Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
I am writing with several concerns regarding our school system. I feel if these concerns are addressed they will enhance our system. The first concern is the current way our school superintendent is selected. Ask yourselves a question, has the board of education made the best possible selection of our system and its needs. I feel the selection of the superintendents haven’t met these qualifications. I feel a superintendent should come from leadership in a school, such as principals and assistant principals. I certainly feel commitment is a must. Could this be why our superintendents selected only serve one or two years? This is not in the best interest of our students and school faculties.
My second concern is the qualifications of our board members. We certainly need the most highly qualified superintendents but also highly qualified board members. Board members need to be educated; how can they make decisions about our system if they have no idea about what’s going on. We need to start selecting highly educated board members, so they can make precise decisions about our school system.
My third concern is that our teachers and coaches need to be highly qualified and certified in the fields they were hired in. Concerns have been brought to my attention about a current coach being assigned or asked to coach a girls and boys team. Being a former coach, I realize this is a difficult task. We deserve the most qualified coaches, not one that is torn between two teams. A coach should not be placed in this predicament. All sports teams in our county should be treated equally.
My final concern is the board of education meetings should be open to the public so questions and concerns can be addressed. The board currently has a policy of executive session, nothing wrong with this, but what determines the need to do so. The board must keep in mind no citizen’s right to ask questions or pose concerns should be denied; taxpayers deserve their concerns addressed.
John Battle
Letter to the editor
