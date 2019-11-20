Dodge County Indian Jamal Mahan (#18) is pictured above tackling the Thomasville runner for a loss of yards in the second half of the game. (Photo by Jennifer Peacock)

Dodge finishes the first season under new coach

The Dodge County Indians played their hearts out in Thomasville against the sixth ranked Bulldogs Friday night. Dodge played its most complete game of the season against one of the toughest opponents it has faced this year.
Dodge kicked off to start the game and Mason Mangham’s squib kick was bobbled allowing Javon McNeal to level the return man at the Thomasville 17 yard line. That set the tone early for what would be a very physical football game with big hits on both sides. On first down, Daylon Gordon pressured the quarterback forcing an incompletion. A second down offsides penalty against Dodge and a short third down pass gave Thomasville a fresh set of downs. Noah Cummings and Jamal Mahan combined to stop the runner after a short gain on first down. Mahan stopped the quarterback for a short gain on second down. On third down, Cummings, Mahan and AJ Melvin combined to stop the quarterback short of the first down forcing a Thomasville punt that rolled dead at the Dodge 17 yard line.
Two runs by Daylon Gordon netted -1 yard. On third down, Cummings who was playing tight end was open for what looked like a big gain, but Hunter Kirkley’s pass was a little behind him. Cummings twisted but couldn’t hang on to the ball. In Kirkley’s defense, Cummings was not exactly where Kirkley expected him to be. Timmy Johnson drove the return man back as his punt sailed 49 yards in the air. A big return was negated by a block in the back by Thomasville who would start at its own 24 yard line.
The two teams would trade punts before Thomasville finally got on the scoreboard first. After a 37 yarder by Timmy Johnson and a nice return, Thomasville started at its own 46 yard line. Thomasville immediately went to the air and was able to drive to the Dodge one yard line where they were met with a goal line stand by the Indians. Thomasville would bring in its starting middle linebacker to take direct snaps as they like to do in short yardage. Cummings managed to get into the backfield on first down and grab the runner by the ankles for no gain. On second down, the runner dropped the snap and Cummings stood him up for a host of Indians to finish off. The ball now sat at the Dodge two yard line. Thomasville rolled the quarterback out for a short pass on third down, but Gordon got a hand on the pass to tip it away bringing up fourth and goal. Thomasville would settle for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.
Dodge would waste no time putting up a score of its own. Gordon fielded the kickoff and ran up the middle behind a wedge of blockers where McNeal leveled a defender opening a hole for Gordon to run through. Gordon made a defender miss around the Thomasville 46 yard line and took it all the way to the Thomasville seven yard line where Thomasville’s athletic kicker had the angle on him. There was also a great effort by Kevin Sykes, Jr. who shielded the kicker for the last 45 yards as the kicker ran diagonally and away from Sykes. It looked like Gordon would cut off Sykes block and score, but he was unable to as he was also having to outrun another defender with an angle. On the next play, Gordon took a direct snap and tried to run right where he was stood up at the line, but Gordon kept his feet moving and bounced it back to the middle where he scored easily. Mangham’s extra point made it 7-3 Dodge.
Thomasville would come back strong as they scored two touchdowns in the first half to take a 17-7 lead aided by a Dodge County turnover on a muffed punt. That would be the score at half, and Dodge had to be confident going in at halftime only down 10 on the road against a one seed.
Dodge got the ball on its own 20 yard line to start the second half after a touchback. Dodge went three and out, and Timmy Johnson’s 34 yard punt was fair caught by Thomasville at its 45 yard line. The Dodge Defense held highlighted by Nathan Coley deflecting a pass intended for Thomasville’s Ricardo Johnson who was running free down the middle. It would be one of the few times Dodge was able to defend Johnson who finished with four catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns. After the Thomasville punt, Dodge would get the ball at its own 22 yard line. A first down pass lost one yard, and a second down pass was incomplete. Then Kirkley rolling right and under heavy pressure threw up a ball that Tyrese Johnson was able to stop and come back to for a 19 yard completion out to the Dodge 30 yard line. Dodge could not get another first down, and Timmy Johnson got off a 35 yard punt that was muffed but recovered by Thomasville at its own 48 yard line. Coley jumped a hitch route on first down and was a fraction of a second away from an interception, on which he would have scored. Cummings dropped the runner after a gain of three yards on second down. Keldrick Beck made a nice open field tackle after a gain of two yards on third down to force another Thomasville punt. Dodge’s Defense was hanging tough in spite of being without its leading tackler and fourth leading tackler on the season. The Dodge Offense was contributing very little, and Thomasville was winning the field position battle as a result. The Thomasville punt drove Coley back to the Dodge eight yard line where he made a fair catch.
The momentum was about to swing big in Dodge’s favor. Gordon took a handoff running right without a lot of blocking. The defensive end knifed inside and ran past Gordon. Landynn Powers pulled and made a good block on an outside linebacker. Noah Pace blocked an inside linebacker.

Another linebacker over pursued, and Gordon cut back up the middle juking and then running through the tackle of the safety. Another linebacker collided with a corner in front of Gordon taking out both players. This left Gordon with about 75 yards of green grass between him and the goal line. Not many can catch Gordon in a foot race. He took it 92 yards for the touchdown. Mangham’s extra point cut the Thomasville lead to 17-14.
Mangham has become pretty good at the squib kick, and he executed it to perfection banging it down into the corner where it was bobbled allowing Jaylon Jaynes to make the tackle on the Thomasville 16 yard line. Mahan dropped the runner for a loss of one yard on first down. On second down, Gordon brought pressure forcing the quarterback to step up in the pocket where Powers forced him to throw short to the tight end who was immediately tackled by Mikhail Carr. On third down, AJ Melvin went around his man forcing the quarterback to step up in the pocket where he was cut off by Mahan and Powers. As the quarterback rolled out to the right, Melvin stayed with the play and hit the quarterback as he prepared to release the ball which fluttered out of his hand and into the arms of Cummings at the Thomasville 14 yard line. Cummings returned it for the touchdown giving Dodge a 20-17 lead. Cummings gets the glory, but Melvin made the play and has been one of the most underappreciated players on this year’s team as he has done the grunt work of a nose tackle all season. The extra point snap was high and got away from the holder.
Mangham again executed the squib kick, but this time Dodge allowed the return man to get outside before Coley could run him out at the Thomasville 47 yard line. Soon thereafter Thomasville’s Johnson would haul in a 43 yard touchdown pass. The extra point would give Thomasville the lead back at 24-20.
Dodge could do nothing with its next possession despite a 17 yard run by Gordon, and the third quarter would end with Dodge trailing 24-20.
Thomasville would start at its own 34 yard line after a 39 yard punt by Timmy Johnson. Gordon would come up with a huge sack for a 12 yard loss on first down. On third down, Gordon again sacked the quarterback for a six yard loss to force a punt.
Dodge would get the ball back at its own 40 yard line. On third down, Kirkley rolled right and threw the ball 45 yards in the air to where Carr was jockeying for position with a defender. The pass went just over the hands of the defender, Carr got two hands on it, but could not haul it in as he was falling backwards. Timmy Johnson got off a 39 yard punt, and McNeal tackled the return man at the Thomasville 30 yard line.
Cummings had now been out of the game a while with a knee injury that has hampered him since the spring and Thomasville ran it where Cummings would have been for a 30 yard gain. Cummings limped back out on the field clearly hurting but determined to finish the game. Eventually, Johnson would haul in a 15 yard touchdown pass as he used his height to out jump Dodge for his third touchdown of the night. The extra point stretched the Thomasville lead 31-20.
Thomasville did not want to take any chances with giving Gordon anymore touches, so they attempted a surprise on side kick. Kade Harpe alertly covered the football for Dodge, but a penalty allowed Thomasville to kick again. Coley had a nice return, but he fumbled the ball. Luckily, Harpe was there again to recover the loose ball for Dodge at its own 43 yard line.
Gordon took a handoff from Kirkley and ran untouched up the middle before cutting to the right and outrunning the entire Thomasville defense for a 57 yard touchdown cutting the Thomasville lead to 31-26. The two point attempt was no good.
The Dodge defense would hold once again giving the Dodge offense one last shot, but the Thomasville defense held them on downs effectively ending the game.
Dodge finishes the first season under coach Ken Cofer at 4-7. Dodge was very close to having more success as they had second half leads against West Laurens, Fitzgerald and Thomasville, all of whom have advanced to the second round of the playoffs. The Dodge offense should be significantly improved next year as most of the offensive skill players return. Senior lineman Noah Pace, Hunter Rahn and Colby Lee will need to be replaced. However, rising junior Cameron Gooch who missed most of the year with injury should claim one of those spots. Dodge will have more to replace on defense as it loses senior inside linebackers Javon McNeal and Elisha Williams, Senior defensive linemen Jamal Mahan and AJ Melvin, Senior defensive backs Nathan Coley, Jayleen Lemon and Jamerius Hines, and Senior outside linebacker Kane Northcutt.
New region assignments were just released, and Dodge loses Dublin and East Laurens as region opponents and replaces them with Lamar County and Monticello. The Region 3AA race should be wide open next year, and Dodge should be in the thick of things.
Statistical leaders for Dodge were as follows:
Passing:
Hunter Kirkley was seven for 22 for 55 yards.
Rushing:
Daylon Gordon had 15 carries for 194 yards and three touchdowns.
Gordon finishes the year with 186 carries for 1428 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He had an 18th touchdown on a kickoff return.
Receiving:
Tyrese Johnson had two catches for 22 yards.
Keldrick Beck had one catch for 29 yards
Daylon Gordon had two catches for -5 yards.
Timmy Johnson had one catch for 2 yards.
Defense:
Daylon Gordon had seven tackles including two tackles for loss of 13 yards and two sacks for loss of 19 yards and one pass deflected.
Noah Cummings had a 14 yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Javon McNeal and Jamal Mahan each had double digit tackles.
