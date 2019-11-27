Three arrested for drugs

On November 19, 2019 three local people were taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Arrested were Bobby Spires, age 56 (also wanted in two other counties), Kyle Spires, age 30 and Heather Holt, age 35.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s office and the Eastman Police Department continue to work together to eradicate the illegal drug trade in Dodge County.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests from November 18 through November 25.
Julian David Evans, age 55, of Rentz, was arrested for felony theft by taking and probation violation.
Raheem Davon Mims, age 29, of Cochran, was arrested for probation violation.
Casey Spires, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass.
The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests during the week of November 20 through November 25.
Briar White, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested for forgery in the first degree (check).
Tameisha Dudley, age 23, of Eastman, was arrested for violation of license restrictions and leaving the scene of accident with injury and damage.
As’John Ross, age 18, of East Dublin, was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property $500.00 value or more, license – driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident and headlight requirements.
Dondrae Bailey, age 18, of East Dublin, was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property $500.00 value or more.
Jimone Ervin, age 18, of East Dublin, was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property $500.00 value or more.
Juvenile, age 14, of East Dublin, was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property $500.00 value or more.
Ronnie Agnew, age 38, of Eastman was arrested for open container violation, DUI – drugs less safe (second offense) and failure to maintain lane.
