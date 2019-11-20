Woman dies after head on collision. Milan couple killed in head on collision

A Chester woman was killed when the car she was driving hit a pickup truck head on Friday, November 15.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Ariannah Holliman, age 20, was driving a 2017 Nissan Versa south on Georgia 117 (Dublin Highway). According to a witness, Holliman crossed the center line into the path of Randy Dwaine Burch, age 61, of Eastman, driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado north on Georgia 117. The witness stated that Burch performed an evasive maneuver by steering left into the southbound lane. Holliman then swerved back into the southbound lane where the two hit head on.
Holliman died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident a short time later at Dodge County Hospital.
Burch was not injured in the accident, but a passenger in his truck, Dianne Lynn, age 65, of Eastman, was transported to Dodge County Hospital with minor injuries.
The accident happened at approximately 4:47 p.m.
A Milan couple was killed as the result of a head on collision in Sylva, North Carolina.
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a person was driving east on U.S. 74 in Jackson County, North Carolina. The person left the roadway on the right hand side of the road, struck a guard rail and then traveled back across all lanes striking the Jones couple in the west bound lane head on. The Milan couple was Rodney Lynn Jones, age 58, and Erica Stapleton Jones, age 40.
The accident happened at approximately 10:59 a.m. on Saturday, November 16.
Eastman firemen Tommy Barrentine (l, using the Jaws of Life) and Andy Hickman (r) work to free a woman from her vehicle after a head on collision. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)
