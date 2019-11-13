Updated: Man loses life in head on collision

Wednesday, November 13. 2019
A Bonaire man was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit another vehicle head on.

Lee Wettstein, age 85, of Bonaire, was driving a 2009 Honda CR-V north in the southbound lane of State Route 27 (Terry Coleman Parkway) when he struck Sheena Underwood, age 26, of Eastman, who was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS south on State Route 27.

A passenger in the Honda, Sandra Wettstein, age 83, of Bonaire, was lifeflighted by helicopter to Navicent Health in Macon.

Underwood was also lifeflighted by helicopter to Navicent Health in Macon. A passenger in the Malibu, Kirstin Figueroa, age 2, of Eastman, was taken to Dodge County Hospital by Dodge County Emergency Medical Services.

Lee Wettstein died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The accident happened at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 9.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests from October 23 to November 5.

Lauren Danielle Collins, age 35, of Cochran, was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

James Anthony Hughes, age 26, of Chester, was arrested for cruelty to children (allowing a child to witness felony/battery/family) and simply battery.

Kyle Michael Koropatny, age 29, of Albany, New York; was arrested for probation violation.

Nyneshia McCoy, age 21, of Milan, was arrested for probation violation.

Zyan Terek McKever, age 17, of Eastman, was arrested for possession with intent to or sell, deliver, distribute, display, or provide a related object.

Antianette McLeod, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for misdemeanor first offense family violence, criminal trespass and cruelty to children.

Darien Ray Melvin, age 29, of Dublin, was arrested for probation violation.

Tavian Antione Ray, age 29, of Dublin, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Tammie Teresa Spires, age 51, of Eastman, was arrested for parole violation.

Paul Clinton Youngblood, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Johnny Edward Towns, age 42, of Cochran, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.

Tykeavius Walker, age 20, of Vidalia, was arrested on a bench warrant.

The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests during the week of November 5 through November 12.

Adrian Jenkins, age 30, of Eastman was arrested for shoplifting, less than $500.00.

Reco Flowers, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for FTP bench warrant.

Cory Fountain, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct and failure to appear.

Harry Dolce, age 21, of East Dublin, was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass-private.

Terrell Ellis, age 54, of Eastman, was arrested for pedestrian under the influence (PUI).

A juvenile, age 16, of Rhine, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects, pedestrian under the influence and possession of methamphetamine.

Cheryl Gibson, age 39, of Milan, was arrested for criminal trespass-private.
