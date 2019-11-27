Think a billion isn’t big? It’s still huge. The average NFL (National Felon League) team as ranked by Forbes magazine is now worth $2.52 billion, up 8% from a year ago. You could buy all 32 NFL teams for a mere $80.64 billion, a bit less than we throw away in three years foreign aid. What is it now, around $30 billion per year? It’s unconstitutional also.
Crime committed by noncitizens running rampant in the USA is a serious problem and getting worse. To Democrats these invaders are considered pre-Demo voters, no problem at all, just too few of them coming in.
Good for Ken Langone, co-founder of Home Depot. He donated $100 million to New York University Medical School, recognizing the need to prevent future doctor shortages. He notices people are living longer, and are more active, more vibrant.
“And guess what? The longer you live, the more health care you need. So why we did it was we decided that this was one way that we could demonstrate our gratitude for our way of living the American dream. And I’ve lived the American dream.”
Ken Langone
He is paying off tuition loans for medical students, helping give them get a head start in their careers. Talented blue collar kids deserve a chance to go to med school too, and Ken recognizes this. Money problems now keep many people out of medical school.
If Obamacare was such a great success as the medialeft hyped it initially, all Democrats would be running on it. Instead, few mention it in an election campaign since voters can see the rise in cost and diminution in care levels.
Home Depot (symbol HD) is now the second largest U.S. retailer after Wal-Mart (WMT). They started in 1978 with two former Treasure Island locations in Atlanta (Buford Highway and Memorial Drive). I’ve shopped in both when they were Treasure Island stores, many times at the Memorial Drive TI store. Interesting site with plenty of sound investment tips and results: 1stock1.com.
Dilbert comic strip creator Scott Adams was one of the first observers to predict a Trump victory as president.
Remember Jeb! Bush (always include the exclamation mark on those bumper stickers) early in the 2016 campaign, 9-2-15 actually, speaking Spanish to a group of constituents: The Trump reaction – classic takedown: “I like Jeb. He’s a nice man. But he should really set the example by speaking English while in the United States.”
Donald Trump on Breitbart.com
It’s still huge
