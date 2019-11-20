Legals 11-20-2019

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
GPN 04
CITATION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF
Error! Reference source
not found. COUNTY
GEORGIA
DOCKET NO. 19V-8739
DEPARTMENT OF
TRANSPORTATION
VS.
IN REM
Error! Reference source not found. acres of land Error! Reference source not found. and
Error! Reference source not found.la G. Harrell; Katie Staples; Kimberly Mazza; Robert Bryant Harrell; Marvin D. Harrell; and Donna Bowen, individually
The said named persons and any and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, power, interest, ownership, equity, claim or demand in and to the lands hereinafter described, and all occupants, tenants, lessees, licensees and all holders, owners and users of ways and easements in, across, over and under said land are hereby notified, under the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-4 through 32-3-19, providing for the exercise of the power of eminent domain by the State of Georgia, or any of its subdivisions, or by any county of such State, as follows:
That the above stated case, being a condemnation in rem against the property hereinafter described, was filed in said Court on the 14th day of November, 2019; That, in accordance with provisions of the aforesaid Official Code, a Declaration of Taking, duly authorized and properly executed as provided by the Official Code, has been made and filed in said case, declaring the necessity for and exercising the power of taking the said described lands for State-aid public road purposes, thereby vesting the title to same in the Department of Transportation; and, in pursuance of such authority, the Department of Transportation has deposited with the Clerk of the Superior Court of said County $Error! Reference source not found. as the just compensation for the said lands described; and all persons claiming such fund or any interest therein, are hereby required to make known their claims to the Court;
In accordance with the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, the Plaintiff-Condemnor has prayed the Court for Immediate possession of said property, and all persons having any interest in or claim against such property, as above set forth, are required by the Order of the Judge of said Court to surrender possession of the property to the Department of Transportation no later than Error! Reference source not found. days from filing of the Declaration of Taking.
That in accordance with the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Section 32-3-13 through 32-3-19, if the owner, or any of the owners, or any person having a claim against or interest in said property, shall be dissatisfied with the compensation, as estimated in the Declaration of Taking and deposited in Court, such person or persons, or any of them, shall have the right, at any time subsequent to the filing of the Declaration and the deposit of the fund into Court but not later than 30 days following the date of service as provided for in the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-8 through 32-3-10 to file with the Court a notice of appeal, the same to be in writing and made a part of the record in the proceedings.
The said property, as thus affected, is described as follows:
SEE PAGE 20-A; 20-B; FOR DESCRIPTION
This 14th day of November, 2019.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk Superior Court
Error! Reference source not found. COUNTY
PROJECT NO.: Error! Reference source not found.
COUNTY: Error! Reference source not found. County
PARCEL NO.: Error! Reference source not found.
REQUIRED R/W: Error! Reference source not found. acres of land Error! Reference source not found.
PROPERTY OWNERS:
ERROR! REFERENCE SOURCE NOT FOUND. LA G. HARRELL; KATIE STAPLES; KIMBERLY MAZZA; ROBERT BRYANT HARRELL; MARVIN D. HARRELL; AND DONNA BOWEN.
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 277 OF THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT AND/OR 364 GEORGIA MILITIA DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
REQUIRED RIGHT OF WAY:
BEGINNING AT A POINT 40.00 FEET LEFT OF AND OPPOSITE STATION 121+60.13 ON THE CONSTRUCTION CENTERLINE OF SR 230 ON GEORGIA HIGHWAY PROJECT NO. 0013824; RUNNING THENCE S 56°02’38.6” W A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET TO A POINT 70.00 FEET LEFT OF AND OPPOSITE STATION 121+60.90 ON SAID CONSTRUCTION CENTERLINE LAID OUT FOR SR 230 - PROPOSED CL; THENCE N 35°25’09.5” W A DISTANCE OF 89.10 FEET TO A POINT 70.00 FEET LEFT OF AND OPPOSITE STATION 122+50.00 ON SAID CONSTRUCTION CENTERLINE LAID OUT FOR SR 230 - PROPOSED CL; THENCE N 54°34’50.5” E A DISTANCE OF 5.00 FEET TO A POINT 65.00 FEET LEFT OF AND OPPOSITE STATION 122+50.00 ON SAID CONSTRUCTION CENTERLINE LAID OUT FOR SR 230 - PROPOSED CL; THENCE N 35°25’09.5” W A DISTANCE OF 140.50 FEET TO A POINT 65.00 FEET LEFT OF AND OPPOSITE STATION 123+90.50 ON SAID CONSTRUCTION CENTERLINE LAID OUT FOR SR 230 - PROPOSED CL; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY 166.73 FEET ALONG THE ARC OF A CURVE (SAID CURVE HAVING A RADIUS OF 1675.00 FEET AND A CHORD DISTANCE OF 166.67 FEET ON A BEARING OF N 32°34’03.5” W) TO THE POINT 65.00 FEET LEFT OF AND OPPOSITE STATION 125+50.76 ON SAID CONSTRUCTION CENTERLINE LAID OUT FOR SR 230 - PROPOSED CL; THENCE N 45°15’12.0” E A DISTANCE OF 25.85 FEET TO A POINT 40.04 FEET LEFT OF AND OPPOSITE STATION 125+57.31 ON SAID CONSTRUCTION CENTERLINE LAID OUT FOR SR 230 - PROPOSED CL; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY 152.15 FEET ALONG THE ARC OF A CURVE (SAID CURVE HAVING A RADIUS OF 1571.32 FEET AND A CHORD DISTANCE OF 152.09 FEET ON A BEARING OF S 32°26’22.8” E) TO THE POINT 39.21 FEET LEFT OF AND OPPOSITE STATION 124+08.82 ON SAID CONSTRUCTION CENTERLINE LAID OUT FOR SR 230 - PROPOSED CL; THENCE S 35°12’48.7” E A DISTANCE OF 249.14 FEET BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 0.243 ACRES MORE OR LESS.
THE TITLE, ESTATE OR INTEREST IN THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND, REQUIRED BY CONDEMNOR AND NOW TAKEN BY CONDEMNOR FOR PUBLIC USE IS AS FOLLOWS: FEE SIMPLE TITLE TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND AS SHOWN ON THE ATTACHED PLATS DATED MARCH 21, 2019; LAST REVISED: SHEET NO. 5 LAST REVISED MARCH 25, 2019; SHEET NO. 6 – N/A; SHEET NO. 8 LAST REVISED MARCH 25, 2019; SHEET NO. 10 – N/A; AND ATTACHED HERETO AS ANNEX 1-A
1005
CONSTRUCTION/SERVICE BIDS
GPN 05
Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging is seeking competitive proposals from qualified entities interested in operation and administration of the following programs: Operation of a Senior Center with Congregate and Home Delivered Meals; In-Home Services(homemaker/personal care/respite care services); Elderly Legal Assistance; Nutrition Education/Nutrition Counseling; Adult Day Care(Laurens County only); HCBS Case Management Services; Transition Coordination Services (MFP); and daily hot meal preparation services. Services will begin on July 1, 2020 and end on June 30, 2024. The four-year process will be contingent on performance and future guidance by the Georgia Division of Aging Services.
These programs are made possible through funding received through the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Aging Services.
The Heart of Georgia Altamaha service area encompasses Appling, Bleckley, Candler, Dodge, Emanuel, Evans, Jeff Davis, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilcox counties.
Request for proposal packets are available by contacting the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Area Agency on Aging at 331 West Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513, 912-367-3648, or emailing livingston@hogarc.org.
Proposals must be submitted no later than Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Proposals must be mailed or hand delivered. NO EXCEPTIONS to this date and time of submittal will be considered or allowed. Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission retains the right to reject any and all proposals.
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Gpn 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Virginia H. Pruett, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9243
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of VIRGINIA H. PRUETT are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 22nd day of October, 2019.
WAYNE B. PRUETT,
Executor of the
Estate of VIRGINIA B.
PRUETT, Deceased
1517 Chester Highway
Eastman, GA 31023
Gpn 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Madeline J. Woodward, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9244
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MADELINE J. WOODWARD are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 22nd day of October, 2019.
SHIRLEY J. HARRELL,
Executor of the
Estate of MADELINE J. WOODWARD, Deceased
113 Woodhaven Place
Athens, GA 30606
Gpn 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Cleslie F. Walker, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9241
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of CLESLIE F. WALKER are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 25th day of October, 2019.
DONNA L. WALKER,
Executor of the
Estate of CLESLIE F. WALKER, Deceased
828 Evergreen Circle
Eastman, GA 31023
Gpn 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Hollis Monroe Smith, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9247
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of HOLLIS MONROE SMITH are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 25th day of October, 2019.
HOLLIS WAYNE SMITH,
Executor of the
Estate of HOLLIS MONROE SMITH, Deceased
527 Dublin Highway
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Joe Clark Shepherd, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-19-9246
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JOE CLARK SHEPHERD are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 25th day of October, 2019.
TANYA HEROMI
SHEPHERD,
Executor of the
Estate of JOE CLARK
SHEPHERD, Deceased
2650 Cedar Springs Road
Apt. 5519
Dallas, TX 75201
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF WASHINGTON BATTLE
All creditors of the Estate of WASHINGTON BATTLE, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 1st day of November, 2019.
GWENDOLYN CARTER
Executrix of the Estate of WASHINGTON BATTLE, Deceased
210 Calhoun Street
Clover, South Carolina 29710
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
All creditors of the Estate of GERALDINE ELAINE DAVIS, deceased, late of Dodge County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 29th day of OCTOBER, 2019.
LAUREN A. BRYANT, Esq.
Attorney to the Administrators of the
Estate GERALDINE ELAINE DAVIS, Deceased
ROBERT W. HUGHES & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
390 West Crogan Street, Suite 230
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
770-469-8887
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of DONALD JUMP, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 1st day of NOVEMBER, 2019.
PATRICIA J. WILLIAMS, Executrix
HON. AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court, Dodge County
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF WAYMON ALFRED MCCRANIE, SR.
All creditors of the Estate of WAYMON ALFRED MCCRANIE, SR., are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 8th day of NOVEMBER, 2019.
ANNE K. MCCRANIE
Executrix of the Estate of
WAYMON ALFRED
MCCRANIE, SR., Deceased
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
IN RE: ESTATE OF BARBARA FRAIZER aka BARBARA STONE, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate of BARBARA FRAIZER, Deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
VARONDA STONE LARGE
Administrator of
BARBARA FRAIZER aka
BARBARA STONE, deceased
1300 NW 15 Terrace
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311
Gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
IN RE: ESTATE OF HARDY LEE BELFLOWER, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate HARDY LEE BELFLOWER, Deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 12th day of November, 2019.
GLENDA SUE SMITH
BELFLOWER, Executor
846 Bowers Cemetery Road
Cochran, GA 31014
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
Gpn 10
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
EDWARD SHEFFIELD and
CHARLA SHEFFIELD,
Plaintiffs
Vs.
JONATHAN SHEFFIELD and ELIZABETH SHEFFIELD,
Defendants
Civil Action No. 19V-8665
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: ELIZABETH SHEFFIELD
By order of the court for service by publication, you are hereby notified that in July 2019, Plaintiffs, EDWARD SHEFFIELD and CHARLA SHEFFIELD filed Complaint for Custody. You are required to file with the clerk of the Superior Court, and to serve upon Plaintiffs’ attorney, SARAH RIEDEL, 5607 Anson Ave, Eastman, GA 31023 an answer in writing within 30 days.
Witness, the Honorable Sarah F. Wall, judge of Superior Court of Dodge County.
This 5th day of November, 2019
SARAH RIEDEL
5607 Anson Ave.
Eastman, GA 31023
