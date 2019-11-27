It’s still huge

Think a billion isn’t big? It’s still huge. The average NFL (National Felon League) team as ranked by Forbes magazine is now worth $2.52 billion, up 8% from a year ago. You could buy all 32 NFL teams for a mere $80.64 billion, a bit less than we throw away in three years foreign aid. What is it now, around $30 billion per year? It’s unconstitutional also.
Crime committed by noncitizens running rampant in the USA is a serious problem and getting worse. To Democrats these invaders are considered pre-Demo voters, no problem at all, just too few of them coming in.
Good for Ken Langone, co-founder of Home Depot. He donated $100 million to New York University Medical School, recognizing the need to prevent future doctor shortages. He notices people are living longer, and are more active, more vibrant.  
“And guess what? The longer you live, the more health care you need. So why we did it was we decided that this was one way that we could demonstrate our gratitude for our way of living the American dream. And I’ve lived the American dream.”
Ken Langone
He is paying off tuition loans for medical students, helping give them get a head start in their careers. Talented blue collar kids deserve a chance to go to med school too, and Ken recognizes this. Money problems now keep many people out of medical school.
If Obamacare was such a great success as the medialeft hyped it initially, all Democrats would be running on it. Instead, few mention it in an election campaign since voters can see the rise in cost and diminution in care levels.
Home Depot (symbol HD) is now the second largest U.S. retailer after Wal-Mart (WMT). They started in 1978 with two former Treasure Island locations in Atlanta (Buford Highway and Memorial Drive). I’ve shopped in both when they were Treasure Island stores, many times at the Memorial Drive TI store. Interesting site with plenty of sound investment tips and results: 1stock1.com.
Dilbert comic strip creator Scott Adams was one of the first observers to predict a Trump victory as president.
Remember Jeb! Bush (always include the exclamation mark on those bumper stickers) early in the 2016 campaign, 9-2-15 actually, speaking Spanish to a group of constituents: The Trump reaction – classic takedown: “I like Jeb. He’s a nice man. But he should really set the example by speaking English while in the United States.”
Donald Trump on Breitbart.com

Jeb! says he speaks Spanish in his home. I’ve read that Jeb’s Mexican wife doesn’t feel comfortable speaking English. Wow – that’s what we needed to win big in 2016, wasn’t it?
Jeb! was the media – Demo installed Repub “frontrunner” for the 2016 nomination, just as Rudy Giuliani was the medialeft’s man in 2008, then McCain then Romney in 2012, all losers. Rudy dropped out early in 2008, just after the Feb. Florida primary and around $50 million spent. The media pushed McCain over George W. Bush in the 2000 primary, knowing GWB was stronger than McCain. See the pattern here? You can see how the clueless Bush family “dynasty” reacted to Jeb’s unexpected meltdown in 2016, can’t we. All refused to vote for Trump – shades of the “moderate” Republicans abandoning Goldwater in 1964.
John McCain, Mitt Romney and the GOP elite D.C. crowd went into 2016 bashing Donald Trump and “extremists.” 
“Think about it. The gang that lost the last two presidential elections is telling the GOP how to win this one? Why should we care what they think?”
Allan Wall on VDare.com  7-8-15
“Yep, same story each election year – the big media setup.”
mm
Famed economist Milton Friedman was on the nose with his comment a few years back: “Reagan’s big mistake was bringing along the Bushes to D.C.”
Bumper sticker of the day: TRUMP the liberal media.
Let’s hope so: “Campus craziness will awaken Trump’s silent majority like the ’68 riots did Nixon’s.”
John Derbyshire  3-9-18 on 
JohnDerbyshire.com and Unz.com
“To state that academic elites don’t like ordinary folks is to state the obvious.”
Ilana Mercer on ilanaMercer.com 
and Unz.com  4-12-18
On “honest” Abe Lincoln’s War of 1861: “Far more Americans died in his war than in any other in our history.”
Joseph Sobran  2-19-08
“Pro basketball has become a tool of Communist China.”
Nikitas3.com
Fine site – Nikitas3.com, plain but informative.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
