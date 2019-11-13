Raymond Fairchild (1939-2019) R.I.P. He could play a banjo like no one else, lightning fast also.
Big Media likes to hype amiable Republican losers to run against their heartthrob liberal candidates. They will claim with a straight face that Repubs such as Mitt Romney, John McCain, Gerald Ford and other like-minded types are Republicans who can “win in November,” as they say. One would have to be an idiot to trust advice from those left-wingers. They told us also that Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump had no chance.
Professor Fang Zhou immigrated legally to the USA and now teaches history at Georgia Gwinnett College, about five miles from where I live. Professor Zhou says illegal immigrants are a drain on the economy and criminal justice system. He supports President Donald Trump and freely expresses his opinions. What’s wrong with that?
Democrats in action: they seek to take rights away from law-abiding citizens while increasing the rights of illegal border invaders. There are no conservative Democrats in Congress anymore.
Pro football star Drew Brees made a Biblical reference and caught a lot of flack from the left. If he had taken a knee during the national anthem he’d have drawn praise from the in-crowd left for his supposed “courage” in expressing his views.
Good websites (no need to capitalize): SlaveNorth.com, Boycott-Liberalism.com, 1stock1.com, DeneenBorelli.com, TheLibertyDaily.com, AnnCoulter.com, TheoSpark.net, TheBlackSphere.net, Breitbart.com, IllegalAlienCrimeReport.com, ClashDaily.com, Saberpoint.blogspot.com, Sobran.com, FGFbooks.com, SteynOnline.com, LibertyAlliance.com, LibertyUnyielding.com, AtlantaTimeMachine.com, Unz.com, DennisPrager.com, CanadaFreePress.com, TheLibertyDaily.com, FreedomWire.com, CNSnews.com, JanineTurner.com, FreedomOutpost.com, ilanaMercer.com, FightMusic.com, AmRen.com, LostParks.com, ColoradoGuy.com, LegalInsurrection.com, FightMusic.com, JaneChastain.com, RicEdelman.com, WashTimes.com, PaulCraigRoberts.org, MichaelPRamirez.com, Fool.com, BlazingCatFur.ca,
