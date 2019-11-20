Happy 90th birthday Bobby

Happy 90th birthday to retired Florida State Coach Bobby Bowden. Bobby looks great. He can still shoot his age on the golf course and apparently has no replacement parts. He holds some records that are hard to believe.  
Boycotts against the National Rifle Association in Feb. 2018 appeared to have a backfire effect, galvanizing conservatives, says TheDailyCaller.com. Boycotting the boycotters! How about equal time for Gun Owners of America (GunOwners.org), endorsed by Dr. Ron Paul. 
The NRA actively opposed Dr. Paul’s return to Congress in 1996, going for liberal Republican Greg Laughlin over Dr. Paul.  
“Down the middle” Dan Rather, who claimed to be impartial, called Donald Trump a “fertilizer spreader” in February 2018. Trump is “delusional” said moderate Dan. That’s a good name for Dan Rather: Delusional Demoleftist Dan.”
“A stat for the gun control debate: In Chicago (a 32% white city) 99% of nonfatal shooting suspects were non-white.”
Paul Kersey
Sanctuary cities and counties = crime zones.
NFL (National Felon League) tickets are unaffordable today. The average ticket price today is $572. The first NFL game in 1940 cost $1.75. Watch on television and see it better. I generally do not watch pro football anymore.
Cliff Kincaid is on AIM.org and USASurvival.org.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: FailingAgenda.com, AmericansForProsperity.org, CommDigiNews.com, AMAC.us, CNSNews.com, IndiCowie.com, SpeedTrap.org, AbateHate.com, NYPost.com, Nikitas3.com, Breitbart.com, Townhall.com, TheoSpark.net, 100PercentFedUp.com, TheRightScoop.com, JohnDerbyshire.com, MadWorldNews.com, LifeZette.com, LauraIngraham.com, Reason.com, RealClearPolitics.com, VetsDontForgetVets.com, ClashDaily.com, TrendingRightWing.com, TruthDig.com, NewsMax.com, WorldNetDaily.com, AmericanThinker.com, ClimateChangeDispatch.com, GhostTowns.com, CumbresToltec.com, BobBarr.org, PaulCraigRoberts.org, TheLibertyDaily.com, Boycott-Liberalism.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, MadhouseNews.com, 1stock1.com, LibertyNation.com.

“There is no daylight between the Democrats and the media.”
ClashDaily.com
The highest mean elevation of any county in the USA is San Juan County, Colorado at 11, 240 feet. San Juan County, population 699, is the least populated county in Colorado. Mineral County, Colorado is the 2nd-least populated county in the state with 712 residents. Creede is the only town in Mineral County. Silverton, the only town in San Juan County, and the county seat, sits at 9,318 feet. Silverton’s population is 637. San Juan County population is 699. Only 62 people live outside Silverton in the same county. This is rural America, scenic and practically uninhabited. These are fun places to drive around for a relaxing vacation, especially in the Fall. I say explore rural America. We used to save a week for a vacation away from crowds and every trip was great. We would fly into Denver, get a rental car and see the real America. 
“Democrats have no answer for Trump’s anti-war posture.”
Danny Sjursen  retired U.S. Army Major
Democrats’ favorite candidates are joke Republicans. They thought Donald Trump would be the 2016 joke who would lose big to Hillary Clinton, says Mark Steyn (SteynOnline.com).
“One reason Hollywood stars are used to promote various causes is that actors are trained to project emotions they don’t actually feel.”
ClimateChangeDispatch.com writer John Eidson 10-27-19
“I never thought about it that way – good analysis.”
mm
Trump’s enemies, not Trump, are hurting America. Let the haters of Trump explain his booming economy.
Bumper sticker of the day: TRUMP the media.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
