him.
Harvard, Yale and UCLA are three schools having two graduation exercises to accommodate black students’ demands. I remember Dennis Prager saying a while back that what if you were half and half – can you attend both ceremonies?
Update on our quick in-and-out foreign adventurism: We still have 13,000 U.S. personnel stationed in Afghanistan. 
Never take advice from Never Trumpers (losers) unless you never want to win again.
“Notice something important about the hoopla regarding President Trump’s withholding of U.S. foreign aid to Ukraine while he was requesting Ukranian officials to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden for possible corruption: Nobody in Washington, D.C., or within the establishment press is questioning the concept of foreign aid itself.”
Jacob G. Hornberger on FFF.org 12-1-19

“Once the government becomes the supplier of people’s needs, there is no limit to the needs that will be claimed as a basic right.”
Laurence Auster
“Democrats are scared that American voters are going to interfere in the 2020 election.”
TheoSpark.net
The Impeachalooza, Rep. Chris Stewart (R – Utah) calls it is getting boring; nothing to it. 
The Department of Veterans Affairs says fewer than 400,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive.
“Liberals know better than to acquit any suspected conservative, thereby giving up valuable leverage over him.”
Joseph Sobran 10-23-1996  Sobran.com
Bumper sticker of the day: Vote Yes on Preparation H.
Marshall Miller
