A Bonaire man was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit another vehicle head on.
Lee Wettstein, age 85, of Bonaire, was driving a 2009 Honda CR-V north in the southbound lane of State Route 27 (Terry Coleman Parkway) when he struck Sheena Underwood, age 26, of Eastman, who was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS south on State Route 27.
A passenger in the Honda, Sandra Wettstein, age 83, of Bonaire, was lifeflighted by helicopter to Navicent Health in Macon.
Underwood was also lifeflighted by helicopter to Navicent Health in Macon. A passenger in the Malibu, Kirstin Figueroa, age 2, of Eastman, was taken to Dodge County Hospital by Dodge County Emergency Medical Services.
Lee Wettstein died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The accident happened at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 9.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests from October 23 to November 5.
Lauren Danielle Collins, age 35, of Cochran, was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
James Anthony Hughes, age 26, of Chester, was arrested for cruelty to children (allowing a child to witness felony/battery/family) and simply battery.
Kyle Michael Koropatny, age 29, of Albany, New York; was arrested for probation violation.
Nyneshia McCoy, age 21, of Milan, was arrested for probation violation.
Zyan Terek McKever, age 17, of Eastman, was arrested for possession with intent to or sell, deliver, distribute, display, or provide a related object.
Antianette McLeod, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for misdemeanor first offense family violence, criminal trespass and cruelty to children.
